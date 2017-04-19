Tennis teams advances to state playoffs

The DCHS girl’s tennis team’s first match was against the Dublin Irish tennis team. The Indians would beat the Irish with three wins. Jessie Thomas third singles player for the girls won 7-6, 6-3. Abby Christian Manning and Madelyn Pruett first doubles team won their match 6-2, 6-2. Abbey Manning and Precious Coleman second doubles won 6-2, 6-0.
The girl’s next match would be against tough opponent Bleckley County High School for the Region championship. The girls competed very well but came up short and placed second in region for the season. The girls will compete in the first round of the state playoffs against Thomasville at home on April 18 at 1:00 p.m.
The boy’s tennis team’s first match was against East Laurens. The boys would defeat East Laurens with four wins. First singles player Brock Woodard won his match 7-6, 6-2. Christian Grauberger second singles player won 6-1, 6-0. Third singles player Jason Peterson won 6-0, 6-3. First doubles team Crosse Bearden and John Barclay Jessup won 6-2, 6-2.
The boys would then advance to the Region championship against Bleckley County High School. The boy’s team played tough matches but did not defeat Bleckley County. They finished second in the region. The boys will compete in the state playoffs at a date to be determined.