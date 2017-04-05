Harrell

Pondtown festival begins on Friday; Harrell named grand marshall

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, April 5. 2017
Comments (0)
Wright T. Harrell, Sr. will be honored at the annual Pondtown Festival as the grand marshall for 2017 on Saturday, April 8 in Rhine.

Harrell has been married to Jerry Stuckey Harrell for 65 years. They have two children: Wright Harrell, Jr. “Wrighty” of Rhine and Cindy H. Jursick of Moultrie and five grandchildren: Tom, Kelly, Tyler Bracket, Jason and Anna Jursick and two great grandchildren.

Harrell was born and raised around Mitchell Fire Department. He attended Union School and later attended Rhine High School graduating in 1946. In January of 1955, Harrell joined the Army and less than a year later he was granted honorable discharge where he was stationed in Germany. After leave, Harrell went to work at a pulpwood yard.

Eleven years after graduating high school in 1957, Harrell and Stuckey married and made their home in Rhine. In 1962, he purchased a wood yard. His duties at the wood yard were to unload wood, book keep and measuring trucks while doing 90 percent of everything that was done. In 1991, Harrell retired from the wood yard and the doors were closed. He also delivered mail for ten years at the Rhine Post Office. Harrell is the owner and operator of W.T. Harrell Pulpwood in Rhine.

Harrell is an active member of Rhine Baptist Church where he serves as a chairman of the board and a deacon. He is currently a board member for the Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS). His past time activities include hunting, fishing, looking at antique cars and tractors and sleeping late.

When you ask Wright Harrell what he enjoys most about the festival he answers sternly with, “The parade, it’s the highlight of the day.” Harrell states that the things he is looking forward to the most from this year’s festival are the parade and the old cars and tractors. After being asked if he would move from Rhine he answered, “Rhine is a very small town that gets in the blood and can’t get out.” Harrell explained that he has travel to all states and has never visited a state that didn’t know about Rhine.

The annual Pondtown Festival activities will kick off Friday night, April 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Rhine Gym with the annual Pondtown Pageant. On Saturday, April 8, opening ceremonies will take place at 9:00 a.m. There will be local entertainment on stage all day. The 2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell will take stage at 3:00 p.m.

The parade line up begins at 1:00 p.m. with the parade starting at 2:00 p.m. Other activities for the annual Pondtown Festival include: food vendors, kids games and the street dance that will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Gage Harrelson and Southern Drift Band. A tribute to The Allman Brothers Band will take stage at 8:00 p.m. with the street dance ending at 10:00 p.m.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News