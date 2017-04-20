Dodge County High School Golf prepares for area tournament

Dodge County is well represented this year as the high school’s men’s and women’s golf teams wrap up a season beyond expectation. This past week the men tacked on two more wins for a record of 12-2. The lady’s team added another win for a record of 8-3. The difference between total matches occurs when schools don’t have enough golfers to field a team. Low score members from the season include Michelle Zhang, Rachael Bohannon, Michael Clardy, Nathan Roland and Heath Sanders.
The Indians are now preparing for the area tournament. In the past each GHSA (Georgia High School Association) region held their own tournament to determine which teams would go on to sectionals and then to the state tournament. This year, GHSA has combined several regions to create area tournaments. The area winners will move on to the state tournament, which is now a 36 hole event as opposed to the previous 18 hole tournaments from years before. Some individuals may move on to state if they score low enough and the team, as a whole, does not achieve their goal as a team.
Dodge County High School coach Tony Taylor and his teams would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Dodge County Golf Course for the use of their golf course and their support for the program. They have provided, not only a great facility to practice and host matches, but also donated golf balls, tees, a couple of stand bags and even clubs for some of the team members. The great accommodations and friendliness of the staff to competitors’ and their family have made the teams proud to be associated with the Dodge County Golf Club.
There is only one match left for the season. Win, lose or draw both teams are in contention for the area tournament in Augusta at the Applewood Country Club on April 25 around 8:00 a.m. in the morning.
They look forward to reporting Georgia State High School Golf State championship information in the near future.