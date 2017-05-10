Eastman councilor proposes festival

By Taelor Rye
At the May 8, 2017 meeting of the Eastman City Council, city council member Buddy Pittman initiated discussion on the possibility of bringing an annual festival to Eastman.

Citing similar successful festivals in surrounding areas (such as the Pondtown Festival in Rhine), Pittman expressed interest in initiating something that would draw citizens and businesses to downtown Eastman. Because of the high number of pecan trees in the area, Pittman noted that it could be a pecan festival.

Pittman emphasized, “I think we’re missing the boat on getting people to come downtown,” before listing some different avenues of community involvement: churches, school clubs, civic organizations, and businesses.

In addition, Pittman stated that the city could look into establishing a regularly recurring yard sale in the same vein as Peaches to Beaches.

Pittman said that the yard sales could happen perhaps every three months or so, having citizens – not businesses – gather to sell their own items.

He said, “All this is in an effort to… get traffic coming back downtown… People go to yard sales, and people like to have them.”

City council member Prince Dawson added, “I think we should get behind Buddy with this… and not drop this because we want to revive downtown.” Dawson also called for community involvement in the planning.

Pittman said that he would bring more concrete ideas for discussion at the council’s next meeting.

The council approved to use FacilityDude, an online interface that the city will use for work orders throughout the city. The 12-month contract comes at a cost of $5,520.00, with only a $4,140.00 fee for succeeding years, should the city decide to continue the services.

City manager Jason Cobb discussed “bringing some of our processes here into the 21st century,” acknowledging the potential for FacilityDude to help that. Cobb specifically stated that the service will “increase our efficiency on processing all sorts of things. Currently we use a paper work order system, which is relatively effective. However, it’s inefficient, also.”

On the choice of FacilityDude instead of another service, Cobb said, “I sat through about four or five different companies’ demos and presentations, going through their fees, and this was the most user-friendly that I found. The staff’s been involved in this decision as well… throughout this process. We’re excited.”

The council also approved a resolution to apply for an Employment Incentive Program grant from the Department of Community Affairs. The grant, at an amount of $750,000.00, would turn into a loan with a three-percent interest rate to a local company, Kencoa Aerospace.

Because the grant falls under the Community Block Development Grant fund, it is subject to established federal guidelines and regulations, which necessitate the approval of the resolution.

On the benefits of the grant, Dawson said, “This is to help us grow; it is to help bring jobs and help the company, so it is a good thing.”

Cobb added, “It is an economic development tool that the state developed and offers to us to make us more competitive [and] to attract those jobs.”

Eastman Fire Chief Carl Johnson reported to the council that, for the month of April, the fire department responded to 51 calls: 28 within the city and 23 in the county. Calls concerned brush fires, vehicle fires, a gas spill, a natural gas leak, medical concerns, vehicle accidents and electronic alarms, among others.

Eastman Police Chief Becky Sheffield reported that, for April, the police department patrolled 11,785 miles using 1,177 gallons of gas. The department also answered 1,036 calls and worked 22 traffic wrecks.

The council approved Jerry Steverson to be the newest member of the planning and zoning board, representing district 3. The council also approved the city’s ballot for the Georgia Municipal Association’s election of district 9 officers.

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on May 23.
