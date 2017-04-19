Legals April 19, 2017
Wednesday, April 19. 2017
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on March 12, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
TWO THOUSAND EIGHT
HUNDRED SIXTY ONE
DOLLARS ($2,861.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 27th day of MARCH, 2017.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TONY RIDDLE
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES R. SPLETSTOSER, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This 21st day of March, 2017.
NICOLA SPLETSTOSER
123 Pine Bluff Drive
Statesboro, GA 30458
gpn 07
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of Louise H. Hardwick deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render an account of their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all person indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 31st day of March, 2017.
BETH H. JORDAN, as a
Co-Executor of the
Estate of Louise H. Hardwick
P.O. Box 934
Eastman, GA 31023
HOLLY H. BARRS, as a
Co-Executor of the Estate of
Louise H. Hardwick
WANDA H. DAWSON, as a
Co-Executor of the
Estate of Louise H. Hardwick
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF SHARON E. PITTMAN
All creditors of the Estate of SHARON E. PITTMAN, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 2nd Day of March 2017.
EXECUTOR:
RANDY PITTMAN
P.O. Box 822
Eastman GA 31023
ATTORNEY:
SILAS M. HARRINGTON JR.
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130,
Eastman GA 31023
1008
DIVORCES
gpn 08
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ELEANOR A. GROSS,
Plaintiff,
KEVIN L. GROSS,
Defendant
Civil Action File No. 17V-8105
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: KEVIN L. GROSS, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking Divorce [state the relief sought] was filed against you in said court on APRIL 4th, 2017, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on APRIL 4th, 2017 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon ELEANOR A. GROSS, plaintiff, whose address is 585 JIM MALOY ROAD, HELENA, GA 31037, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable H. Frederick Mullis, Judge of said Court.
This the 4th day of April 2017.
Rhett Walker
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge, County
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from JAMES TARVER AND ROSETTA TARVER to CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES INC., dated September 23, 2003, recorded September 24, 2003, in Deed Book 454, Page 282, Dodge County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of Thirty-Five Thousand Six Hundred Forty-Nine and 72/100 dollars ($35,649.72), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to NEW YORK MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC , there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Dodge County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN MAY, 2017, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL OF THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID TRACT BEING A PORTION OF THE MAXINE HOLLOMAN TRACT AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 140 PAGES 45-47 OF SAID COUNTY RECORDS AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID HOLLOMAN TRACT, SAID POINT ALSO BEING 443 FEET FROM THE SOUTHERN MARGIN OF US. HIGHWAY #341 AS MEASURED SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE WESTERN MARGIN OF AN UNNAMED DIRT STREET TO THE NORTHERN MARGIN OF BUSH AVENUE, THENCE ALONG SAID MARGIN NORTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID MARGIN NORTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE NORTH 10 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 80 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE SOUTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT IS BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH BY BUSH AVENUE 50 FEET, WEST BY WALLACE ADAMS 80 FEET, NORTH BY OLD MILLPOND 50 FEET, AND EAST BY MAXINE HOLLOMAN 80 FEET.
TAX MAP REFERENCE: 052A-023 BEING THAT PARCEL OF LAND CONVEYED TO JAMES W. TARVER FROM MAXINE HOLLOMAN BY THAT DEED DATED 10/19/1978 AND RECORDED LL/02/1978 IN DEED BOOK 156,AT PAGE 232 OF THE DODGE COUNTY, GA PUBLIC REGISTRY.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 76 BUSH ST, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is JAMES TARVER AND ROSETTA TARVER, OR TENANTS(S).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: BSI FINANCIAL SERVICES, LOSS MITIGATION DEPT., 400 EAST ROYAL LANE, SUITE 290, IRVING, TX 75039, TELEPHONE
NUMBER: 800-327-7861.
NEW YORK MORTGAGE
FUNDING, LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
JAMES TARVER AND ROSETTA TARVER
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact:
RUBIN LUBLIN, LLC,
3145 Avalon Ridge Place
Suite 100
Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992
Case No. BSI-16-06583-1
www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.phpc
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
By virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from IV LEAGUE PROPERTIES, LLLP, to MORRIS BANK dated June 9, 2010, filed for record June 24, 2010, and recorded in Deed Book 659, Pages 122-141, Dodge County, Georgia Records, said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure an Unconditional Guaranty dated June 9, 2010, guaranteeing certain obligations payable to Lender in the original principal sum of Three Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,700,000.00), together with all extensions and renewals thereof, with interest on the unpaid balance until paid, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door at DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in May, 2017, various tracts of property more particularly described as follows:
SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT “A” FOR LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, non-payment of the monthly installments on said loan. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, including attorneys’ fees.
The individual entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is:
MORRIS BANK
301 BELLEVUE AVE.
DUBLIN, GA 31021
478-272-5202
Please understand that the secured creditor is not required to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.
Said property will be sold as the property of Debtor subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes and/or assessments, which constitute liens on the property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and also subject to the provisions of O.C.G.A. § 9-13-172.1, which permits the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia under limited circumstances.
MORRIS BANK
Attorney-in-Fact for
IV LEAGUE PROPERTIES, LLLP
JOSHUA E. KIGHT, ESQ.
P.O. Box 816
Dublin, GA 31040
EXHIBIT “A”
ALBERT LAMPKIN TRACT MAP & PARCEL N0. 025-023 87.25 ACRES
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia and being the northeast 1/2 of Lot of Land No. 163, containing 101 1/4 acres, more or less.
Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 163 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, consisting of 14 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described on a Plat of Survey prepared by Freddie J. Hattaway, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor No. 2467, dated June 19, 2010, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 38, Page 35, said plat and the recording thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference for a more descriptive and all other legal purposes.
This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 231, Pages 792 - 793 (Albert Lampkin Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
GIDDENS TRACT PART OF MAP & PARCEL NO. 059-113
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, containing 191 1/2 acres, more or less; and consisting of 24 acres in Land Lot No. 229, in the west corner of said lot and being all of that part of said lot lying west of the Eastman and Rawlins public road; and consisting of 167 1/2 acres, more or less, in Land Lot No. 252, being all of said land lot located westerly of the above-mentioned road.
Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying in original Land Lot No. 229 of the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, being further described as follows: To find the point of beginning, begin at the west corner of said land lot and run north .47°23’47” east 589.35 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning; from the point of beginning thus established run north 47°23’47” east 200 feet to a tree; thence south 57°55’36” east 403.82 feet to an iron pin on an unpaved county road; thence south 27°24’20” west 113.50 feet to an iron pin; thence north 67°38’31” west 472.68 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning. Said tract or parcel of land containing 1.51 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as Tract A on that certain plat of survey prepared by Olin J. McLeod and of record in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 23, page 219, said plat together with the record thereof, being by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof.
Also Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying in original Land Lot No. 229 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: To find the point of beginning, begin at the west comer of said land lot and run north 47°23’47” east 789.35 feet to a tree and the point of beginning. From. the point of beginning thus established, run north 47°23’47” east 291.61 feet to an iron pin; thence south 41°49’30” east 323.83 feet to an iron pin and unpaved county road; thence south 27°24’20” west 192.7 feet to an iron pin; thence north 57°55’36” west 403.82 feet to a tree and the point of beginning. Said tract of land being more particularly described as Tract B on that certain plat of survey made by Olin J. McLeod, of record in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 23, page 219, said plat together with the record thereof, being by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof. Said lands being 1.97 acres, more or less.
Also Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in original Land Lot No. 229 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, more particularly described as follows: To find the point of beginning, begin at the west corner of said lot and run north 47°23’47” east 980.96 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning, from the point of beginning thus established, run north 47°23’47” east 458.39 feet to an iron pin; thence south 41°49’30” east 151.89 feet to an iron pin and an unpaved county road; thence south 26°45’39” west 338.98 feet to an iron pin; thence south 27°18’51” west 152.78 feet to an iron pin; thence north.41°49’30” west 323.83 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning. Said tract or parcel containing 2.51 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as Tract C on that certain plat of survey made by Olin J. McLeod and of record in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 23, page 219, said plat together with the record thereof being by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof.
Also Less and Except: That certain easement of right-of-way from Albert D. Glass to Georgia Power Company which is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 121, Page 557 and being described as all that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lots 251 and 252 of the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and being more particularly described as follows: To establish the Point of Beginning, COMMENCE at a comer common to Land Lots 260, 261, 280 and 281; extending thence North 45°48’West along the dividing line between Land Lots 260 and 281, 675 feet to a point; thence North 01°58’ West 1576.5 feet to a point; thence North 26°46’ East 1228.0 feet to a point; thence North 28° 22’ East 23402 feet to the lands of the Grantor herein and the Point of Beginning; thence from said Point of Beginning North 45°00’ West along the dividing line between lands of John S. Candler, Estate and lands of the Grantor herein 128.6 feet to the Northwesterly line of Land Lot 251; thence South 45° 30’ West along the dividing line between lands of John S. Candler, Estate and lands of the Grantor herein, said dividing line also being the dividing line between Land Lots 251 and 252, 472.9 feet to the Westerly right-of-way line of the Company’s existing 100 foot right-of-way heretofore acquired on its Dublin-Eastman Transmission Line; thence North 28°22’ East along said existing Westerly right-of-way line 1427.9 feet to the center of a county road and lands of Kennie W. Braswell and lands. of the Grantor herein, said dividing line is located in the center of a county road 295.9 feet to a point; thence South 28°22’ West 876.1 feet to lands of John S. Candler, Estate and the Point of Beginning.
The above described strip of land includes and embraces an existing 100 foot right-of-way heretofore acquired by the Company on its Dublin-Eastman Transmission Line by Eastman dated September 3, 1926, from Eastman Turpentine Company to Georgia Power Company and recorded in Deed Book 26, Page 381 and by Easement dated October 29, 1926, from W. R. Hall to Georgia Power Company and recorded in Deed Book 26, Page 390 both in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge County, Georgia.
Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot Numbers 229 and 252 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, consisting of 30 Acres, more or less, and being more particularly described and shown on that certain Plat of Survey dated May 30, 2013, made for William L. Faulk, Jr. , by Freddie Hattaway, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor, and found recorded in Plat Book 39, Page 99, in Deed Records of Dodge County, Georgia; said Plat being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference thereto.
This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 236, Pages 141 - 143 (Giddens Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
KARSTEN TRACT PART OF MAP & PARCEL NO. 059-113
All that farm land in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, known as the old Harrell Place, consisting of 202 1/2 acres, more or less, and described more particularly as being all the northeast half of Land Lot No. 250 and all the southwest half of Land Lot No. 231, both of said tracts situated, lying and being in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and lying adjacent and forming one body containing 202 1/2 acres, more or less.
Less and Except: All that portion of land belonging to Mrs. Elizabeth P. Karsten, which lies within the right of way lines as shown on the plan for Federal (State) Aid Project No. 1533-D, which plans are on file in the Office of the State Highway Board of Georgia, Atlanta, Georgia. Said right-of-way beginning at Station 139-50, which is boundary line between the lands of Mrs. Freeman Graham, and Mrs. Elizabeth P. Karsten, and continuing to Station 171-85, which is the boundary line between the lands of Mrs. Elizabeth P. Karsten and John Hancock Life Insurance Company. The right-of-way is 130 feet wide, bounded by the center-line of the highway location and a line parallel to and a distance of 65 feet from the said center line on each side. The right-of-way begins and ends where the said highway location enters and leaves said property lines as already established as above indicated and total approximately 3,235 lineal feet or 9.654 acres.
Also Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Sixteenth (16th) Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and being all of that portion of the Southwest one-half of Land Lot Number 231 which lies to the West of Georgia Highway Number 117 and to the North of Eagle Ridge Subdivision, said subdivision being more particularly shown on that certain plat of survey found recorded in Plat Book 21, Page 27, in the Deed Records of Dodge County, Georgia, the property herein conveyed containing 17.50 acres, more or less.
Also Less and Except: That certain easement from Albert D. Glass to Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corporation recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 213, Page 353.
Also Less and Except: That certain easement from A. D. Glass to the Department of Transportation, State of Georgia, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 213, Page 754.
Also Less and Except: That certain right-of-way easement from A. D. Glass to Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph Company recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 214, Pages 599-601.
Also Less and Except: That certain right-of-way easement from A.D. Glass to Southern Bell Telephone Company, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 215, Pages 642-645.
Also Less and Except: All those tracts or parcels of land being in Land Lot 250 of the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and known as Eagle Ridge Subdivision shown on a plat thereof of record in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County in Plat Book 21, Page 27.
Also Less and Except: All that Tract or Parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land lot Number 250 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, containing 40 Acres, more or less, as shown on that certain Plat of Survey prepared by Ronny Barron, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor, dated January 29, 2015, and recorded in Plat Book 39, page 245, Dodge County Records.
This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 236, Pages 144 - 145 (Karsten Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
MILLS EDWARDS COMMISSARY TRACT MAP & PARCEL NO. 048-028 24.41 ACRES
Tract 1: All that certain tract or parcel of land containing 56.9 acres, more or less, of Lot of Land No. 37 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and being all that portion of said lot lying northeast of the run of Sugar Creek, the southwest of the Eastman and Rhine Highway and better known as the B.T. Burch lands.
Tract 2: All of the northeast one-half of the west quarter of Lot of Land No. 37 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, containing 25 acres, more or less.
Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in original Land Lot No. 37 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia and being further described as follows: Begin at the intersection of the centerline of Congo Lane and the northwest right-of-way of State Route 117 and run in a direction of south 3°24’20” west a distance of 1,268.2’ to an iron pin and the point of beginning. From the point of beginning thus established, run north 89° west a distance of 225 feet to a point; thence run south 52°27’40” west a distance of 70 feet along an old fence and painted line to a point; thence run along the line of Sugar Creek in a direction of south 57°46’east a distance of 1,455.3 feet to a point; thence run north 3°32’40” east a distance of 799 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning. Said tract or parcel containing 12.32 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described on that certain plat of survey made by Jim H. Ross, in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 25, Page 60. Said plat by reference incorporated herein for descriptive and all legal purposes.
This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 236, Page 146 (Mills Edwards Commissary Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
SUGAR CREEK TRACT MAP & PARCEL NO. 048-026A 43.10 ACRES
43 acres, more or less, of Land Lot Nos. 54 and 37 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, being all of the north quarter of Land Lot No. 54, and the southwest half of the west quarter of said Land Lot No. 37, except the following described 32 acres in the form of a rectangle: Beginning at a point on the northwest line of said Land Lot No. 54, equally distant from the north and west comer of said lot and running in a northeasterly direction along the northwest lines of Lot Nos. 54 and 37, a distance of 560 yards; thence at right angles in a southeasterly direction a distance of 280 yards; thence at right angles in a southwesterly direction a distance of 560 yards; thence to the point of beginning, being the same land conveyed to Coleman Brothers by C.H. Peacock, Jr. by deed recorded in Book 41, pages 164-165 of said Dodge County Records.
Less and Except: That certain right-of-way deed form Albert D. Glass to the Department of Transportation, State of Georgia, recorded in. the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 213, Pages 485-487
This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 236, Page 148 (Sugar Creek Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
CANNON TRACT MAP & PARCEL NO. 059-010 46 ACRES
Fifty acres off of Land Lot No. 258 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, described as follows: Commencing at the west corner of said land lot and running the northwest line on public road a distance of 1,383 fee, turning thence at an angle at south 52 degrees east a distance of 1,519 fee to center line of said lot, turning thence down said center line 757 feet to intersect the branch known as Gully Branch, thence down Gully Branch to original southwest line of said lot, thence along said line to west corner or starting point a distance of 1,425 feet, containing 50 acres, more or less, being the same land as described in a deed dated March 2, 1918, recorded in Deed Book 14, page 330, Dodge County Records.
Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the following lines: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 258 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, consisting of 1.99 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows: To establish the point of beginning, begin at the intersection fanned by the southwest lot line of said land lot and the southeast right-pf-way line of County Road No. 139, which is also known as Zebulon Road; thence run along the southeast right-of-way line of said road in a northeasterly direction a distance of 445.50 feet to the point of beginning and from said point of beginning thus established run south 52 degrees east a distance of 209 feet to a point; thence run 46 degrees east a distance of 418 feet to a point; thence run north 52 degrees west a distance of 209 feet to a point located on the southeast right-of-way line of said road; thence run along said right-of-way south 46 degrees west a distance of 418 feet back to the place or point of beginning. According to a plat of survey prepared by Olin J. McLeod, GA R.L.S. No. 2259, dated January 8, 1990, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 24, page 4, and said plat and the recording thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
Also Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot No. 258 of the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and being 2 acres, more or less, as shown on a plat of survey made by F.B. Flourney, R.L.S., dated May 23, 1967, and recorded in Plat Book 22, page 103 Dodge county Records, said plat of survey and the record thereof are incorporated herein for a complete and accurate description. Said property is particularly described as beginning at a point on the southeastern right-of-way margin of Dodge County Road No. 139 (80 foot right-of-way) said point being located 965 feet northeast of the intersection of said right-of-way margin with the west corner of land lot 258; from said point of beginning thence south 52 degrees east a distance of 209 feet to a point; thence north 46 degrees east a distance of 418 feet to a point; thence north 52 degrees west a distance of 209 to a point on the said southeasterly margin of County Road 139; thence south 46 degrees west a distance of 418 feet along said right-of-way margin back to the point of beginning. Said property is a portion of that conveyed by R.H. Giddens to A.D. Glass in Warranty Deed recorded in Deed Book 60, page 220, Dodge County Records.
This being the same land conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc., recorded in Deed Book 236, page 138-139 (Cannon Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by PRENTICE BURCH to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR CAPITAL ONE HOME LOANS, LLC dated 6/30/2006 and recorded in Deed Book 547 Page 125 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by DITECH FINANCIAL LLC, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 89,950.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on May 02, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY SITUATE IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, COUNTY OF DODGE, AND STATE OF GEORGIA, TO WIT:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE NORTHERLY CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF CREIGHTON STREET AND FIFTH AVENUE IN SAID CITY AND RUNNING THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF CREIGHTON STREET IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY THREE (43) DEGREES FIFTY FIVE (55) MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY AND FOUR TENTHS (120.4) FEET TO LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY BELONGING TO CHAPPELL; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID CHAPPELL LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY FIVE (45) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET TO LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY BELONGING TO MRS. ANNIE E. WILBANKS; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID WILBANKS LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY THREE (43) DEGREES FIFTY FIVE (55) MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY AND FOUR TENTHS (120.4) FEET TO THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF FIFTH AVENUE; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID SIDE OF FIFTH AVENUE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY FIVE (45) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, SURVEYOR,
WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT, PLAT BOOK 10, PAGE 128, SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF. TAX ID #: E11-085
BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM KATHY N. BOHANNON, PRENTICE BURCH AND GEORGE BROWN, AS EXECUTORS UNDER THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF JESSIE L. ELKINS, DECEASED AS SET FORTH IN DEED BOOK 533, PAGE 67 AND RECORDED ON 2/23/2006, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS. THE SOURCE DEED AS STATED ABOVE IS THE LAST RECORD OF VESTING FILED FOR THIS PROPERTY. THERE HAVE BEEN NO VESTING CHANGES SINCE THE DATE OF THE ABOVE REFERENCED SOURCE.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 426 5th Avenue Eastman, , Eastman, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Prentice Burch or tenant or tenants.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
LOSS MITIGATION
7360 S. KYRENE ROAD
TEMPE, AZ 85283
1-800-643-0202
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
PRENTICE BURCH
ALDRIDGE PIE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
1317-2916A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1317-2916A
gpn 11
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Pursuant to the power of sale contained in the Security Deed executed by JULIUS CRADDOCK, JR. AND GERALDINE B. CRADDOCK A/K/A GERALDINE WILLIAMS, BOTH NOW DECEASED, to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION, in the original principal amount of $135,000.00 dated March 24, 2011 and recorded in Deed Book 677, Page 232, Dodge County records, said Security Deed being last transferred to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., in Deed Book 833, Page 24, Dodge County records, the undersigned will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse door in said County, or at such other place as lawfully designated, within the legal hours of sale, on May 02, 2017, the property in said Security Deed and described as follows:
THE LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF GEORGIA, COUNTY OF DODGE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 182 OF THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING THREE AND ONE-HALF ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGIN AT THE NORTH CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT WHICH CORNER IS LOCATED IN THE CENTER OF AN UNPAVED COUNTY ROAD AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING THUS ESTABLISHED; RUN THENCE SOUTH 44 DEG EAST ALONG THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 474 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF GEORGIA HIGHWAY NO. 46; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY, SOUTH 82 DEG 30’ WEST, A DISTANCE OF 800 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT NORTH 46 DEG EAST, A DISTANCE OF 644.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, BEING RECORDED IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE OF THE DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 226, SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
Said property being known as: 3191 SOPERTON HWY EASTMAN, GA 31023
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge, the party or parties in possession of said property is/are JULIUS CRADDOCK, JR. AND GERALDINE B. CRADDOCK A/K/A GERALDINE WILLIAMS, BOTH NOW DECEASED or tenant(s).
The debt secured by said Security
Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as provided for in the Note and said Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to the following: (1) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not yet due and payable); (2) the right of redemption of any taxing authority; (3) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and (4) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
Said sale will be conducted subject to the following: (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
The name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is as follows:
REVERSE MORTGAGE
SOLUTIONS, INC.
14405 Walters Road Suite 200
Houston, TX, 77014
866-503-5559
Note that pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the above individual or entity is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
JULIUS CRADDOCK, JR. AND GERALDINE B. CRADDOCK A/K/A GERALDINE WILLIAMS, BOTH NOW DECEASED
RAS CRANE LLC
10700 Abbott’s Bridge Road
Suite 170
Duluth, GA 30097
Phone: 470.321.7112
Firm File No. 17-014716 - DaJ
gpn 11
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by BRIGITTE G. YAWN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR CRESCENT MORTGAGE COMPANY, its successors and assigns dated September 13, 2010, and recorded in Deed Book 664, Page 316, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to SIWELL INC., DBA CAPITAL MORTGAGE SERVICES OF TEXAS, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $98,500.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, May 2, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 7 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, ALSO IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, AND KNOWN AS LOT NO. 5 IN BLOCK C OF A CERTAIN SUBDIVISION OF SAID CITY KNOWN AS MINTER RIDGE ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, SURVEYOR, JANUARY 18, 1972, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT, IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 52, AND ALSO BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY W.P. JOHNSON AND ASSOCIATES ON JULY 16, 1988, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 36, SAID PLATS BEING BY REFERENCES INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES WHICH PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF ARE BY REFERENCE MADE A PART AND INCORPORATED HEREIN.?SAID PROPERTY HEREINABOVE CONVEYED IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN THAT DECLARATION OF RESTRICTIONS BY R. CARLISLE MINTER AND J. H. MINTER RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 127 AT PAGE 576 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT. SAID RESTRICTIONS BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF. AS MODIFIED BY LOAN MODIFICATION OF SECURITY DEED AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 10, 2002, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 428, PAGE 226, AFORESAID RECORDS.
Said property is known as 1348 MINTER RIDGE DRIVE, EAST-
MAN, GA 31023, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of BRIGITTE G. YAWN, A/K/A BRIGITTE G. STOKES A/K/A BRIGITTE YAWN, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
SIWELL INC., DBA CAPITAL MORTGAGE SERVICES OF TEXAS
as Attorney-in-Fact for
BRIGITTE G. YAWN
File no. 16-060012
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST &
HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E.,
Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/MW
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: NAME CHANGE MINOR, LAUREN GRACE BOUTWELL
Civil Action File No.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that JENNIFER BOUTWELL LAW, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 31st day of March 2017, praying for a change in the name of minor child(ren) from LAUREN GRACE BOUTWELL to LAUREN GRACE LAW.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 31st day of MARCH, 2017.
JENNIFER LAW
Petitioner prose
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN JODY LANCASTER, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9052
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: (any heir whose current address is unknown) WANDA LANCASTER has petitioned for WANDA LANCASTER to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of JOHN JODY LANCASTER deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before May 5, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objec-
tions to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the ground of any such objections. All objections should be sworn before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge County
ASHLEY BURCH
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID
DURHAM, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9055
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
ALBERT LEE DURHAM has petitioned for his to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of DAVID DURHAM, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before May19, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the ground of any such objections. All objections should be sworn before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge County
ASHLEY BURCH
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF RICKY CARL HICKMAN, Deceased
ESTATE NO. P.15-8961
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of LORAINNE BECKY HICKMAN, for a year’s support from the estate of RICKY CARL HICKMAN, Deceased, for Decedent’s minor children, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before May 11, 2017, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be geld on May 11, 2017 in the Probate Court of the above named County, 5401 Anson Avenue, Suite 100, Eastman, Georgia. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge County Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue
Suite 100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
