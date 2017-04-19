Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Any field medic worth his salt will tell you that the first step in treating the wounded is to stop the bleeding. With the 20 trillion debt that President Trump inherited from the “most transparent administration in history”, former President Obama, the fraud in chief, defunding sanctuary cities is a good first step.
We go from there to the “one world order” United Nations (UN). I have publicly written in opinion letters for years that we need to kick them out of our country.
The UN is no longer the “humanitarian” concept as it began. We have always picked up the lion’s share of its operating coat while it has steadily become a terrorist nation.
Ever wonder why the UN was never hit during 9/11? There is a good reason for that, but there’s one other we need to cut that nobody talks about. We need to stop college grants and any other tax fund that helps any university that has transcended from a learning institution to a “political indoctrination center.”
Good folks don’t take a second mortgage on homes to send their kids to brainwashed, socialist professors.
Just turn on the late night talk shows. Remember Jay Leno’s “jay walking?” Ever see “Water’s World?” Both segments illustrate just how poorly our children understand what’s happening in our country. Heck, these so millennials wouldn’t know the White House from the Waffle House.
Here’s something to remember, these kids are going to be running this country in a few short years. Ever watched some of them trying to count back your change when dinning out or shopping?
We really need to be concerned about what’s being taught in our schools, and it’s not just the universities under assault from these left leaning liberals anymore. It’s our middle schools and high schools.
In the sixth grade of 1959, I wasn’t being taught that our country was inherently evil and arrogant. Everyone else was a “victim.” Now it is perfectly normal to have two parents of the same sex. Millions of your tax dollars are being spent to subsidize perversion as well as constitutional treason. You can take back this country if you will just pull your head wherever it is stuck in (use your imagination on that one) and get off your lazy butt and vote for more right minded and God fearing law makers. While you’re at it, get the “stars and bars” back on the flagpole, too!
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
Letter to the editor
