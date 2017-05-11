1004
CONDEMNATIONS
DLL FINANCE LLC will offer the following repossessed equipment for sale to the highest bidder for certified funds, plus applicable sales tax.
EQUIPMENT: J & M 525 Grain Cart S/N: 1205352.
DATE OF SALE: May 18, 2017. Time of Sale: 2:00 P.M.
PLACE OF SALE: Eastman Equipment Co.; 1111 College St.; Eastman, GA 21023.
Equipment can be inspected at place of sale. The equipment will be sold AS IS, without warranty. Final sale of equipment will be contingent upon winning bidder meeting all applicable federal and state regulatory requirements.
We reserve the right to bid.
For further information please contact DICK WILSON 484-919-2169, Reference Number: 1265475.
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is hereby given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate REFUGE HOUSE FOR LADIES as a Domestic non profit organization have been delivered to the Secretary of State in accordance with Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 345 PEARL BATES AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023 and its initial registered agent at such address is DAHL MCDERMITT, JR.
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF
CORPORATE NAME
Notice is given that articles of amendment which will change the name of MCCRANIE & MCCRANIE, P.C. to SHERRI H. MCCRANIE, CPA, P.C. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the corporation is 5106 OAK STREET, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of LESA TRIPP LAMP, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 5th day of May 2017.
WILLIAM LAMP
4828 Malborough Avenue
Albany, GA 31721
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF STUART H. FLOYD, JR.
All creditors of the Estate of STUART H. FLOYD, JR., are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 26th day of April, 2017.
CHERYL ELAINE ROZIER FLOYD,
Executor of the Estate OF STUART H. FLOYD, JR., Deceased
CHERYL ELAINE ROZIER FLOYD
5315 Chester Highway
Chester, Georgia 31012
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOYCE COLLINS JOHNSTON HARGRAVES
All creditors of the Estate of JOYCE COLLINS JOHNSTON HARGRAVES are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 3rd day of May, 2017.
JOY JOHNSTON ROBERTS,
Executor of the
Estate of JOYCE COLLINS JOHNSTON HARGRAVES, Deceased
JOY JOHNSTON ROBERTS
8973 Heiferhorn Court
Columbus, Georgia 31904-1263
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF CALVIN W. YAWN
All creditors of the Estate of CALVIN W. YAWN, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 4th day of May, 2017.
LILLIE ANN YAWN
Executor of the
Estate of CALVIN W. YAWN,
Deceased
LILLIE ANN YAWN
1424 Wood Valley Drive
Eastman, GA 31023
FORECLOSURES
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by ROGER THOMPSON and SANDRA THOMPSON to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC., its successors and assigns dated June 26, 2007, and recorded in Deed Book 581, Page 78, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATES HOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC., ASSET- BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-12, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $132,050.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, June 6, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING LAND LOT 312 OF THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 1.31 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO ESTABLISH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT A POINT LOCATED IN THE CENTER OF THE OLD GARSTON AND EASTMAN ROAD, WHICH POINT IS LOCATED IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 1,6271 FEET FROM THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT; THENCE RUN NORTH 79 DEGREES 41 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 40 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN THENCE NORTH 79 DEGREES 41 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 311.1 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 8 DEGREES 34 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 94.2 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 49 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 366.2 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID ROAD NORTH 5 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 63 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 8 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 113.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 10 DEGREES 33 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 102.3 FEET BACK TO SAID POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY IS FURTHER DESCRIBED AS THE PROPERTY ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY F. B. FLOURNOY, G.R.L.S. NO. 1302, DATED APRIL 27, 1985, WHICH PLAT RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 72, SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE RECORDING THEREOF, BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES, TOGETHER WITH A WATER LINE EASEMENT DATED JANUARY 29, 1982, WHICH EASEMENT IS OF RECORD IN SAID CLERKS OFFICE IN DEED BOOK 172, PAGES 44-45.
BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM CARL BRANDT MCDONALD AND PATRICIA C. MCDONALD AS SET FORTH IN DEED BOOK 233, PAGE 41 AND RECORDED ON 5/5/1993, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS. TAX ID #: 047 050
Said property is known as 264 GOLF COURSE ROAD, EASTMAN, GA 31023, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing
the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): MARION C LANIER AKA MARION LANIER or tenant or tenants.
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC
FORECLOSURE LOSS
MITIGATION
1661 WORTHINGTON ROAD
SUITE 100
WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33409
1-877-596-8580
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
MARION C LANIER AKA
MARION LANIER
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
1017-664339A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
1017-664339A
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY of DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
By virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from ANNA WHATLEY to MACON MORTGAGE dated October 21, 2002, filed for record November 1, 2002, and recorded in Deed Book 422, Page 93, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to ABN AMRO MORTGAGE GROUP, INC. by assignment recorded in Deed Book 422, Page 113, DODGE County, Georgia Records. Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a Note dated October 21, 2002 in the original principal sum of FIFTY THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($53,600.00), with interest from date at the rate stated in said Note on the unpaid balance until paid, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door at DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as has or may be lawfully designated as an alternative location, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in June, 2017, the following described property:
THE FOLLOWING REAL PROPERTY SITUATE IN COUNTY OF DODGE AND STATE OF GEORGIA DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 276 OF THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA CONSISTING OF APPROXIMATELY 2.13 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, SAID PARCEL BEING THE EASTERN PORTION OF THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY JIM H. ROSS, GRLS, PREPARED FOR CHARLES W. HOME, SR. DATED MAY 12, 1984 AND RECORDED PLAT BOOK 26,
PAGE 183, CLERK’S OFFICE, SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PROPERTY IS, AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE, BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY THE HICKMAN PROPERTY, THE NORTH BY LANDS OF HOME AND NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY E. LOWERY AND ON THE SOUTH BY LANTIE DRIVE.
THIS IS A PORTION OF THAT SAME 5.72 ACRE-PARCEL CONVEYED AS ‘TRACT I’ BY CHARLES W. HOME SR. AND JACQUELYN G. HOME TO BOBBY HICKMAN AND WANDA HICKMAN BY WARRANTY DEED DATED FEBRUARY 13, 1988 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 298, PAGE 345, SAID CLERK’S OFFICE.
PARCEL ID: 060 085
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 34 LANTIE DRIVE
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is ANNA WHATLEY or a tenant or tenants. Said property may more commonly be known as: 34 LANTIE DRIVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, non-payment of the monthly installments on said loan. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The individual or entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan is CITIMORTGAGE, INC., 1000 TECHNOLOGY DRIVE, O’FALLON, MO 63368-2239; (866) 272-4749.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph. *Auction services to be provided by Auction.com (www.auction.com)*
CITIMORTGAGE, INC., SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO ABN AMRO MORTGAGE GROUP, INC.
As Attorney-in-Fact for
ANNA WHATLEY
PHELAN HALLINAN DIAMOND & JONES, PLLC
11675 Great Oaks Way, Suite 375
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Telephone: 770-393-4300
Fax: 770-393-4310
PH # 32722
This law firm is acting as a debt collector. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID DURHAM, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9055
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
ALBERT LEE CURHAM has petitioned for his to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of DAVID DURHAM, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before May 19, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objec-
tions to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the ground of any such objections. All objections should be sworn before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge County
ASHLEY BURCH
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MADELINE S. HORNE,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9035
NOTICE
THE Petition of CAROLYN H. DRURY, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 23rd day of May, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE,
Dodge County Probate Judge
By: LINDA MULLIS,
Probate Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILEY HEATH STUDSTILL, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9061
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: CHASE LEE STUDSTILL has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of WILEY HEATH STUDSTILL, deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before JUNE 8, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Estate No.: P-17-9066
In Re: Estate of ALVIN LEE SIMS
Deceased
Petition For Year’s Support
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
