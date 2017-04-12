Dodge County Warriors triumph over the Royals with one run

The Barons got on the board with a solo run in the fourth making the score 7-1 going into the fifth. The Barons would bat around scoring three runs on just two hits and one error to get back in the game. The bottom of the fifth would see the Warriors get a lead off double from Kade Harpe, a walk to Garrett Durden and a two run double from Peyton Smith to make it a 9-4 game.
Bleckley would score three in the sixth to make it a 9-7 game. The Warriors would add one more run in the bottom of the sixth to give the Warriors a big region win by a final of 10-7.
Winning pitcher was Noah Cummings hitting in the game. Here is a run down of scores in the game: Griffin Durden went three for five, had two RBI and one double; Kade Harpe went three for four, had two runs scored and three doubles; Brandon O’Conner went one for two and had one run scored; Noah Cummings went one for three, had one run scored and one double; Garrett Durden went two for three, had two runs scored and two RBI; Peyton Smith went two for five, had three RBI and two doubles; Seth Cossett went one for one, had two RBI and one double and Landin Crummey went one for three, had one RBI and one double.
The Warriors seventh grade team defeated Bleckley by a score of 5-4 in eight innings on Wednesday, March 29.
The Barons scored two in the first to take and early lead. Tyler Shields tripled and Cameron Gooch had an RBI ground out in the second innings to make the score 2-1 Bleckley.
An RBI ground out by Tyler Shields in the fourth tied the game at 2.
The Warriors added a run in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. The Barons tied the game in the sixth with the help of two Warrior errors at third. The Barons took the lead in the seventh with the help of an error by the Warriors. The Warriors tied the game in the bottom of the seventh and won it with a run in the eighth. Winning pitcher was Jason Lann hitting in the game. Brady Moore went three for three; Shane Tripp went two for four; Ethan Barton went one for two with one RBI; Gabe Pittman went two for four; Tyler Shields went one for three, with one RBI and one triple and Kade Harpe went one for four.