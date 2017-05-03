Random thoughts

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, May 3. 2017
Comments (0)
With Bill O’Reilly out at Fox Network, who will get custody of Jesse Watters?
Support full spectrum conservatives, says Chris Ekstrom, new finance chairman for Kelli Ward, D.O., running for the U.S. Senate from Arizona against RINO Jeff Flake in 2018. Let’s hope she wins. Flake and John McCain need to go.
Why they tell you to reinvest your dividends: $1 invested in the S & P 500 in 1950 would be worth $1,114 on 4-10-16, assuming you reinvested all dividends. With no dividends reinvested the $1 would be worth only $123.
“If only they fought as hard to stop Obama as they are fighting to destroy Trump.”
ClashDaily.com  3-4-16
“Rove and Romney are washed up and can’t stand it.”
Lew Rockwell on LewRockwell.com  2-28-16
“Deportation is useless without a border wall.”
AngryWhiteDude.com
“Trump’s strategy: Confront the Main Stream Media. It’s working.
James Kirkpatrick on UNZ.com  6-2-16
I’ve never seen James on television – have you? Who needs television, anyway. I always try to read everything James Kirkpatrick writes. He’s a regular writer on VDare.com, a great site.
GOP: Generally Obtuse Party.
Basketball players are described as “long” rather than tall. Ballplayers are now described as “student athletes.” Maybe it should be athlete students.

Mitt Romney won Georgia’s 6th Congressional District by 23 points in 2012 and a more conservative candidate than moderate Mitt should do better there. Marco Rubio, far less conservative than advertised, not conservative at all on many issues, carried the 6th District in the 2016 Georgia Presidential Primary.
Good websites: KelliWard.com, CanadaFreePress.com, GunOwners.org, HFontova.com, Downtrend.com, CaliforniaJimmy.com, UNZ.com, DailyKenn.com, DrudgeReport.com, WesternJournalism.com, AllanWall.info, 1Stock1.com, Money99.com, AllenBWest.com, TheBlackSphere.net, DissidentProf.com, IlanaMercer.com, WashTimes.com, RightWingNews.com, WalterBlock.com, FreeBeacon.com, FakeHateCrimes.org, IceAgeNow.info, ClimateDepot.com, Townhall.com, WND.com, Kiplinger.com, EndForfeiture.com, CapitolHillOutsider.com, Disinfo.com, Devvy.com, SteynOnline.com, LauraIngraham.com, TopRightNews.com, PhilKent.com, CraigShirley.com, LifeZette.com, AIM.org, MRC.org, CNSNews.com, StoneZone.com.
“Liberals see the Constitution itself as ‘living’ and ‘evolving,’ that is, gradually turning into something that would have been unrecognizable to its authors.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Bumper sticker of the day: The H is silent in Benghazi.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News