Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Tyranny of one kind is just as bad as another. One kind of supremacy does not over ride another. While this nation has all but rid itself of human slavery, she if faced with a more devastating slavery and it’s sin. The problem with sin is it deals with the flesh.
It always cares about the here and now. So often we become trapped and even to allow disillusion before we realize it. Americans, or this nation, needs a tow from Heaven’s new wrecker services. With the cable of love, kindness and the power of Calvary’s cross we will be dug out of the murk and miry clay that so easily ensnared us. Then he washes us clean of the world’s filth with grace and mercy and puts us back on the road of peace.
This nation needs to bring its mess to the Messiah. He’ll sort it out for us. This nation must bring its mess to the Messiah for he knows what it is going through. If America would bring her mess to the Messiah he’ll cleanse it with his blood. If this nation would bring its mess to the Messiah he’ll hide it in his love. This nation must bring their mess to the Messiah because he wants to save her soul. The Messiah is at the door knocking and calling both the young and old.
As we look at the actions of the Democrats, Republicans and others it’s just like the pot is talking about the kettle. Citizens of this nation have become so concerned with their own personal view they have lost sense of what is right and wrong. With separation of church and state some Americans are saying that God’s word doesn’t count. It was president George Washington who stated, “No nation will continue to govern without God and the Bible.”
The son of the heavenly father will always be in charge of the universe. As time continues, the slavery of sin will increase. Almighty God, giver and sustainer of life and liberty, grant that as we meet this day that our thoughts may be upon you and on those who have served our land in times or war and peace.
We give you thanks that through their efforts and sacrifices we may enjoy the blessing of this great land. In Jesus name we pray. Amen.
Sincerely,
Johnny L. Blacke, MSG (R)
