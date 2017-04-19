Random thoughts

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, April 19. 2017
Comments (0)
Donald Trump said back in March 2016 when asked about his taxes and the Republican establishment was still scoffing at him and his supposed unelectability: “I pay as little taxes as possible.” Good for Donald. Most everyone has this philosophy but few politicians are honest enough to admit it. Donald T. is.
A good reason Donald Trump won – he has a lot more voter appeal than hideous Hillary had (other than the usual free stuff she peddled).
“Trump is much richer but doesn’t talk that way. Hillary sounds more like Jeb Bush – the policy nerd. Not a good year for that!”
PoliticsAndFinance.blogspot.com  Michael Haltman
“Ignorant people don’t understand The Federalist Papers but they understand government checks with their names on them.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Global warming is now re-defined to include global freezing. It’s the old catchall “climate change” these days, a can’t-miss name.
Leftists tried to “Bork” Goldwater, Nixon, Bork, Quayle, Bush 43, Ollie North, Palin, and Trump, among others. To be attacked by the media is a plus to me. Sam Nunn should have been ashamed of himself for voting against Judge Bork for the Supreme Court.
Baseball legend Ty Cobb was lied about for years and still is. Al Stump, sportswriter/hatchet man apparently started the horrible stories after Ty trusted him in interviews only to be stabbed in the back by Stump. Others picked up the horrible media narrative. Ty Cobb was a longtime friend of Coca-Cola magnate Robert Woodruff. Why would Woodruff befriend a hideous social outcast? He wouldn’t. I now see Ty Cobb belatedly getting his reputation back as decent sports historians seek to get to the truth. Too bad he’s not around for the redemption. Ty was an astute investor and was reputed to have a $12 million net worth when he died in 1961. That was huge back then, and still is.

Don’t analyze his motives analyze his behavior, says talk host Dennis Prager and Trump is doing just fine on that. He is actually doing what he promised to do as he fights the political establishment and moneyed interests. He meant what he said on the campaign trail and is making progress. Dennis is also mentioning the Ty Cobb case and the search for truth. Ty Cobb made a lot of money on Coca-Cola stock, recommended by his friend Robert Woodruff, and was a generous contributor to worthy causes, particularly children’s hospitals.
Name of the week: George Washington, actually George E. Washington Jr., head basketball coach at Pebblebrook High School, Marietta, Ga.
American workers forced to train their foreign replacement workers under fear of losing their severance packages include Carrier Air, Disney, and Abbott Labs. On April 22, 2016, 180 Abbott Laboratories IT workers were fired after training their “temporary” foreign invaders. The American employees were loyal to the company. The company did not practice reciprocity when they found a cheaper labor pool. That’s why workers need an investment plan outside their workplace.
Bumper sticker of the day: Every Liberal Bit Hurts.
John McCain, the media’s favorite Republican until he ran against Obama, claimed in 2000 that Hillary would be a great president. Big media began to hype McCain over George W. Bush in 2000 as the “stronger” candidate for Republicans. When did big media ever want a strong Republican candidate? Going into the South Carolina primary in 2000, media windbags said polls showed McCain winning big against GWB in South Carolina. McCain would finish off G.W. Bush days before the vote, they told the gullible public. South Carolina voters did not fall for the media scam. Bush won handily in S.C. and McCain was the one finished off. McCain was essentially out of the race following the S.C. defeat. The media would have to wait eight years to hype him again for the big fall in November to Obama and they made it happen in 2008. Remember when the media (including George Will) claimed Ronald Reagan couldn’t win?
Thanks for reading all the way to the bottom. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News