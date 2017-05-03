Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
With all the mishaps involving students on our school buses I wander what it will take for parents and those in authority to wake up and take school bus safety seriously. This school year is about over and emergency evacuation and school bus safety should be covered at the beginning of the school year. On each of our school buses a few students behavior has become outrageous.
It’s their unacceptable language, not following instructions, sometimes fighting, disrespect to the bust driver and just plain uncontrollable behavior. Georgia law requires emergency evacuation twice a year, but with the nonchalant attitude of the students it turns out to be a big joke. Bus drivers must also be familiar with emergency evacuation procedures.
At the beginning of the school year those parents who attend an orientation should be given some incite about school bus safety. We have a great superintendent, however, if there is a situation with a student and a parent is concerned the problem would be easily solved if the parent and student would meet with the superintendent or bus commander and bus driver. The problem would be solved. After all, it’s the bus driver who sees what the student is doing.
I am not a know it all but I have been a bus driver for 30 years and I have conducted school bus safety for nine years all except the past two years. That responsibility has been given to a teacher who is qualified in that field, however, videos of bus evacuation and procedures does not do justice. When does a student practice emergency evacuation? What we have going now as far as school bus safety is no more than throwing the baby out with the bath water.
When there is a mishap on the school bus it’s the fault of three. It’s the bus driver, students or other motorist. Do we have a system that’s afraid of responsibility? There will never be short cut to safety. Lord bless.
Johnny L. Blacke, MSG (R)
