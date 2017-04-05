Random thoughts

Fox Network News has been kicking Judge Andrew Napolitano around and maybe out completely while keeping the years back quota hire liberal loser Juan Williams (Overrated and way overpaid). When I see Juan I hit the old remote control, one of the great inventions, and watch something else for a while. If I need lectures on diversity, affirmative action and related subjects I can always find it on supposed sports channel ESPN: Egotistical Sociologists Peddling Nonsense.
“Reminder to Donald Trump: ALL illegals are criminals!”
John Lillpop
Ninety-seven percent of U.S. Justice Department employee political donations went to Hillary Clinton in 2016, says Laura Ingraham, always ready with good info.
Another Obamacrat leftist law professor lands on his feet. Ex- Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was terminated by Donald Trump (as is the custom when a new president takes office) a few weeks back is now a professor at New York University’s law school, starting April 1. The school declined to disclose Mr. Bharara’s (try saying that name five times quickly) contract and duties. He is considered full-time yet can take in outside legal work in his spare time, they seem to say. Sounds like a comfy ride to me. Liberals take care of their own.
Forty eight U.S. attorneys were terminated, the same procedure followed by presidents Clinton, Bubba Bill and Obama, Barack Hussein. When a Republican does this liberals howl, as they did when G.W. Bush cleared out the holdovers in January 2001. The press figures we’re stupid and will believe incoming Republican presidents are doing something inhumane, maybe even illegal, to those persons terminated – not so.
Worthless Bill Clinton is an open borders fanatic who now claims “Nationalism” is destroying the USA. Of course he has pushed this philosophy for years.
“On that terrible day in 2001 that radical Muslim terrorists launched the most devastating attack on the U.S.A. in history, Bill Clinton was in Australia giving a speech before a group of businessmen. In comments made only ten hours before the towers fell in New York, Bill Clinton said he felt the world would be a better place if there were no national borders.”
FromTheRight.com
Random thoughts
