Indians claim three wins; senior recognition set for Thursday

Saturday, April 22. 2017
By Jessie Pruett
The Indians traveled to Macon to play Stratford Academy on April 10. Tyler Pruett was the starting pitcher going six innings allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Gary Pittman came in to close out the game pitching the seventh inning allowing three runs on three hits. Chandler Davis was two for three with a home run and two RBI, Tyler Pruett was two for four with two doubles and three RBI, Gary Pittman was two for four with a double, Kadin Burse had a single and RBI and Alize King added a single. Craig Barton and Chip Burch both had RBI for the Indians. The Indians won 9-5.

The Indians hosted Southwest Macon in region play on April 11. Cam Coleman started on the mound pitching three innings allowing one run on one hit, three walks and seven strikeouts. Parker Gay had two inning of relief allowing one run on two walks and striking out five. Chandler Davis was two for two with two RBI, Gary Pittman was two for four with a double and two RBI, Parker Hardin was one for two with two RBI, Chip Burch was one for two with an RBI, Andrew Lowery was one for one with an RBI, Kadin Burse was one for two and Alize King had an RBI. Dodge County won 15-2.
Dodge County traveled to Fort Valley to take on Peach County on April 12. Craig Barton was the starter pitching two innings allowing no runs on one hit and two strikeouts. Chip Burch had a long relief appearance throwing five innings allowing three runs on six hits, two walks and striking out two. Chandler Davis was two for three with an RBI, Tyler Pruett was two for four, Cam Coleman was one for four with an RBI. Craig Barton and Gary Pittman both added singles. The Indians got the victory with a score of 5-3.
The Indians are now 8-2 in region play and 19-6 and hope to head into the playoffs as a second seed. Dodge County will host Dublin on Thursday for senior night. Senior introductions will start about 4:45 p.m.
