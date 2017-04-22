By Jessie Pruett
The Indians traveled to Macon to play Stratford Academy on April 10. Tyler Pruett was the starting pitcher going six innings allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Gary Pittman came in to close out the game pitching the seventh inning allowing three runs on three hits. Chandler Davis was two for three with a home run and two RBI, Tyler Pruett was two for four with two doubles and three RBI, Gary Pittman was two for four with a double, Kadin Burse had a single and RBI and Alize King added a single. Craig Barton and Chip Burch both had RBI for the Indians. The Indians won 9-5.
Indians claim three wins; senior recognition set for Thursday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)