Sheriff warns of possible scam

Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield is warning citizens about a possible scam.
According to the sheriff, on April 29, a citizen of Milan reported to the sheriff’s department about a possible scam. The citizen told sheriff’s deputies that he had posted on the Georgia Farm Bureau’s website about some bales of hay he wanted to sell.
A person by the name of Maj. Paul contacted him by text that he was interested in buying some of the hay. The citizen stated that the two agreed on a price by text and in the next couple of days, he received a certified envelope with a check inside in the amount of $1950.00
In the text, the citizen was instructed to cash the check and take out the amount agreed upon for the hay and to give the remaining amount of $550.00 to the delivery guys.
The citizen stated that he did not feel comfortable cashing the check because he thought it could possibly be a scam.
The name on the envelope was Thomas Carter, Premier Intelligence Company, 422 Pine Street, New Haven, MI.
The name on the check was Ed Mann Landscaping, Clarksville, PA.
If you encounter any situation that you believe may be a scam, contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.
