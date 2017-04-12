Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
What I am about to say is a statement, only a statement, to the general public.
Shortly after 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2017 a huge oak tree in my front yard, due to a twister, crashed through the roof of my house and came to rest on the floor of the house. I was totally unharmed although being in the house. Both ends of the house are still standing, but it is now demolished and unlivable. With less than $600.00 a month from Social Security and with no further reserve anywhere, I haven’t the means to do anything with the tree, the house or the possessions inside.
Although I actually could sleep in my own bed, it is not feasible for me to do so due to the condition to the house. I have no friends or relatives with whom to stay, and of course now, no electricity or running water.
Me being the owner of the house and land, I have found that I have been granted permission to stay on the property and sleep in the car. The immediate help granted to me was by the Red Cross, and that would be gone in five days and, if used, is only to be used for motel expenses.
Car keys, driver’s license and other such things were buried under the tree and are inaccessible. There is sufficient land on the property behind the house for another home.
Any information from anyone as to how I may obtain any kind of help would be greatly appreciated. The location of the site is 3952 Cochran Highway Eastman, GA (Gresston area) on the east side of the highway across from Gresston Baptist Church. Thanks in advance to you all.
I may be called or texted at 478-285-0929. If you cannot contact me at that number you may call 478-231-2822 or 478-374-5744 and leave a message.
Sincerely,
Jimmy Glenn Carr
