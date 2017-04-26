By Jessie Pruett
The Indians traveled to Bleckley County for one of the biggest rivalries in Middle Georgia on April 18. Regardless of the outcome the standings would not change, but when Dodge and Bleckley play the records are not important. Craig Barton was the starting pitcher and pitched well. Barton went the full seven innings allowing four runs on seven hits with five walks and five strikeouts. Dodge’s defense had an outstanding game as well with three very timely double plays to stifle the Bleckley offense. The Indians were able to push across three runs on four hits. Dodge led the entire game and carried a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. The Royals were able to put together several hits and score the needed three runs to win in the bottom of the seventh.
Indians finish regular season 20-7 overall to finish second in region
