City of Eastman Attorney Rita Llop (r) swears in new council member Sebrina Williams (l). (Photo by Jason Cobb)

Updated: New Eastman council member is sworn in

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, April 26. 2017
Updated: 1 day ago
Comments (0)
By Taelor Rye
The Eastman City Council began its regular meeting on April 24 by swearing in its newest council member, Sebrina Williams.

After the ceremony, city council member Prince Dawson said, “Welcome to our new city council member. We look forward to working with you.”

Additionally, city council member Buddy Pittman told Williams, “We look forward to working with you… You have a very good job ahead of you… Any time you have any questions or anything you need to know, we’ll be glad to help you!”

Additional welcomes came from Carl Hofstadter of Hofstadter and Associates, Inc.; Charles Williams of the development authority; and Catherine Parker, a community member who said, “I’m just happy and proud of… [Sebrina] that she took our district to represent.”

The meeting also served as the first weekday of Georgia Cities Week, which runs until April 29.

Georgia Cities Week celebrations followed at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, in the form of the second annual State of the City address at the Magnolia Theatre.

Wednesday, April 26, will see a work session hosted in the media center of Dodge County High School. Here, the city council will meet with the high school’s student council for collaborative dialogue with students. Although the event is geared toward the student council, Cobb stated that the public is invited to it.

On Thursday, April 26, city council members will attend a district 9 listening session in Hazlehurst.

Also during the meeting, the city council approved a grant from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) concerning water audits. GEFA will contract out services from a third party rather than disseminating funs to the city itself.

The council also approved a 5K run to support a mission trip for First Baptist Church, the route of which will be the same as the recent 5K for the Dodge County Hospital.

The council’s next meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News