Legals May 3, 2017

Posted by
Admin
in Legals
Wednesday, May 3. 2017
Comments (0)

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
DLL FINANCE LLC will off­er the fol­low­ing re­pos­sessed equip­ment for sale to the high­est bid­der for cer­ti­fied funds, plus ap­pli­ca­ble sales tax.
EQUIP­MENT: J & M 525 Grain Cart S/N: 1205352.
DATE OF SALE: May 18, 2017. Time of Sale: 2:00 P.M.
PLACE OF SALE: East­man Equip­ment Co.; 1111 Col­lege St.; East­man, GA 21023.
Equip­ment can be in­spect­ed at place of sale. The equip­ment will be sold AS IS, with­out war­ran­ty. Fin­al sale of equip­ment will be con­tin­gent upon win­ning bid­der meet­ing all ap­pli­ca­ble fed­er­al and state reg­u­la­tory re­quire­ments.
We re­serve the right to bid.
For fur­ther in­for­ma­tion please con­tact DICK WIL­SON 484-919-2169, Ref­er­ence Number: 1265475.

1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
gpn 06
NO­TICE OF CHANGE OF
COR­PO­RATE NAME
No­tice is given that ar­ti­cles of amend­ment which will change the name of MCCRA­NIE & MCCRA­NIE, P.C. to SHER­RI H. MCCRA­NIE, CPA, P.C. have been de­liv­ered to the Sec­re­tary of State for fil­ing in ac­cor­dance with the Geor­gia Busi­ness Cor­po­ra­tion Code. The reg­is­tered of­fice of the cor­po­ra­tion is 5106 OAK STREET, EAST­MAN, GA 31023.

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF STUART H. FLOYD, JR.
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of STUART H. FLOYD, JR., are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 26th day of April, 2017.
CHER­YL ELAINE ROZ­I­ER FLOYD,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the Es­tate of
STUART H. FLOYD, JR., De­ceased
CHER­YL ELAINE ROZ­I­ER FLOYD
5315 Chester High­way
Chester, Geor­gia 31012

1008
DIVORCES
gpn 08
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
ELEANOR A. GROSS,
Plain­tiff,
KE­VIN L. GROSS,
De­fend­ant
Civil Ac­tion File No. 17V-8105
NO­TICE OF SUM­MONS
SER­VICE BY PUB­LI­CA­TION
TO: KE­VIN L. GROSS, De­fend­ant Named Above:
You are here­by no­ti­fied that the above-styled ac­tion seek­ing Di­vorce [state the re­lief sought] was filed against you in said court on APRIL 4th, 2017, and that by rea­son of an or­der for serv­ice of sum­mons by pub­li­ca­tion en­tered by the court on APRIL 4th, 2017 you are here­by com­mand­ed and re­quired to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon ELEANOR A. GROSS, plain­tiff, whose ad­dress is 585 JIM MA­LOY ROAD, HEL­E­NA, GA 31037, an an­swer to the com­plaint with­in six­ty (60) days of the date of the or­der for serv­ice by pub­li­ca­tion. If you fail to do so, judg­ment by de­fault will be tak­en against you for the re­lief de­mand­ed in the com­plaint.
Wit­ness the Hon­or­able H. Fred­er­ick Mul­lis, Judge of said Court.
This the 4th day of April 2017.
Rhett Walk­er
Clerk of Su­pe­ri­or Court
Dodge, Coun­ty

1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: NAME CHANGE MINOR, LAU­REN GRACE BOUT­WELL
Civil Ac­tion File No.
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that JEN­NIF­ER BOUT­WELL LAW, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 31st day of March 2017, pray­ing for a change in the name of minor child(ren) from LAU­REN GRACE BOUT­WELL to LAU­REN GRACE LAW.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 31st day of MARCH, 2017.
JEN­NIF­ER LAW
Pe­ti­tion­er prose

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF RICKY CARL HICK­MAN, De­ceased
ES­TATE NO. P.15-8961
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of LOR­AINNE BECKY HICK­MAN, for a year’s sup­port from the Es­tate of RICKY CARL HICK­MAN, De­ceased, for De­ced­ent’s minor child­ren, hav­ing been duly
filed, all in­ter­est­ed per­sons are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore May 11, 2017, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be geld on May 11, 2017 in the Probate Court of the above named Coun­ty, 5401 An­son Ave­nue, Su­ite 100, East­man, Geor­gia. If no ob­jec­tions are filed the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL Mc­CRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge Coun­ty Probate Court
5401 An­son Ave­nue
Su­ite 100
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF RUS­SELL HALL, a/k/a RUS­SELL HALL, SR., De­ceased
ES­TATE NO. P.17-9057
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of JUA­NI­TA HALL, for a year’s sup­port from the Es­tate of RUS­SELL HALL, De­ceased, for De­ced­ent’s Sur­viv­ing Spouse, hav­ing been duly filed, all in­ter­est­ed per­sons are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore June 1, 2017, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be held on June 1, 2017 in the Probate Court of the above named Coun­ty, 5401 An­son Ave­nue, #100; East­man, Geor­gia 31023. If no ob­jec­tions are filed the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
By: ASH­LEY W. BURCH
Clerk/Depu­ty Clerk of the Probate Court
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF
MAD­E­LINE S. HORNE,
DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-17-9035
NO­TICE
The Pe­ti­tion of CAR­O­LYN H. DRURY, for an Or­der De­clar­ing No Ad­min­is­tra­tion is Nec­es­sary in the above-ref­er­enced Es­tate hav­ing been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN
This is to no­ti­fy you to file ob­jec­tion, if there is any, to the Pe­ti­tion, in this Court on or be­fore the 23rd day of May, 2017.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE,
Dodge Coun­ty Probate Judge
By: LIN­DA MUL­LIS,
Probate Clerk/Depu­ty Clerk
Post Of­fice Box 514
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone: 478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF DAVID DURHAM, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-17-9055
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
D­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
ALBERT LEE CURHAM has pe­ti­tioned for his to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of DAVID DURHAM, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. The Pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore May19, 2017.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the ground of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge Coun­ty
ASH­LEY BURCH
Clerk/Depu­ty Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News