Remember big media trying to nominate Jeb (the inevitable Republican nominee) Jeb! Bush in 2016, knowing he would lose to the (can’t miss) Demo Crooked Hillary, the inevitable next president? I’m glad no one followed the script, of course. Astute writer Jeffrey Lord, who worked in the Reagan White House, detected another problem with Jeb! Bush’s candidacy back on Sept. 10, 2015.
“The fact that Bush is so incredibly obtuse about patronizing and condescending to women should be a serious signal of his lack of communication skills as a candidate.”
Jeffrey Lord on Spectator.org 8-10-15
“What’s in my wallet? Not a Capital One credit card, because of Samuel L. Jackson!”
Angry White Dude on
AngryWhiteDude.com 1-10-17
Here is the fabulous South Carolina Senator Lindsey Grahamnesty in action, sounding a lot like his pal John McPain (Loser-Arizona) or Nelson Rockefeller (RINO-NY) sounded in 1964. Big Media hovered around anti-Goldwater Republicans back then. They loved “mainstream moderate” Republicans who hated Barry Goldwater. Lindsey would’ve fit right in with those people. Lindsey actually said in September 2015 “As a party, we are better to risk losing without Donald Trump than trying to win with him.” That’s right, Lindsey – Donald has no chance and should quit the race. Lindsey has poor political instincts, of course. Where did they find this guy, anyway?
In 1964 liberal Republicans who snubbed or trashed Goldwater, such as Rockefeller, Pennsylvania Governor William Scranton, Chuck Percy (Ill.), Michigan Governor George Romney (Mitt’s father), became instant heroes to the medialeft. They were depicted as respectable moderates, naturally. Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan endorsed Goldwater and campaigned for him, drawing the expected hatred from the media. Republicans who trash their own are always welcomed by the leftstream press.
Remember also that Goldwater in later years lost his mind and turned against Nixon and Reagan, thus becoming a hero to liberals, but that is another crazy but true story. Liberals hated Goldwater in 1964 when he was sharp and loved him (temporarily) after he served their purposes in his last years.
Jeb! Bush in 2016
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)