Indian soccer teams make clean sweep against Dublin and Central Chargers

The Indians battled through overtime and into the shootout against the Fighting Irish. The first half ended without a score for the Indians.
In the beginning of the second half the Indians allowed too much time in their defensive third and the situation was tight. Dublin applied serious pressure for nearly eight minutes. In that time Peyton Bush saved one Penalty Kick (PK) and the Indians denied two free kicks. Terrill Wrease was sidelined with a cramp and Shipp Dowdy was taken out of the game with a cut above his eye. Senior defenseman Juan Jimenez sustained an immobilizing injury to his recently recovered ankle and while he was down on the field Dublin scored. With 12 minutes left in the game Lance Rogers made a charge into Dublin territory and got fouled. Christian Garcia took the awarded PK and tied the score.
Regulation time ended and the score was 1-1. Overtime produced no goals for either team, so off to the shootout again with Dublin. Christian Macias, Henry Zhang, Peyton Bush and Daniel Burrows landed the necessary shootout goals to bring home the win for Dodge with a 2-1 score.
On Friday, April 14, facing the Central Chargers the Dodge boys entered the Ed Defore Sports Complex geared to win. Lance Rogers scored the first goal for Dodge County. Nicolas Brown, Franze Robles and Terrill Wrease worked the offensive zone with shots for the duration of the game. Christian Garcia found himself at the helm of successful PK’s twice. Jared Cannon was hunting a goal all night and after at least three shots he found the net. The Indians walked away with a 4-1 win after 80 minutes.
Once again the Central Lady Chargers brought more muscle than skill to the match. The Dodge ladies pushed through to win 2 to 1 in Macon. Ana Rodriguez buried one ball between the chargers’ posts and Macy Rogers made good on the PK awarded to Dodge due to Leah Creech getting pummeled inside the penalty box. The Lady Indians did come away from the game without injuries.
The Indians and Lady Indians senior soccer players were recognized at senior night on the field of Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, April 11. The teams congratulated senior players Jaida Ashley, Leah Creech, Haley Holloway, Briana Mobley, Kaitlyn Mullis, Haleigh Pavesich, Ana Rodriguez, Macy Rogers, Dasmyn Rolland, Shipp Dowdy, Juan Jimenez, Edgar Mendieta, Franze Robles, Terrill Wrease and Henry Zhang for their upcoming high school graduations.
The funds donated by sponsors to the soccer teams are vital for travel necessities, training gear and other various team items.
The team and booster club thank Stacey and Donna Purvis, Melissa Crosby, Custom Cuts and Inglewood Custom and Service for their support this season. Zaxby’s restaurant is thanked for participation in team night and contributed funds.
The Indians will play Georgia Military College High School on Friday, April 21, in Milledgeville.