Williams named new Eastman councilperson

By Taelor Rye
The Eastman City Council moved to select Sabrina Williams as its newest city council member at its regular meeting on April 10. Williams will fill the unexpired term of former city council member Milton Johnson, who had to vacate his position after moving out of state.
The council also considered Charlene Montford for the position, with city council member Buddy Pittman stating that Williams and Montford were both “two very fine, qualified candidates.” He added, “It’s exciting to see… that people are interested to fill the position.”
Candidates submitted letters of interests and résumés for council deliberation, which took place at a work session prior to the meeting. Regarding qualifications, chairman Raymond Mullis said, “It’s a shame we can’t have both of them.”
City council member Prince Dawson said, “I am here to assist her in any way. She has some concerns that are concerns of the council, so we all will work with you on those.”
Pittman added, “Welcome aboard. We look forward to working with you and answering any questions and helping get you guided and going.”
Williams will be sworn in at the council’s next meeting on April 24, which will also serve as the first weekday of Georgia Cities Week, which runs from April 23 to April 29. City manager Jason Cobb said that the meeting will serve as a “great time to introduce our new council member to the community.” Following the meeting will be an open reception with refreshments for all attendees.
Georgia Cities Week celebrations will follow on at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, in the form of the second annual State of the City address at the Magnolia Theatre.
Wednesday, April 26, will see a work session hosted in the media center of Dodge County High School (DCHS). Here, the city council will meet with the high school’s student council for collaborative dialogue with students. Although the event is geared toward the student council, Cobb stated that the public is invited to it.
Regarding last year’s work session at the high school, Pittman stated, “Those kids come up with some extremely interesting questions!”
Tentatively scheduled for Thursday, April 26, is a district 9 listening session in Hazlehurst.
Charles Williams, director of the Eastman-Dodge Chamber of Commerce, informed the council that the Dodge County Board of Education approved to sign DCHS as the first school in Georgia to work with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) under HUNCH: High School Students United with Nasa to Create Hardware.
Williams said that HUNCH “is a huge step in the right direction of training high school kids for jobs in the technical world… There’s a real enthusiasm for teachers and kids at Dodge County High School (DCHS).”
Not only is DCHS the first Georgia school to become involved with HUNCH, but it is also one of fewer than 100 schools across the nation to do so.
