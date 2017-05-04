Dodge County High School men’s golf team are Region 3AA champions

In 1984, Dodge County’s High School (DCHS) men claimed the region championship in golf. After a 33 year drought, the champion honors belong to Dodge County once again. Last Tuesday, April 25, DCHS sent their men’s team to compete in a duel competition. Region and area championships were held on the same course on the same day. Regions 3AA and 4AA battled it out to see which teams were worthy of moving on to the GHSA state finals. Region placement was decided at this tournament in addition to area placement.
After a 14-2 season, Dodge County posted the lowest score of all the teams in their region, making them the GHSA region 3AA champions. The team was lead by Michael Clardy. Clardy’s score put him in a position to move on to state as an individual and low medalist of 3AA. Clardy didn’t need that because the team qualified to move to state by winning region 2AA. In an interview he said, “It isn’t about what I did. We as a team have put 2017 on the banner in the gym for ever.”
There are four areas in Georgia, which make a total of 62 schools represented. Out of those 62 schools, the top 16 will compete at the state championship. Dodge County placed third in their area. They will be one of the “big 16.” What is different in golf as opposed to other sports, the “big eight,” “top four” and “terrific two” are all decided on the same day. The state tournament is a two-day tournament being held at Waynesboro Country Club on May 24 and 25.