Eastman councilor proposes festival

By Taelor Rye
At the May 8, 2017 meeting of the Eastman City Council, city council member Buddy Pittman initiated discussion on the possibility of bringing an annual festival to Eastman.
Citing similar successful festivals in surrounding areas (such as the Pondtown Festival in Rhine), Pittman expressed interest in initiating something that would draw citizens and businesses to downtown Eastman. Because of the high number of pecan trees in the area, Pittman noted that it could be a pecan festival.
Pittman emphasized, “I think we’re missing the boat on getting people to come downtown,” before listing some different avenues of community involvement: churches, school clubs, civic organizations, and businesses.
In addition, Pittman stated that the city could look into establishing a regularly recurring yard sale in the same vein as Peaches to Beaches.
Pittman said that the yard sales could happen perhaps every three months or so, having citizens – not businesses – gather to sell their own items.
He said, “All this is in an effort to… get traffic coming back downtown… People go to yard sales, and people like to have them.”
City council member Prince Dawson added, “I think we should get behind Buddy with this… and not drop this because we want to revive downtown.” Dawson also called for community involvement in the planning.
Pittman said that he would bring more concrete ideas for discussion at the council’s next meeting.
The council approved to use FacilityDude, an online interface that the city will use for work orders throughout the city. The 12-month contract comes at a cost of $5,520.00, with only a $4,140.00 fee for succeeding years, should the city decide to continue the services.
City manager Jason Cobb discussed “bringing some of our processes here into the 21st century,” acknowledging the potential for FacilityDude to help that. Cobb specifically stated that the service will “increase our efficiency on processing all sorts of things. Currently we use a paper work order system, which is relatively effective. However, it’s inefficient, also.”
