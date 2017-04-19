Donald Trump said back in March 2016 when asked about his taxes and the Republican establishment was still scoffing at him and his supposed unelectability: “I pay as little taxes as possible.” Good for Donald. Most everyone has this philosophy but few politicians are honest enough to admit it. Donald T. is.
A good reason Donald Trump won – he has a lot more voter appeal than hideous Hillary had (other than the usual free stuff she peddled).
“Trump is much richer but doesn’t talk that way. Hillary sounds more like Jeb Bush – the policy nerd. Not a good year for that!”
PoliticsAndFinance.blogspot.com Michael Haltman
“Ignorant people don’t understand The Federalist Papers but they understand government checks with their names on them.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Global warming is now re-defined to include global freezing. It’s the old catchall “climate change” these days, a can’t-miss name.
Leftists tried to “Bork” Goldwater, Nixon, Bork, Quayle, Bush 43, Ollie North, Palin, and Trump, among others. To be attacked by the media is a plus to me. Sam Nunn should have been ashamed of himself for voting against Judge Bork for the Supreme Court.
Baseball legend Ty Cobb was lied about for years and still is. Al Stump, sportswriter/hatchet man apparently started the horrible stories after Ty trusted him in interviews only to be stabbed in the back by Stump. Others picked up the horrible media narrative. Ty Cobb was a longtime friend of Coca-Cola magnate Robert Woodruff. Why would Woodruff befriend a hideous social outcast? He wouldn’t. I now see Ty Cobb belatedly getting his reputation back as decent sports historians seek to get to the truth. Too bad he’s not around for the redemption. Ty was an astute investor and was reputed to have a $12 million net worth when he died in 1961. That was huge back then, and still is.
Random thoughts
