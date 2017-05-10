On May 5 the Indians traveled to Callaway High School in Hogansville. The last time these two teams met was in the sweet 16 round in 2013. The Indians won that series in game three to move on to the Elite 8. Dodge County was hoping for a similar result in this series. Coming into the playoffs Callaway had won 18 of their last 19 games and were ranked in the top five in the state.
Dodge County got off to an early start in game one scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Callaway scored one in the bottom. The Indians then scored three more in the top of the second and scored two additional runs in the top of the seventh. Callaway scored their only additional run in the fourth. Craig Barton was the starting pitcher for the Indians. Barton went the full seven innings allowing only two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out eleven.
Offensively for the Indians Craig Barton was two for three with two RBI’s, Tyler Pruett was two for four, Chandler Davis was one for three with a double and an RBI, Ethan Rice was one for three with an RBI, Gary Pittman was one for five with two RBIs, Kadin Burse was one for four, Chip Burch had two RBIs, and Cam Coleman had an RBI. Indians take a 1-0 lead in the series with a final score 8-2.
Dodge County Indians celebrate their win over Callaway High School as they advance to the Elite 8 to face Toombs County. (Photo by Kelly Burch)
Indians defeat Callaway High and advance to Elite 8
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)