The leftist press is still trying to sell tired old David Gergen as a “Republican strategist” or even “Reagan advisor.” That’s all nonsense. Reagan had the good sense not to trust Gergen, who is a big-time liberal political hack who has claimed to be an “independent.” When pressed in an interview several years ago, he admitted to voting for Bill Clinton and said he and Clinton were good friends. I’m guessing he voted for Mrs. Bill Clinton in 2016. He is a Trump-hater, a media plant. Any Republican who follows his advice will be headed down the dumpster. Gergen still appears on those Sunday shows no one watches. I watch only one Sunday panel show: Georgia Gang at 8:30 on Fox 5 in Atlanta and tape each show in case I’m in church at that hour. The others are a waste of time. Georgia Gang usually has good information from Dick Williams and Phil Kent.
Speaking of The Georgia Gang, host Dick Williams says that as of Monday, April 24, 2017, 992 people had been shot in Chicago, maybe over 1,000 shootings by the day the show aired (April 30). Chicago has strict gun control, which doesn’t work, of course.
I notice Congressman John Lewis held a gun control rally at the same time President Trump was speaking to the National Rifle Association convention in Atlanta.
The more the media left hates Donald Trump, the better I like him.
“Un-brainwash your college student this summer.”
talk host and columnist Larry Elder LarryElder.com
“Trump’s strategy: Confront Main Stream Media. It’s working.”
James Kirkpatrick on VDare.com
James also writes on UNZ.com.
“There are fewer Democrats in Congress since 1929, fewer Democrats in state and federal offices since the Civil War.”
AmericanThinker.com
Tired old David Gergen
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)