Police Take valuables lock vehicles

Thursday, May 11. 2017
Eastman Police Chief Becky Sheffield is advising citizens to take valuables out of their vehicles and make sure they are locked. Police are investigating seven vehicle break-ins that occurred on Saturday night, May 6, 2017, in the Hawkinsville Highway area around 8th and 9th Avenues.

The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrest made from May 2, 2017 through May 9, 2017.

Justo Alvarado-Avila, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for interference with government property and theft of services.

Shedennia Archie, age 56, of Eastman, was arrested for financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.

Aquanda Facison, age 23, of Milan, was arrested for probation violation.

Rosalin Stuckey, age 35, of Warner Robins, was arrested for two counts of disorderly conduct.

Deandre Smith, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol 0.10gm or more, 21 or older and failure to maintain lane.

Chazz Gilder, age 19, of Lumber City, was arrested for possession of alcohol by a minor.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made from May 2, 2017 through May 9, 2017.

Vasquez Gabriel Gonzalez, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for having an expired or no drivers license.

Armonee Seyqwon Howe, age 21, of Columbus, was arrested for interference with government property.

Ean Mathis, age 29, of Warner Robins, was arrested for probation violation.

Dustin Edward Mullis, age 36, of Dexter, was arrested because of a bench warrant.

Matthew David Reaves, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

William Andrew Renfroe, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

John Thomas, age 18, of East Point, was arrested for probation violation.

Kenneth Darwin Williams, age 63, of Rhine was arrested for crossing guard lines with contraband.
