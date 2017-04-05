Pondtown festival begins on Friday; Harrell named grand marshall

Wright T. Harrell, Sr. will be honored at the annual Pondtown Festival as the grand marshall for 2017 on Saturday, April 8 in Rhine.
Harrell has been married to Jerry Stuckey Harrell for 65 years. They have two children: Wright Harrell, Jr. “Wrighty” of Rhine and Cindy H. Jursick of Moultrie and five grandchildren: Tom, Kelly, Tyler Bracket, Jason and Anna Jursick and two great grandchildren.
Harrell was born and raised around Mitchell Fire Department. He attended Union School and later attended Rhine High School graduating in 1946. In January of 1955, Harrell joined the Army and less than a year later he was granted honorable discharge where he was stationed in Germany. After leave, Harrell went to work at a pulpwood yard.
Eleven years after graduating high school in 1957, Harrell and Stuckey married and made their home in Rhine. In 1962, he purchased a wood yard. His duties at the wood yard were to unload wood, book keep and measuring trucks while doing 90 percent of everything that was done. In 1991, Harrell retired from the wood yard and the doors were closed. He also delivered mail for ten years at the Rhine Post Office. Harrell is the owner and operator of W.T. Harrell Pulpwood in Rhine.
Harrell
