Tough times for Dodge soccer teams, one win and one tie

The Lady Indians did bring home a region win against the Golden Hawks in Washington County on March 21. Jaida Ashley earned another hat trick and player of the game with three goals and an assist. Haley Holloway scored one goal for Dodge. Kaitlyn Mullis and Ana Rodriguez made two defensive saves. Jacey Dowdy stopped 10 scoring attempts at the goal. Dodge won the match 4-1. It was a different story for the boys. Peyton Bush stopped 16 attempts at the goal and the team had a pile of shots, but only the penalty kick that Christian Garcia placed was able to light up the scoreboard. The Indians went down 2-1.
The ladies were on a three game winning streak when they met Bleckley County on their home turf on March 24. Bleckley’s two first half goals went unanswered by Dodge. In the start of the second half things began to look up for Dodge as Leah Creech scored then Macy Rogers scored to tie up the game. The Lady Royals scored again shortly after that, but Jaida Ashley answered that with a goal assisted by Haley Holloway. The game went into overtime and Bleckley scored in the first over time period to defeat the Lady Indians 4-3.
The Indians game against the Royals was tough to swallow. Juan Mendieta made his return after missing six games due to a foot injury only to find his self with and unfortunate red card rule by an unintentional handball inside the penalty box. This call resulted in a score by Bleckley on the penalty kick (PK). As in the previous game against the Royals, Dodge had a hard time getting through the defensive wall that Bleckley tends to build against them. Christian Macias had another famous free kick that Terrill Wrease picked up for the goal. Wrease also had a body shot goal that was set up by Saul Mendieta. Dodge ended up taking the fall against the Royals 2-3.
The West Laurens Lady Raiders visited Dodge County on March 28. The Lady Indians scored first and the Raiders fired back with two goals. The Lady Indians answered that call to bring the score to three for Dodge but with just two minutes left in regulation West Laurens scored. The game ended in a tie due to it being a non-region competition.
The Indians fell to the Raiders 2-0, but not before making an outstanding show against an amazing team. The Raiders are a conference up and had a thing or two to show the Dodge boys during regulation, but the Indians showed them a little something in the after show friendly PK competition.
The ladies faced the first place East Laurens Lady Falcons at home on March 30. Coach McCranie stacked her team up “in heavy defensive formation.” Still the Falcons were able to break Dodge defense and score three times. None of the 14 Dodge shots on goal were able to find the net, so the Lady Indians found themselves in a shutout at 0-3. The Dodge boys were shut out as well 1-0 against East Laurens.
The Dodge County Soccer team will hold senior night on Tuesday, April 11 as they play the last region game for the teams at home against Dublin starting at 5:00 p.m.
Dodge will travel to Central Macon to play the Chargers on April 14, and then will be back at home against the Peach County Trojans on April 18.
This week the Dodge County Indians soccer team extends a “thank you” to Goodman Auto Sales, Coleman Paint and Body and Mid-State Printing for their donations this season. The Indians are also in appreciation to the Eastman Dairy Queen for the “team night” fund raising benefit and for the assistance given by the Piggly Wiggly Deli.