With Bill O’Reilly out at Fox Network, who will get custody of Jesse Watters?
Support full spectrum conservatives, says Chris Ekstrom, new finance chairman for Kelli Ward, D.O., running for the U.S. Senate from Arizona against RINO Jeff Flake in 2018. Let’s hope she wins. Flake and John McCain need to go.
Why they tell you to reinvest your dividends: $1 invested in the S & P 500 in 1950 would be worth $1,114 on 4-10-16, assuming you reinvested all dividends. With no dividends reinvested the $1 would be worth only $123.
“If only they fought as hard to stop Obama as they are fighting to destroy Trump.”
ClashDaily.com 3-4-16
“Rove and Romney are washed up and can’t stand it.”
Lew Rockwell on LewRockwell.com 2-28-16
“Deportation is useless without a border wall.”
AngryWhiteDude.com
“Trump’s strategy: Confront the Main Stream Media. It’s working.
James Kirkpatrick on UNZ.com 6-2-16
I’ve never seen James on television – have you? Who needs television, anyway. I always try to read everything James Kirkpatrick writes. He’s a regular writer on VDare.com, a great site.
GOP: Generally Obtuse Party.
Basketball players are described as “long” rather than tall. Ballplayers are now described as “student athletes.” Maybe it should be athlete students.
Random thoughts
