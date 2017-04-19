College planning annual air show

Wednesday, April 19. 2017
By Taelor Rye
Henry Whitfield, director for the Cochran and Eastman campuses of Middle Georgia State University (MGSU), addressed the Dodge County Board of Commissioners concerning the Heart of Georgia Air Show, whose first planning meeting took place last week.

At the April 17 meeting of the board of commissioners, Whitfield stated that the annual air show, set for September 30, will begin at 12:00 p.m. although the event itself will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Last year’s air show saw over than 2,700 spectators from all over the state, with one school bringing around 40 students and chaperones. Its fundraising goal of $50,000.00 was slightly exceeded, with the county providing funding of $5,000.00 as an entertainment sponsor.

The air show is a “family-friendly event [that] features aerobatic performances, plus food, fun and interactive exhibits.” Promotional materials for the show tout MGSU’s Eastman campus as Georgia’s only four-year public aviation school.

Charles Williams, director of the Eastman-Dodge Chamber of Commerce, informed the board that the Dodge County Board of Education approved to sign Dodge County High School (DCHS) as the first school in Georgia to work with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) under HUNCH: High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware.

Not only is DCHS the first Georgia school to become involved with HUNCH, but it is also one of fewer than 100 schools across the nation to do so.

Williams said that “our students will be given the opportunity to work under NASA’s guidance to manufacture products that they need at the training center in Houston, Texas.”

He added, “For a high school student to be able to leave high school and put on his or her resume that they had been working with NASA in a partnership arrangement can only serve to help, and it should inspire some folks to take a good look at what’s going on at our airport and the opportunities that are growing there.”

NASA’s website states, “Students in the HUNCH program receive valuable experience creating goods for NASA from hardware to the culinary arts, while NASA receives the creativity of the high school students.”

The board voted to appoint Jeff Creech to one of two openings on the EMS Advisory Council, tabling the other appointment until its next meeting to provide time for another recommendation.

The board also voted to provide the Plainfield Fire Department with $4,000.00 to replace its roof, with money coming from its Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) fund.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 1, at 6:00 p.m.
