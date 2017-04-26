By Taelor Rye
The Eastman City Council began its regular meeting on April 24 by swearing in its newest council member, Sebrina Williams.
After the ceremony, city council member Prince Dawson said, “Welcome to our new city council member. We look forward to working with you.”
Additionally, city council member Buddy Pittman told Williams, “We look forward to working with you… You have a very good job ahead of you… Any time you have any questions or anything you need to know, we’ll be glad to help you!”
Additional welcomes came from Carl Hofstadter of Hofstadter and Associates, Inc.; Charles Williams of the development authority; and Catherine Parker, a community member who said, “I’m just happy and proud of… [Sebrina] that she took our district to represent.”
The meeting also served as the first weekday of Georgia Cities Week, which runs until April 29.
City of Eastman Attorney Rita Llop (r) swears in new council member Sebrina Williams (l). (Photo by Jason Cobb)
