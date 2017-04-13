Dodge County Indians take on the Irish in Dublin

The Indians made the drive to Washington County for a rematch against the Golden Hawks on March 31. Washington had handed Dodge their first region loss earlier in the year. Craig Barton was the starting pitcher for Dodge County going six and two third innings only allowing three runs on five hits striking out 12. Gary Pittman came on to record the last out of the game facing one batter. The Indians had good night at the plate. Tyler Pruett was three for four with two RBI, Kadin Burse was two for three, Cam Coleman was two for four with a double, Chip Burch was two for four with two doubles and two RBI, Craig Barton was one for four, Alize King was one for two with an RBI and Chandler Davis added a run stealing home on a missed bunt attempt. The Indians got a little revenge beating Washington 7-4.
Dodge County hosted Northeast Macon on April 4. Chip Burch was the starter pitching going three innings allowing no runs on one hit and three strikeouts. Gary Pittman had two innings of relief allowing no hits and striking out three. Ethan Rice was two for two, Alize King was two for three with four RBI, Kadin Burse was two for three with two RBI, Chip Burch was one for one with a double and an RBI and Tyler Pruett had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. The Indians won 12-0 in five innings.
Dodge County visited East Laurens for their second matchup of the year on April 7. Craig Barton was the starting pitcher and pitched the complete game. Barton shut out East Laurens allowing three hits and one walk while striking out seven. Chandler Davis was two for two with two RBI, Ethan Rice was two for three with two RBI, Gary Pittman was three for four with an RBI, Tyler Pruett was two for four with two double, Craig Barton was one for two with two RBI and Cam Coleman was one for three with an RBI. The Indians won in five innings with a score of 10-0.
The Indians are now 7-2 in region play and 16-6 overall and are currently in sole possession of second place. Dodge will wrap up the regular season next week traveling to Bleckley on Tuesday, April 18 and hosting Dublin on Friday, April 21 for senior night.