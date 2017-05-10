Dodge County Indians celebrate their win over Callaway High School as they advance to the Elite 8 to face Toombs County. (Photo by Kelly Burch)

Indians defeat Callaway High and advance to Elite 8

On May 5 the Indians traveled to Callaway High School in Hogansville. The last time these two teams met was in the sweet 16 round in 2013. The Indians won that series in game three to move on to the Elite 8. Dodge County was hoping for a similar result in this series. Coming into the playoffs Callaway had won 18 of their last 19 games and were ranked in the top five in the state.

Dodge County got off to an early start in game one scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Callaway scored one in the bottom. The Indians then scored three more in the top of the second and scored two additional runs in the top of the seventh. Callaway scored their only additional run in the fourth. Craig Barton was the starting pitcher for the Indians. Barton went the full seven innings allowing only two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out eleven.

Offensively for the Indians Craig Barton was two for three with two RBI’s, Tyler Pruett was two for four, Chandler Davis was one for three with a double and an RBI, Ethan Rice was one for three with an RBI, Gary Pittman was one for five with two RBIs, Kadin Burse was one for four, Chip Burch had two RBIs, and Cam Coleman had an RBI. Indians take a 1-0 lead in the series with a final score 8-2.

The second game of the double header would take extra innings to find a winner. The Indians scored one in the bottom of the first. Callaway scored one to tie it up in the top of the second. Callaway would then take the lead in the top of the fourth 2-1. The Indians would then score one to tie it up in the bottom of the sixth. The score would remain tied until the bottom of the eighth. Dodge County would load the bases with no outs and push across the winning run to sweep Callaway. Tyler Pruett was the starting pitcher for Dodge. Pruett would throw the entire eight innings allowing only two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out seven.

At the plate for the Indians, Craig Barton was two for three, Tyler Pruett was two for four with a double, Chandler Davis was one for one (with three walks), Gary Pittman was one for four, and Chip Burch had an RBI. Dodge County wins 3-2 in eight innings.
Dodge County will host Toombs County in the Elite 8 round of the GHSA state playoffs. The double header will be Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. with the third game on Thursday (if needed).

Come out and support the Indians.
