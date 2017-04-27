Warriors defeat East Laurens 4-3

The Warriors took on Vidalia in the second round of the tournament on Saturday, April 22. An RBI single by Peyton Smith put the Warriors on the scoreboard in the first. Vidalia would score two runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead. Landon Crummey’s two out RBI single tied the game at two.
Vidalia scored a solo run in the bottom of the second to regain the lead 3-2. The top of the third saw the Warriors bat around and scoring four runs to take a 6-3 lead. Vidalia failed to score in the third.
Noah Cummings hit a two out solo homerun in the fourth to give the Warriors a 7-3 lead. A two out two run single by Peyton Smith would stretch the lead to 9-3. The Warriors seemed to have control of the game going into the bottom of the fifth. Defensive mistakes by the Warriors helped Vidalia to a six run inning that unfortunately would tie the game 9-9. After five in the sixth inning a two out RBI double by Brendon O’Conner would again give the Warriors the lead 10-9.
The bottom of the sixth saw Vidalia regain the lead scoring three times to take a 12-10 lead. Going into the seventh the Warriors would not go quietly. Cole Cranford’s RBI single with two outs cut the lead to one at 12-11. Unfortunately that would be the end of the rally as the inning would end with the Warriors leaving runners on second and third when the final out was made.
The Warriors came up just short. The final score was Vidalia 12 and Dodge County 11. Cole Cranford went four for four with one RBI; Peyton Smith went three for four, had three RBI and two runs scored; Brendon O’Conner went three for four, with two RBI, one run scored and one double; Landon Crummey went two for four with one RBI and one run scored; Noah Cummings went two for five with one RBI, two runs scored and one home run; Garrett Durden went two for five with one run scored; Seth Cossett went one for three with two runs scored; Griffin Durden went one for four with one run scored and Davis Marchant went one for three.
This was a heart breaking loss for the Warriors. I want to say to my players how so very proud I am of these kids for showing me, their proud parents and the school how much heart they played with in this game. How they never gave up and represented their school with such pride. Boys, I have enjoyed this season so much. We over came adversity during the year. We improved a lot during the year and came within an eyelash of playing for the region championship.