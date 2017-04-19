By Taelor Rye
Henry Whitfield, director for the Cochran and Eastman campuses of Middle Georgia State University (MGSU), addressed the Dodge County Board of Commissioners concerning the Heart of Georgia Air Show, whose first planning meeting took place last week.
At the April 17 meeting of the board of commissioners, Whitfield stated that the annual air show, set for September 30, will begin at 12:00 p.m. although the event itself will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Last year’s air show saw over than 2,700 spectators from all over the state, with one school bringing around 40 students and chaperones. Its fundraising goal of $50,000.00 was slightly exceeded, with the county providing funding of $5,000.00 as an entertainment sponsor.
The air show is a “family-friendly event [that] features aerobatic performances, plus food, fun and interactive exhibits.” Promotional materials for the show tout MGSU’s Eastman campus as Georgia’s only four-year public aviation school.
Charles Williams, director of the Eastman-Dodge Chamber of Commerce, informed the board that the Dodge County Board of Education approved to sign Dodge County High School (DCHS) as the first school in Georgia to work with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) under HUNCH: High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware.
College planning annual air show
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)