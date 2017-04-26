Indians finish regular season 20-7 overall to finish second in region

By Jessie Pruett
The Indians traveled to Bleckley County for one of the biggest rivalries in Middle Georgia on April 18. Regardless of the outcome the standings would not change, but when Dodge and Bleckley play the records are not important. Craig Barton was the starting pitcher and pitched well. Barton went the full seven innings allowing four runs on seven hits with five walks and five strikeouts. Dodge’s defense had an outstanding game as well with three very timely double plays to stifle the Bleckley offense. The Indians were able to push across three runs on four hits. Dodge led the entire game and carried a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. The Royals were able to put together several hits and score the needed three runs to win in the bottom of the seventh.

The Indians hosted the Dublin Fighting Irish for the last regular season game and senior night on April 20. The Indians recognized the 2017 senior baseball players: Craig Barton, Cameron Coleman and Alize King. Tyler Pruett got the start on the mound. Pruett pitched the full six innings throwing a no hitter while walking two and striking out eight. It took a few innings but the Indians got the offense going recording 13 hits and scoring 10 runs. Ethan Rice was three for four with two RBI, Craig Barton was two for three with an RBI, Cam Coleman was two for three with an RBI, Chandler Davis was two for four with a double and an RBI, Tyler Pruett was one for three with a double and an RBI, Chip Burch was one for four with a double and two RBI, Kadin Burse was one for three and Gary Pittman was one for four. Dodge County won 10-0.
The Indians finish the regular season 9-3 in region play and 20-7 overall to finish second in the region.
Dodge County will host Fitzgerald Friday at 4:00 p.m. in the first round of the GHSA state playoffs. This will be a best of three series with a double header on Friday and the third game (if needed) on Saturday. Come out and support the Indians.
