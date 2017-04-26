Dear editor,
The immigration discussions going on in our country today is that the left liberals would have you to think the U.S.A. is the only country that deports illegals, and the U.S.A. doesn’t need borders. However, prior to 9/11, as a citizen of the U.S.A., one could go across the border into Canada and Mexico without a passport. All that was needed was just some kind of identification, drivers license or birth certificate.
I lived in Michigan and many time through out the year I would travel into Ontario, Canada just for dinner for the night or into the northern side of Ontario to go fishing or hunting while staying several days, even up to a week, and some of my friends from Canada could come into the U.S.A. the same.
Also, I traveled into Mexico on several missionary trips with proper identification. Neither one of these countries will allow you to enter into their country without proper identification. They will deport those that are illegal, at least Canada will.
A former nephew by marriage moved into Ontario without proper authorization at the age of 35, married and they had a son. He was discovered when the son was two years old and was deported. The son is now six years old and he cannot even visit to see his family. He cannot enter Canada for any reason, and so far his family cannot come to the U.S.A. to see him.
Yes, I feel bad for the family, but bottom line they knew they were breaking the law.
Now, I pray that our congress and president will do what is necessary to protect our country. I know a city (country) that is 1,500 miles square foot with walls and gates, and one must get proper credentials to go there. You can find the information in Romans 10:9.
Jackie Wright
Letter to the editor
