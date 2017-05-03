Legals May 3, 2017
Wednesday, May 3. 2017
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
DLL FINANCE LLC will offer the following repossessed equipment for sale to the highest bidder for certified funds, plus applicable sales tax.
EQUIPMENT: J & M 525 Grain Cart S/N: 1205352.
DATE OF SALE: May 18, 2017. Time of Sale: 2:00 P.M.
PLACE OF SALE: Eastman Equipment Co.; 1111 College St.; Eastman, GA 21023.
Equipment can be inspected at place of sale. The equipment will be sold AS IS, without warranty. Final sale of equipment will be contingent upon winning bidder meeting all applicable federal and state regulatory requirements.
We reserve the right to bid.
For further information please contact DICK WILSON 484-919-2169, Reference Number: 1265475.
1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
gpn 06
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF
CORPORATE NAME
Notice is given that articles of amendment which will change the name of MCCRANIE & MCCRANIE, P.C. to SHERRI H. MCCRANIE, CPA, P.C. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the corporation is 5106 OAK STREET, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF STUART H. FLOYD, JR.
All creditors of the Estate of STUART H. FLOYD, JR., are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 26th day of April, 2017.
CHERYL ELAINE ROZIER FLOYD,
Executor of the Estate of
STUART H. FLOYD, JR., Deceased
CHERYL ELAINE ROZIER FLOYD
5315 Chester Highway
Chester, Georgia 31012
1008
DIVORCES
gpn 08
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ELEANOR A. GROSS,
Plaintiff,
KEVIN L. GROSS,
Defendant
Civil Action File No. 17V-8105
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: KEVIN L. GROSS, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking Divorce [state the relief sought] was filed against you in said court on APRIL 4th, 2017, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on APRIL 4th, 2017 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon ELEANOR A. GROSS, plaintiff, whose address is 585 JIM MALOY ROAD, HELENA, GA 31037, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable H. Frederick Mullis, Judge of said Court.
This the 4th day of April 2017.
Rhett Walker
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge, County
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: NAME CHANGE MINOR, LAUREN GRACE BOUTWELL
Civil Action File No.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that JENNIFER BOUTWELL LAW, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 31st day of March 2017, praying for a change in the name of minor child(ren) from LAUREN GRACE BOUTWELL to LAUREN GRACE LAW.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 31st day of MARCH, 2017.
JENNIFER LAW
Petitioner prose
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF RICKY CARL HICKMAN, Deceased
ESTATE NO. P.15-8961
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of LORAINNE BECKY HICKMAN, for a year’s support from the Estate of RICKY CARL HICKMAN, Deceased, for Decedent’s minor children, having been duly
filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before May 11, 2017, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be geld on May 11, 2017 in the Probate Court of the above named County, 5401 Anson Avenue, Suite 100, Eastman, Georgia. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge County Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue
Suite 100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF RUSSELL HALL, a/k/a RUSSELL HALL, SR., Deceased
ESTATE NO. P.17-9057
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of JUANITA HALL, for a year’s support from the Estate of RUSSELL HALL, Deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before June 1, 2017, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on June 1, 2017 in the Probate Court of the above named County, 5401 Anson Avenue, #100; Eastman, Georgia 31023. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
By: ASHLEY W. BURCH
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MADELINE S. HORNE,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9035
NOTICE
The Petition of CAROLYN H. DRURY, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 23rd day of May, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE,
Dodge County Probate Judge
By: LINDA MULLIS,
Probate Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID DURHAM, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9055
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
DMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
ALBERT LEE CURHAM has petitioned for his to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of DAVID DURHAM, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before May19, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the ground of any such objections. All objections should be sworn before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge County
ASHLEY BURCH
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
CONDEMNATIONS
DLL FINANCE LLC will offer the following repossessed equipment for sale to the highest bidder for certified funds, plus applicable sales tax.
EQUIPMENT: J & M 525 Grain Cart S/N: 1205352.
DATE OF SALE: May 18, 2017. Time of Sale: 2:00 P.M.
PLACE OF SALE: Eastman Equipment Co.; 1111 College St.; Eastman, GA 21023.
Equipment can be inspected at place of sale. The equipment will be sold AS IS, without warranty. Final sale of equipment will be contingent upon winning bidder meeting all applicable federal and state regulatory requirements.
We reserve the right to bid.
For further information please contact DICK WILSON 484-919-2169, Reference Number: 1265475.
1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
gpn 06
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF
CORPORATE NAME
Notice is given that articles of amendment which will change the name of MCCRANIE & MCCRANIE, P.C. to SHERRI H. MCCRANIE, CPA, P.C. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the corporation is 5106 OAK STREET, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF STUART H. FLOYD, JR.
All creditors of the Estate of STUART H. FLOYD, JR., are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 26th day of April, 2017.
CHERYL ELAINE ROZIER FLOYD,
Executor of the Estate of
STUART H. FLOYD, JR., Deceased
CHERYL ELAINE ROZIER FLOYD
5315 Chester Highway
Chester, Georgia 31012
1008
DIVORCES
gpn 08
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ELEANOR A. GROSS,
Plaintiff,
KEVIN L. GROSS,
Defendant
Civil Action File No. 17V-8105
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: KEVIN L. GROSS, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking Divorce [state the relief sought] was filed against you in said court on APRIL 4th, 2017, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on APRIL 4th, 2017 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon ELEANOR A. GROSS, plaintiff, whose address is 585 JIM MALOY ROAD, HELENA, GA 31037, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable H. Frederick Mullis, Judge of said Court.
This the 4th day of April 2017.
Rhett Walker
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge, County
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: NAME CHANGE MINOR, LAUREN GRACE BOUTWELL
Civil Action File No.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that JENNIFER BOUTWELL LAW, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 31st day of March 2017, praying for a change in the name of minor child(ren) from LAUREN GRACE BOUTWELL to LAUREN GRACE LAW.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 31st day of MARCH, 2017.
JENNIFER LAW
Petitioner prose
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF RICKY CARL HICKMAN, Deceased
ESTATE NO. P.15-8961
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of LORAINNE BECKY HICKMAN, for a year’s support from the Estate of RICKY CARL HICKMAN, Deceased, for Decedent’s minor children, having been duly
filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before May 11, 2017, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be geld on May 11, 2017 in the Probate Court of the above named County, 5401 Anson Avenue, Suite 100, Eastman, Georgia. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge County Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue
Suite 100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF RUSSELL HALL, a/k/a RUSSELL HALL, SR., Deceased
ESTATE NO. P.17-9057
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of JUANITA HALL, for a year’s support from the Estate of RUSSELL HALL, Deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before June 1, 2017, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on June 1, 2017 in the Probate Court of the above named County, 5401 Anson Avenue, #100; Eastman, Georgia 31023. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
By: ASHLEY W. BURCH
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MADELINE S. HORNE,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9035
NOTICE
The Petition of CAROLYN H. DRURY, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 23rd day of May, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE,
Dodge County Probate Judge
By: LINDA MULLIS,
Probate Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID DURHAM, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9055
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
DMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
ALBERT LEE CURHAM has petitioned for his to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of DAVID DURHAM, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before May19, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the ground of any such objections. All objections should be sworn before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge County
ASHLEY BURCH
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)