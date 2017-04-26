Legals April 26, 2017

Posted by
Admin
in Legals
Wednesday, April 26. 2017
Comments (0)

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF SHARON E. PIT­TMAN
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of SHARON E. PIT­TMAN, late of Dodge Coun­ty, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
THIS 2nd Day of March 2017.
EX­EC­U­TOR:
RAN­DY PIT­TMAN
P.O. Box 822
East­man GA 31023
AT­TOR­NEY:
SI­LAS M. HAR­RING­TON JR.
Smith and Har­ring­ton
P.O. Box 130,
East­man GA 31023
gpn 07
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of Lou­ise H. Hard­wick de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render an ac­count of their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­son in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to the un­der­signed.
This 31st day of March, 2017.
BETH H. JORDAN, as a
Co-Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of Lou­ise H. Hard­wick
P.O. Box 934
East­man, GA 31023
HOL­LY H. BARRS, as a
Co-Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of Lou­ise H. Hard­wick
WAN­DA H. DAW­SON, as a
Co-Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of Lou­ise H. Hard­wick

1008
DIVORCES
gpn 08
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
ELEANOR A. GROSS,
Plain­tiff,
KE­VIN L. GROSS,
De­fend­ant
Civil Ac­tion File No. 17V-8105
NO­TICE OF SUM­MONS
SER­VICE BY PUB­LI­CA­TION
TO: KE­VIN L. GROSS, De­fend­ant Named Above:
You are here­by no­ti­fied that the above-styled ac­tion seek­ing Di­vorce [state the re­lief sought] was filed against you in said court on APRIL 4th, 2017, and that by rea­son of an or­der for serv­ice of sum­mons by pub­li­ca­tion en­tered by the court on APRIL 4th, 2017 you are here­by com­mand­ed and re­quired to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon ELEANOR A. GROSS, plain­tiff, whose ad­dress is 585 JIM MA­LOY ROAD, HEL­E­NA, GA 31037, an an­swer to the com­plaint with­in six­ty (60) days of the date of the or­der for serv­ice by pub­li­ca­tion. If you fail to do so, judg­ment by de­fault will be tak­en against you for the re­lief de­mand­ed in the com­plaint.
Wit­ness the Hon­or­able H. Fred­er­ick Mul­lis, Judge of said Court.
This the 4th day of April 2017.
Rhett Walk­er
Clerk of Su­pe­ri­or Court
Dodge, Coun­ty

1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
By vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt from IV LEAGUE PROP­ER­TIES, LLLP, to MOR­RIS BANK dat­ed June 9, 2010, filed for record June 24, 2010, and record­ed in Deed Book 659, Pag­es 122-141, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, said Deed to Se­cure Debt hav­ing been given to se­cure an Un­con­di­tion­al Guar­an­ty dat­ed June 9, 2010, guar­an­tee­ing cer­tain ob­li­ga­tions pay­able to Lender in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal sum of Three Mil­lion Sev­en Hundred Thou­sand Dol­lars ($3,700,000.00), to­geth­er with all ex­ten­sions and re­ne­wals there­of, with in­ter­est on the un­paid bal­ance un­til paid, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the Court­house door at DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in May, 2017, vari­ous tracts of prop­er­ty more par­ticu­lar­ly de­scribed as fol­lows:
SEE AT­TACHED EX­HIB­IT “A” FOR LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TIONS
The debt se­cured by said Deed to Se­cure Debt has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, non-pay­ment of the month­ly in­stall­ments on said loan. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys’ fees.
The in­di­vid­u­al ent­i­ty that has full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage with the debtor is:
MOR­RIS BANK
301 BEL­LE­VUE AVE.
DU­BLIN, GA 31021
478-272-5202
Please un­der­stand that the se­cured credi­tor is not re­quired to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy the terms of the mort­gage in­stru­ment.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold as the prop­er­ty of Debtor sub­ject to all zon­ing or­di­nanc­es; mat­ters which would be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; any out­stand­ing tax­es, in­clud­ing but not lim­it­ed to ad valor­em tax­es and/or as­ses­sments, which con­sti­tute liens on the prop­er­ty; spe­cial as­sess­ments; all out­stand­ing bills for pub­lic util­i­ties which con­sti­tute liens upon said prop­er­ty; all re­stric­tive cov­en­ants, ease­ments, rights-of-way and any oth­er mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to said Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code, and also sub­ject to the pro­vi­sions of O.C.G.A. § 9-13-172.1, which per­mits the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non-ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia un­der lim­it­ed cir­cum­stanc­es.
MOR­RIS BANK
At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
IV LEAGUE PROP­ER­TIES, LLLP
JOSHUA E. KIGHT, ESQ.
P.O. Box 816
Du­blin, GA 31040

EXHIBIT “A”

ALBERT LAMPKIN TRACT MAP & PARCEL N0. 025-023 87.25 ACRES

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia and being the northeast 1/2 of Lot of Land No. 163, containing 101 1/4 acres, more or less.

Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 163 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, consisting of 14 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described on a Plat of Survey prepared by Freddie J. Hattaway, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor No. 2467, dated June 19, 2010, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 38, Page 35, said plat and the recording thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference for a more descriptive and all other legal purposes.

This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 231, Pages 792 - 793 (Albert Lampkin Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

GIDDENS TRACT PART OF MAP & PARCEL NO. 059-113

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, containing 191 1/2 acres, more or less; and consisting of 24 acres in Land Lot No. 229, in the west corner of said lot and being all of that part of said lot lying west of the Eastman and Rawlins public road; and consisting of 167 1/2 acres, more or less, in Land Lot No. 252, being all of said land lot located westerly of the above-mentioned road.

Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying in original Land Lot No. 229 of the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, being further described as follows: To find the point of beginning, begin at the west corner of said land lot and run north .47°23’47” east 589.35 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning; from the point of beginning thus established run north 47°23’47” east 200 feet to a tree; thence south 57°55’36” east 403.82 feet to an iron pin on an unpaved county road; thence south 27°24’20” west 113.50 feet to an iron pin; thence north 67°38’31” west 472.68 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning. Said tract or parcel of land containing 1.51 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as Tract A on that certain plat of survey prepared by Olin J. McLeod and of record in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 23, page 219, said plat together with the record thereof, being by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof.

Also Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying in original Land Lot No. 229 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: To find the point of beginning, begin at the west comer of said land lot and run north 47°23’47” east 789.35 feet to a tree and the point of beginning. From. the point of beginning thus established, run north 47°23’47” east 291.61 feet to an iron pin; thence south 41°49’30” east 323.83 feet to an iron pin and unpaved county road; thence south 27°24’20” west 192.7 feet to an iron pin; thence north 57°55’36” west 403.82 feet to a tree and the point of beginning. Said tract of land being more particularly described as Tract B on that certain plat of survey made by Olin J. McLeod, of record in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 23, page 219, said plat together with the record thereof, being by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof. Said lands being 1.97 acres, more or less.
Also Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in original Land Lot No. 229 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, more particularly described as follows: To find the point of beginning, begin at the west corner of said lot and run north 47°23’47” east 980.96 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning, from the point of beginning thus established, run north 47°23’47” east 458.39 feet to an iron pin; thence south 41°49’30” east 151.89 feet to an iron pin and an unpaved county road; thence south 26°45’39” west 338.98 feet to an iron pin; thence south 27°18’51” west 152.78 feet to an iron pin; thence north.41°49’30” west 323.83 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning. Said tract or parcel containing 2.51 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as Tract C on that certain plat of survey made by Olin J. McLeod and of record in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 23, page 219, said plat together with the record thereof being by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof.

Also Less and Except: That certain easement of right-of-way from Albert D. Glass to Georgia Power Company which is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 121, Page 557 and being described as all that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lots 251 and 252 of the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and being more particularly described as follows: To establish the Point of Beginning, COMMENCE at a comer common to Land Lots 260, 261, 280 and 281; extending thence North 45°48’West along the dividing line between Land Lots 260 and 281, 675 feet to a point; thence North 01°58’ West 1576.5 feet to a point; thence North 26°46’ East 1228.0 feet to a point; thence North 28° 22’ East 23402 feet to the lands of the Grantor herein and the Point of Beginning; thence from said Point of Beginning North 45°00’ West along the dividing line between lands of John S. Candler, Estate and lands of the Grantor herein 128.6 feet to the Northwesterly line of Land Lot 251; thence South 45° 30’ West along the dividing line between lands of John S. Candler, Estate and lands of the Grantor herein, said dividing line also being the dividing line between Land Lots 251 and 252, 472.9 feet to the Westerly right-of-way line of the Company’s existing 100 foot right-of-way heretofore acquired on its Dublin-Eastman Transmission Line; thence North 28°22’ East along said existing Westerly right-of-way line 1427.9 feet to the center of a county road and lands of Kennie W. Braswell and lands. of the Grantor herein, said dividing line is located in the center of a county road 295.9 feet to a point; thence South 28°22’ West 876.1 feet to lands of John S. Candler, Estate and the Point of Beginning.

The above described strip of land includes and embraces an existing 100 foot right-of-way heretofore acquired by the Company on its Dublin-Eastman Transmission Line by Eastman dated September 3, 1926, from Eastman Turpentine Company to Georgia Power Company and recorded in Deed Book 26, Page 381 and by Easement dated October 29, 1926, from W. R. Hall to Georgia Power Company and recorded in Deed Book 26, Page 390 both in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge County, Georgia.

Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot Numbers 229 and 252 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, consisting of 30 Acres, more or less, and being more particularly described and shown on that certain Plat of Survey dated May 30, 2013, made for William L. Faulk, Jr. , by Freddie Hattaway, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor, and found recorded in Plat Book 39, Page 99, in Deed Records of Dodge County, Georgia; said Plat being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference thereto.

This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 236, Pages 141 - 143 (Giddens Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

KARSTEN TRACT PART OF MAP & PARCEL NO. 059-113

All that farm land in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, known as the old Harrell Place, consisting of 202 1/2 acres, more or less, and described more particularly as being all the northeast half of Land Lot No. 250 and all the southwest half of Land Lot No. 231, both of said tracts situated, lying and being in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and lying adjacent and forming one body containing 202 1/2 acres, more or less.

Less and Except: All that portion of land belonging to Mrs. Elizabeth P. Karsten, which lies within the right of way lines as shown on the plan for Federal (State) Aid Project No. 1533-D, which plans are on file in the Office of the State Highway Board of Georgia, Atlanta, Georgia. Said right-of-way beginning at Station 139-50, which is boundary line between the lands of Mrs. Freeman Graham, and Mrs. Elizabeth P. Karsten, and continuing to Station 171-85, which is the boundary line between the lands of Mrs. Elizabeth P. Karsten and John Hancock Life Insurance Company. The right-of-way is 130 feet wide, bounded by the center-line of the highway location and a line parallel to and a distance of 65 feet from the said center line on each side. The right-of-way begins and ends where the said highway location enters and leaves said property lines as already established as above indicated and total approximately 3,235 lineal feet or 9.654 acres.

Also Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Sixteenth (16th) Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and being all of that portion of the Southwest one-half of Land Lot Number 231 which lies to the West of Georgia Highway Number 117 and to the North of Eagle Ridge Subdivision, said subdivision being more particularly shown on that certain plat of survey found recorded in Plat Book 21, Page 27, in the Deed Records of Dodge County, Georgia, the property herein conveyed containing 17.50 acres, more or less.

Also Less and Except: That certain easement from Albert D. Glass to Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corporation recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 213, Page 353.

Also Less and Except: That certain easement from A. D. Glass to the Department of Transportation, State of Georgia, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 213, Page 754.

Also Less and Except: That certain right-of-way easement from A. D. Glass to Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph Company recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 214, Pages 599-601.

Also Less and Except: That certain right-of-way easement from A.D. Glass to Southern Bell Telephone Company, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 215, Pages 642-645.

Also Less and Except: All those tracts or parcels of land being in Land Lot 250 of the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and known as Eagle Ridge Subdivision shown on a plat thereof of record in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County in Plat Book 21, Page 27.

Also Less and Except: All that Tract or Parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land lot Number 250 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, containing 40 Acres, more or less, as shown on that certain Plat of Survey prepared by Ronny Barron, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor, dated January 29, 2015, and recorded in Plat Book 39, page 245, Dodge County Records.

This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 236, Pages 144 - 145 (Karsten Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

MILLS EDWARDS COMMISSARY TRACT MAP & PARCEL NO. 048-028 24.41 ACRES

Tract 1: All that certain tract or parcel of land containing 56.9 acres, more or less, of Lot of Land No. 37 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and being all that portion of said lot lying northeast of the run of Sugar Creek, the southwest of the Eastman and Rhine Highway and better known as the B.T. Burch lands.

Tract 2: All of the northeast one-half of the west quarter of Lot of Land No. 37 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, containing 25 acres, more or less.

Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in original Land Lot No. 37 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia and being further described as follows: Begin at the intersection of the centerline of Congo Lane and the northwest right-of-way of State Route 117 and run in a direction of south 3°24’20” west a distance of 1,268.2’ to an iron pin and the point of beginning. From the point of beginning thus established, run north 89° west a distance of 225 feet to a point; thence run south 52°27’40” west a distance of 70 feet along an old fence and painted line to a point; thence run along the line of Sugar Creek in a direction of south 57°46’east a distance of 1,455.3 feet to a point; thence run north 3°32’40” east a distance of 799 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning. Said tract or parcel containing 12.32 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described on that certain plat of survey made by Jim H. Ross, in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 25, Page 60. Said plat by reference incorporated herein for descriptive and all legal purposes.

This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 236, Page 146 (Mills Edwards Commissary Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

SUGAR CREEK TRACT MAP & PARCEL NO. 048-026A 43.10 ACRES

43 acres, more or less, of Land Lot Nos. 54 and 37 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, being all of the north quarter of Land Lot No. 54, and the southwest half of the west quarter of said Land Lot No. 37, except the following described 32 acres in the form of a rectangle: Beginning at a point on the northwest line of said Land Lot No. 54, equally distant from the north and west comer of said lot and running in a northeasterly direction along the northwest lines of Lot Nos. 54 and 37, a distance of 560 yards; thence at right angles in a southeasterly direction a distance of 280 yards; thence at right angles in a southwesterly direction a distance of 560 yards; thence to the point of beginning, being the same land conveyed to Coleman Brothers by C.H. Peacock, Jr. by deed recorded in Book 41, pages 164-165 of said Dodge County Records.

Less and Except: That certain right-of-way deed form Albert D. Glass to the Department of Transportation, State of Georgia, recorded in. the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 213, Pages 485-487

This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 236, Page 148 (Sugar Creek Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

CANNON TRACT MAP & PARCEL NO. 059-010 46 ACRES

Fifty acres off of Land Lot No. 258 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, described as follows: Commencing at the west corner of said land lot and running the northwest line on public road a distance of 1,383 fee, turning thence at an angle at south 52 degrees east a distance of 1,519 fee to center line of said lot, turning thence down said center line 757 feet to intersect the branch known as Gully Branch, thence down Gully Branch to original southwest line of said lot, thence along said line to west corner or starting point a distance of 1,425 feet, containing 50 acres, more or less, being the same land as described in a deed dated March 2, 1918, recorded in Deed Book 14, page 330, Dodge County Records.

Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the following lines: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 258 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, consisting of 1.99 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows: To establish the point of beginning, begin at the intersection fanned by the southwest lot line of said land lot and the southeast right-pf-way line of County Road No. 139, which is also known as Zebulon Road; thence run along the southeast right-of-way line of said road in a northeasterly direction a distance of 445.50 feet to the point of beginning and from said point of beginning thus established run south 52 degrees east a distance of 209 feet to a point; thence run 46 degrees east a distance of 418 feet to a point; thence run north 52 degrees west a distance of 209 feet to a point located on the southeast right-of-way line of said road; thence run along said right-of-way south 46 degrees west a distance of 418 feet back to the place or point of beginning. According to a plat of survey prepared by Olin J. McLeod, GA R.L.S. No. 2259, dated January 8, 1990, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 24, page 4, and said plat and the recording thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference for descriptive and all other legal purposes.

Also Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot No. 258 of the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and being 2 acres, more or less, as shown on a plat of survey made by F.B. Flourney, R.L.S., dated May 23, 1967, and recorded in Plat Book 22, page 103 Dodge county Records, said plat of survey and the record thereof are incorporated herein for a complete and accurate description. Said property is particularly described as beginning at a point on the southeastern right-of-way margin of Dodge County Road No. 139 (80 foot right-of-way) said point being located 965 feet northeast of the intersection of said right-of-way margin with the west corner of land lot 258; from said point of beginning thence south 52 degrees east a distance of 209 feet to a point; thence north 46 degrees east a distance of 418 feet to a point; thence north 52 degrees west a distance of 209 to a point on the said southeasterly margin of County Road 139; thence south 46 degrees west a distance of 418 feet along said right-of-way margin back to the point of beginning. Said property is a portion of that conveyed by R.H. Giddens to A.D. Glass in Warranty Deed recorded in Deed Book 60, page 220, Dodge County Records.

This being the same land conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc., recorded in Deed Book 236, page 138-139 (Cannon Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.gpn 11

STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
Be­cause of a de­fault un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed ex­e­cut­ed by BRI­GITTE G. YAWN to MOR­TGAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC. AS NO­MI­NEE FOR CRES­CENT MORT­GAGE COM­PA­NY, its suc­ces­sors and as­signs dat­ed Sep­tem­ber 13, 2010, and record­ed in Deed Book 664, Page 316, Dodge Coun­ty Records, said Se­cur­i­ty Deed hav­ing been last sold, as­signed, trans­ferred and con­veyed to SI­WELL INC., DBA CAPI­TAL MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES OF TEXAS, se­cur­ing a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $98,500.00, the hold­er there­of pur­su­ant to said Deed and Note there­by se­cured has de­clared the en­tire amount of said in­debt­ed­ness due and pay­able and, pur­su­ant to the pow­er of sale con­tained in said Deed, will on the first Tues­day, May 2, 2017, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale, be­fore the Court­house door in said Coun­ty, sell at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, the prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN ORIGI­NAL LAND LOT NO. 7 IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, ALSO IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, AND KNOWN AS LOT NO. 5 IN BLOCK C OF A CER­TAIN SUB­DI­VI­SION OF SAID CITY KNOWN AS MINT­ER RIDGE AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY CAREY E. TREAD­WELL, SUR­VEYOR, JANU­ARY 18, 1972, AND RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK, DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT, IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 52, AND ALSO BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY W.P. JOHN­SON AND AS­SO­CIATES ON JULY 16, 1988, AND RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 36, SAID PLATS BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENC­ES IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES WHICH PLAT AND THE RECORD THERE­OF ARE BY REF­ER­ENCE MADE A PART AND IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN. SAID PROP­ER­TY HERE­I­NABOVE CON­VEYED IS SUB­JECT TO THE RE­STRIC­TIONS CON­TAINED IN THAT DEC­LA­RA­TION OF RE­STRIC­TIONS BY R. CAR­LIS­LE MINT­ER AND J. H. MINT­ER RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 127 AT PAGE 576 IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT. SAID RE­STRIC­TIONS BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF. AS MODI­FIED BY LOAN MOD­I­FI­CA­TION OF SE­CUR­I­TY DEED AGREE­MENT DAT­ED APRIL 10, 2002, AND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 428, PAGE 226, AFORE­SAID RECORDS.
Said prop­er­ty is known as 1348 MINT­ER RIDGE DRIVE, EAST­MAN, GA 31023, to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not now due and pay­able), the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The pro­ceeds of said sale will be ap­plied to the pay­ment of said in­debt­ed­ness and all ex­pens­es of said sale as pro­vid­ed in said Deed, and the bal­ance, if any, will be dis­trib­ut­ed as pro­vid­ed by law.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the se­cured credi­tor.
The prop­er­ty is or may be in the pos­ses­sion of BRI­GITTE G. YAWN, A/K/A BRI­GITTE G. STOKES A/K/A BRI­GITTE YAWN, SUC­CES­SOR IN IN­TER­EST OR TEN­ANT(S).
SI­WELL INC., DBA CAPI­TAL MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES OF TEXAS
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
BRI­GITTE G. YAWN
File no. 16-060012
SHAPIRO PEN­DER­GAST &
HAS­TY, LLP*
At­tor­neys and Coun­selors at Law
211 Per­i­met­er Cen­ter Park­way, N.E.
Su­ite 300
Atlan­ta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/MW
shapir­oand­has­ty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
DODGE COUN­TY
Pur­su­ant to the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by PRE­NTICE BURCH to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC., AS NO­MI­NEE FOR CAPI­TAL ONE HOME LOANS, LLC dat­ed 6/30/2006 and record­ed in Deed Book 547 Page 125 Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia records; as last trans­ferred to or ac­quired by DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $ 89,950.00, with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the Court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia (or such oth­er area as des­ig­nat­ed by Or­der of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of said coun­ty), with­in the le­gal hours of sale on May 02, 2017 (be­ing the first Tues­day of said month un­less said date falls on a Fed­er­al Holi­day, in which case be­ing the first Wed­nes­day of said month), the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
THE FOL­LOW­ING DE­SCRIBED REAL PROP­ER­TY SITU­ATE IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, COUN­TY OF DODGE, AND STATE OF GEOR­GIA, TO WIT:
THE FOL­LOW­ING DE­SCRIBED PROP­ER­TY, TO WIT:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS BE­GIN­NING AT THE NORTH­ER­LY CORN­ER OF THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF CREIGHTON STREET AND FIFTH AVE­NUE IN SAID CITY AND RUN­NING THENCE ALONG THE NORTH­EAST SIDE OF CREIGHTON STREET IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY THREE (43) DE­GREES FIF­TY FIVE (55) MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED AND TWEN­TY AND FOUR TENTHS (120.4) FEET TO LANDS NOW OR FOR­MER­LY BE­LONG­ING TO CHAP­PELL; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID CHAP­PELL LANDS IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY FIVE (45) DE­GREES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET TO LANDS NOW OR FOR­MER­LY BE­LONG­ING TO MRS. AN­NIE E. WIL­BANKS; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID WIL­BANKS LANDS IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH FOR­TY THREE (43) DE­GREES FIF­TY FIVE (55) MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED AND TWEN­TY AND FOUR TENTHS (120.4) FEET TO THE NORTH­WEST SIDE OF FIFTH AVE­NUE; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID SIDE OF FIFTH AVE­NUE IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH FOR­TY FIVE (45) DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SUR­VEY MADE BY CAREY E. TREAD­WELL, SUR­VEYOR,
WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT, PLAT BOOK 10, PAGE 128, SAID PLAT TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF. TAX ID #: E11-085

BY FEE SIM­PLE DEED FROM KATHY N. BO­HAN­NON, PRE­NTICE BURCH AND GEORGE BROWN, AS EX­EC­U­TORS UN­DER THE LAST WILL AND TES­TA­MENT OF JES­SIE L. EL­KINS, DE­CEASED AS SET FORTH IN DEED BOOK 533, PAGE 67 AND RECORD­ED ON 2/23/2006, DODGE COUN­TY RECORDS. THE SOURCE DEED AS STATED ABOVE IS THE LAST RECORD OF VEST­ING FILED FOR THIS PROP­ER­TY. THERE HAVE BEEN NO VEST­ING CHANG­ES SINCE THE DATE OF THE ABOVE REF­ER­ENCED SOURCE.

The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty is com­mon­ly known as 426 5th Ave­nue East­man, , East­man, GA 31023 to­geth­er with all fix­tures and per­son­al prop­er­ty at­tached to and con­sti­tut­ing a part of said prop­er­ty, if any. To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty (or par­ties) in pos­ses­sion of the sub­ject prop­er­ty is (are): Pre­ntice Burch or ten­ant or ten­ants.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC is the ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al des­ig­nat­ed who shall have full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC
LOSS MIT­I­GA­TION
7360 S. KYR­ENE ROAD
TEM­PE, AZ 85283
1-800-643-0202
Note, how­ev­er, that such ent­i­ty or in­di­vid­u­al is not re­quired by law to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to: (a) any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), (b) un­paid wa­ter or sew­age bills that con­sti­tute a lien against the prop­er­ty wheth­er due and pay­able or not yet due and pay­able and which may not be of record, (c) the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty, (d) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, and (e) any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1, which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non-ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as pro­vid­ed im­me­diate­ly above.
DI­TECH FI­NAN­CIAL LLC
as agent and At­tor­ney in Fact for
PRE­NTICE BURCH
AL­DRIDGE PIE, LLP
15 Pied­mont Cen­ter
3575 Pied­mont Road, N.E.
Su­ite 500
Atlan­ta, Geor­gia 30305
404-994-7637
1317-2916A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE. 1317-2916A
gpn 11
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
Pur­su­ant to the pow­er of sale con­tained in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed ex­e­cut­ed by JU­LIUS CRAD­DOCK, JR. AND GER­AL­DINE B. CRAD­DOCK A/K/A GER­AL­DINE WIL­LIAMS, BOTH NOW DE­CEASED, to BANK OF AMER­I­CA, N.A., A NA­TION­AL BAN­KING AS­SO­CIA­TION, in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $135,000.00 dat­ed March 24, 2011 and record­ed in Deed Book 677, Page 232, Dodge Coun­ty records, said Se­cur­i­ty Deed be­ing last trans­ferred to BANK OF AMER­I­CA, N.A., in Deed Book 833, Page 24, Dodge Coun­ty records, the un­der­signed will sell at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, be­fore the Court­house door in said Coun­ty, or at such oth­er place as law­ful­ly des­ig­nat­ed, with­in the le­gal hours of sale, on May 02, 2017, the prop­er­ty in said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and de­scribed as fol­lows:
THE LAND DE­SCRIBED HERE­IN IS SIT­U­AT­ED IN THE STATE OF GEOR­GIA, COUN­TY OF DODGE, AND IS DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 182 OF THE 16TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING THREE AND ONE-HALF ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY
DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS:
BE­GIN AT THE NORTH CORN­ER OF SAID LAND LOT WHICH CORN­ER IS LO­CAT­ED IN THE CEN­TER OF AN UN­PAVED COUN­TY ROAD AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING THUS ES­TAB­LISHED; RUN THENCE SOUTH 44 DEG EAST ALONG THE NORTH­EAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT A DIS­TANCE OF 474 FEET TO A POINT LO­CAT­ED ON THE NORTH MAR­GIN OF GEOR­GIA HIGH­WAY NO. 46; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID MAR­GIN OF SAID HIGH­WAY, SOUTH 82 DEG 30’ WEST, A DIS­TANCE OF 800 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH­WEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT NORTH 46 DEG EAST, A DIS­TANCE OF 644.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, AC­CORD­ING TO THE PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SUR­VEYOR, BE­ING RECORD­ED IN THE CLERK’S OF­FICE OF THE DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 226, SAID PLAT, TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.
Said prop­er­ty be­ing known as: 3191 SO­PER­TON HWY EAST­MAN, GA 31023
To the best of the un­der­signed’s
knowl­edge, the par­ty or par­ties in pos­ses­sion of said prop­er­ty is/are JU­LIUS CRAD­DOCK, JR. AND GER­AL­DINE B. CRAD­DOCK A/K/A GER­AL­DINE WIL­LIAMS, BOTH NOW DE­CEASED or ten­ant(s).
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due and pay­able be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as pro­vid­ed for in the Note and said Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to the fol­low­ing: (1) any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not yet due and pay­able); (2) the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty; (3) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; and (4) any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
Said sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to the fol­low­ing: (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
The name, ad­dress, and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who has full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage is as fol­lows:
RE­VERSE MORT­GAGE
SO­LU­TIONS, INC.
14405 Walt­ers Road Su­ite 200
Hous­ton, TX, 77014
866-503-5559
Note that pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the above in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty is not re­quired by law to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy the terms of the mort­gage.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
BANK OF AMER­I­CA, N.A,
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
JU­LIUS CRAD­DOCK, JR. AND GER­AL­DINE B. CRAD­DOCK A/K/A GER­AL­DINE WIL­LIAMS, BOTH NOW DE­CEASED
RAS CRANE LLC
10700 Ab­bott’s Bridge Road
Su­ite 170
Du­luth, GA 30097
Phone: 470.321.7112
Firm File No. 17-014716 - Da­J
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
By vir­tue of a Pow­er of Sale con­tained in that cer­tain Se­cur­i­ty Deed from JAMES TARV­ER AND RO­SET­TA TARV­ER to CIT­I­FI­NAN­CIAL SERV­IC­ES INC., dat­ed Sep­tem­ber 23, 2003, record­ed Sep­tem­ber 24, 2003, in Deed Book 454, Page 282, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, said Se­cur­i­ty Deed hav­ing been given to se­cure a Note of even date in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Thir­ty-Five Thou­sand Six Hundred For­ty-Nine and 72/100 dol­lars ($35,649.72), with in­ter­est there­on as pro­vid­ed for there­in, said Se­cur­i­ty Deed hav­ing been last sold, as­signed and trans­ferred to NEW YORK MORT­GAGE FUND­ING, LLC , there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash at the Dodge Coun­ty Court­house, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the FIRST TUES­DAY IN MAY, 2017, all prop­er­ty de­scribed in said Se­cur­i­ty Deed in­clud­ing but not lim­it­ed to the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:

ALL OF THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE TOWN OF CHAUN­CEY, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, SAID TRACT BE­ING A POR­TION OF THE MAX­INE HOL­LO­MAN TRACT AS DE­SCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 140 PAG­ES 45-47 OF SAID COUN­TY RECORDS AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS:
COM­MENC­ING AT THE SOUTH­EAST CORN­ER OF SAID HOL­LO­MAN TRACT, SAID POINT ALSO BE­ING 443 FEET FROM THE SOUTH­ERN MAR­GIN OF US. HIGH­WAY #341 AS MEAS­URED SOUTH­WEST­ER­LY ALONG THE WEST­ERN MAR­GIN OF AN UN­NAMED DIRT STREET TO THE NORTH­ERN MAR­GIN OF BUSH AVE­NUE, THENCE ALONG SAID MAR­GIN NORTH 80 DE­GREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 70 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, THENCE CON­TINU­ING ALONG SAID MAR­GIN NORTH 80 DE­GREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE NORTH 10 DE­GREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DIS­-
TANCE OF 80 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE SOUTH 80 DE­GREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE SOUTH 10 DE­GREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING.
THE ABOVE DE­SCRIBED TRACT IS BOUND­ED AS FOL­LOWS: SOUTH BY BUSH AVE­NUE 50 FEET, WEST BY WAL­LACE ADAMS 80 FEET, NORTH BY OLD MILL­POND 50 FEET, AND EAST BY MAX­INE HOL­LO­MAN 80 FEET.
TAX MAP REF­ER­ENCE: 052A-023 BE­ING THAT PAR­CEL OF LAND CON­VEYED TO JAMES W. TARV­ER FROM MAX­INE HOL­LO­MAN BY THAT DEED DAT­ED 10/19/1978 AND RECORD­ED LL/02/1978 IN DEED BOOK 156,AT PAGE 232 OF THE DODGE COUN­TY, GA PUB­LIC REG­IS­TRY.

Said le­gal de­scrip­tion be­ing con­trol­ling, how­ev­er the prop­er­ty is more com­mon­ly known as 76 BUSH ST, CHAUN­CEY, GA 31011.
The in­debt­ed­ness se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of de­fault un­der the terms of said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and Note. The in­debt­ed­ness re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same, all ex­pens­es of the sale, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys’ fees (no­tice to col­lect same hav­ing been given) and all oth­er pay­ments pro­vid­ed for un­der the terms of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and Note.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold on an “as-is” ba­sis with­out any rep­re­sen­ta­tion, war­ran­ty or re­course against the above-named or the un­der­signed. The sale will also be sub­ject to the fol­low­ing items which may af­fect the ti­tle: any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, wheth­er or not now due and pay­able); the right of re­demp­tion of any tax­ing au­thor­i­ty; mat­ters which would be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey or by an in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; all zon­ing or­di­nanc­es; as­sess­ments; liens; en­cum­branc­es; re­stric­tions; cov­en­ants, and any oth­er mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to said Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
To the best of the knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the own­er and par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is JAMES TARV­ER AND RO­SET­TA TARV­ER, OR TEN­ANTS(S).
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Please note that, pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not en­ti­tled by law to an amend­ment or mod­i­fi­ca­tion of the terms of your loan. The ent­i­ty hav­ing full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy all terms of the loan (although not re­quired by law to do so) is: BSI FI­NAN­CIAL SERV­IC­ES, LOSS MIT­I­GA­TION DEPT., 400 EAST ROY­AL LANE, SU­ITE 290, IRV­ING, TX 75039, TEL­E­PHONE NUMBER: 800-327-7861.
NEW YORK MORT­GAGE
FUND­ING, LLC
as At­tor­ney in Fact for
JAMES TARV­ER AND
RO­SET­TA TARV­ER
THE BE­LOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR, UN­DER FED­ER­AL LAW. IF SO, ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
At­tor­ney Con­tact:
RU­BIN LU­BLIN, LLC,
3145 Ava­lon Ridge Place
Su­ite 100
Peach­tree Corn­ers, GA 30071
Tel­e­phone Number: (877) 813-0992
Case No. BSI-16-06583-1
www.ru­bin­lu­blin.com/prop­er­ty-list­ings.phpc

1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: NAME CHANGE MINOR, LAU­REN GRACE BOUT­WELL
Civil Ac­tion File No.
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that JEN­NIF­ER BOUT­WELL LAW, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 31st day of March 2017, pray­ing for a change in the name of minor child(ren) from LAU­REN GRACE BOUT­WELL to LAU­REN GRACE LAW.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 31st day of MARCH, 2017.
JEN­NIF­ER LAW
Pe­ti­tion­er prose

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF JOHN JODY LAN­CASTER, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-17-9052
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
NOTE: Strike the sen­tence in pa­ren­the­sis be­low if not ap­pli­ca­ble.
TO: (any heir whose cur­rent ad­dress is un­known) WAN­DA LAN­CASTER has pe­ti­tioned for WAN­DA LAN­CASTER to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor (s) of the Es­tate of JOHN JODY LAN­CASTER de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. (The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore May 5, 2017.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the ground of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge Coun­ty
ASH­LEY BURCH
Clerk/Depu­ty Clerk of the Probate Court
5401 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF RICKY CARL HICK­MAN, De­ceased
ES­TATE NO. P.15-8961
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of LOR­AINNE BECKY HICK­MAN, for a year’s sup­port from the Es­tate of RICKY CARL HICK­MAN, De­ceased, for De­ced­ent’s minor child­ren, hav­ing been duly filed, all in­ter­est­ed per­sons are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore May 11, 2017, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be geld on May 11, 2017 in the Probate Court of the above named Coun­ty, 5401 An­son Ave­nue, Su­ite 100, East­man, Geor­gia. If no ob­jec­tions are filed the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL Mc­CRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge Coun­ty Probate Court
5401 An­son Ave­nue
Su­ite 100
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF
MAD­E­LINE S. HORNE,
DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-17-9035
NO­TICE
THE Pe­ti­tion of CAR­O­LYN H. DRURY, for an Or­der De­clar­ing No Ad­min­is­tra­tion is Nec­es­sary in the above-ref­er­enced Es­tate hav­ing been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN
This is to no­ti­fy you to file ob­jec­tion,
if there is any, to the Pe­ti­tion, in this Court on or be­fore the 23rd day of May, 2017.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE,
Dodge Coun­ty Probate Judge
By: LIN­DA MUL­LIS,
Probate Clerk/Depu­ty Clerk
Post Of­fice Box 514
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Tel­e­phone: 478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF DAVID
DURHAM, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-17-9055
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
ALBERT LEE DURHAM has pe­ti­tioned for his to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of DAVID DURHAM, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. The Pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore May19, 2017.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the ground of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge Coun­ty
ASH­LEY BURCH
Clerk/Depu­ty Clerk
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News