Dodge sweeps Fitzgerald 17-2, move on to Sweet 16

The Indians hosted Fitzgerald in the opening round of GHSA state playoffs on April 28. Fitzgerald came into the game with an 11-4 region record (Region 1) and 18-10 overall. All playoffs are played as a best of three series with a double header on the first day the third game played the next day (if needed). Craig Barton was the starting pitcher for the Indians. Barton pitched a masterpiece throwing a seven inning complete game shutout only allowing three hits while walking one and striking out 10. Offensively, Dodge County was also strong at the plate. Chip Burch was two for three with two doubles and three RBI, Tyler Pruett was two for four with a double, Chandler Davis was one for two, Gary Pittman was one for two, Ethan Rice was one for three, Craig Barton was one for three, Kadin Burse was one for three and Deja Bursh was one for three. The Indians scored four, which was plenty for this one and won 4-0.
The second game of the double header saw the Indians offense have one of its best games of the year. Dodge County scored seven runs on homeruns alone. These were hit by Chandler Davis (grand slam), Craig Barton (two run) and Chip Burch (solo). Barton was three for three with three RBI, Davis was two for two with five RBI, Gary Pittman was two for two with a double, Deja Bursh was two for three with a RBI, Burch was one for two with two RBI, Ethan Rice was one for two with a RBI, Tyler Pruett was one for three with a double and a RBI and Kadin Burse had a RBI. The Indians pushed across 17 runs in three innings. Tyler Pruett was on the mound for the second game. Pruett pitched the shortened game going the full three innings allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Dodge swept Fitzgerald with a final score of 17-2 to move on to the Sweet 16 round of the playoffs.
Dodge County will travel to Hogansville to take on Calloway High School. The double header is currently scheduled for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. but could be adjusted due to the current forecast of rain on Thursday. Make the drive to support the Indians or listen on WOLF radio.