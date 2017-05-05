Dodge wrestlers compete at AAU championships

Seven Dodge County grapplers headed to Toombs County this weekend for the Georgia AAU championships. Top teams from the states of Georgia and Florida were in attendance. The top six placers at each weight class earned the distinction of being named 2017 AAU All Americans. The seven Indian grapplers in attendance represented Dodge County extremely well, all earning the status of AAU All American.
Christian Tyukodi, a junior, competed in an extremely difficult and full bracket. Christian finished the day with a sixth place finish. Junior Jared Cannon, a two time high school state placer, wrestling in what was perhaps the most difficult bracket in the tournament and was injured while winning a match in the consolation semi-finals and was forced to injury default out. Jared was well on his way to wrestle for third and fourth before the injury, but was forced to injury default to sixth place.
Cam’ron Mcloud, a senior and high school state placer, battled through an extremely tough bracket. Cam’ron dominated his opponents throughout the day, but made one mistake in the semi-finals that cost him the match. Cam’ron wrestled back through for a third place finish. Tyler McDonald, a senior at Dodge County, battled through a full bracket to the finals. He fell short in a very competitive finals match and settling for a second place finish.
Tyler Montford, a junior at Dodge County, wrestled in two weight classes in an effort to maximize his time on the mat. Though giving up over 15 pounds in one weight class, Tyler wrestled hard while finishing in fifth. In his other weight class, Tyler dominated his opponents through to the finals before settling for a second place finish. Porter Faulk, a current eight grader at Dodge County Middle School, elected to wrestle not only in two weight classes but against high school competition. Porter, coming off of his second youth state championship, continued his impressive career by dominating his high school opponents on his way to a first and second place finish.
Christian Grauberger, wrestling for the first time since his runner-up finish at the high school state championships and dominated his opponents in route to a first place finish. In the finals, Christian defeated a state champion from this past year who was also named Georgia wrestler of the year by the AJC.
Congratulations to all of these young men on an excellent tournament and more importantly on their willingness to continue to work and improve during the offseason.