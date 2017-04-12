Remember the 55 mph speed limit? It was in effect from 1974-1995. Hillary Clinton said she wanted to reinstate it. Maybe she’s afraid we really are running out of gas. At least her political career did so.
Critics claimed Donald Trump needed traditional experience (as a professional politician) but he has a stellar business mind. What has B.H. Obama ever accomplished, in or out of the political game?
Dwight Eisenhower, U.S. Grant and Zachary Taylor had military experience but no political experience before becoming president. Donald Trump graduated from New York Military Academy, close enough for us.
As Dennis Prager reminds us, Donald Trump put women in higher positions than any real estate developer.
Liberal windbag Gen. Colin Powell slams Donald Trump’s immigration plan, more proof that DT is on the right track. I knew early on that Powell was a loser just by listening to media leftists singing his praises. Remember Powellmania about twenty years back? “Republican” Powell brags in his book (I didn’t read it) that he had an All the Way With LBJ sticker on his car in 1964. Bad choice there, general.
“Illegal immigrants will keep coming to America until enough Americans put their foot down and demand that our government protect all states from invasion.”
AllPAC.us 10-1-15
Illegal Immigrants = Pre-Democrats.
Bumper sticker of the day: Gun-Free Zones = Murder Empowerment Zones.
Have you noticed that after every mass murder big media quickly invites “experts” on the air to discuss matters they know nothing about.
“Tyranny seldom announces itself. In fact, a tyranny may exist without an individual tyrant. A whole government, even a democratically elected one, may be tyrannical.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
