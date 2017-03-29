Eastman YDC requests community involvement

Wednesday, March 29. 2017
By Taelor Rye
Misty Winter, director of the Eastman Youth Development Campus (YDC), and Kiwarren Reese, regional volunteer coordinator from the central office in Atlanta, visited the Eastman City Council at its March 27 meeting to discuss updates to the program and to request community involvement.

Winter began by discussing the changes that have taken and continue to take place at the YDC, stating that, over the past three to four months, the center has been transitioning into more of a vocational and educational building “geared toward reentry services.” Specifically, Winter noted that the center is adding programs for culinary arts, medical coding and billing, horticulture and Microsoft Office suite, among others.

Barbering is set to start April 1, and the YDC is looking into partnering with the aviation school for other options. In the meantime, Winter added that the center is looking for instructors for auto tech and construction.

The YDC also holds soft-skill group sessions concerning topics such as tying a tie and holding mock interviews “to better prepare them for the outside world,” according to Winter.

Winter also stated, “It’s a pleasure to see them grasping the things that we instill in them.”

The current population of the YDC is 64 “lower-risk youth,” often in their first time at the YDC.

In addition, the YDC is looking to hold more community service learning projects, allowing the youth to give back to the community. Winter said, “This is a great community that I would like to see more involved with Eastman YDC.”

Reese noted that the YDC took some of the young men in the YDC to volunteer at the food bank in Macon.

Reese said, “My plea to the council and to the community… is to really show some support by soliciting volunteers to go out… and talk with the kids that are looked for [in the real world]… because, at some point, they’re coming home.”

Winter closed by stating that the YDC is looking for members for its advisory council, which meets quarterly, as well as correctional officers for the center.

Concerning a speed limit reduction request, Eastman City manager Jason Cobb stated that he is in talks with Eastman Police Chief Becky Sheffield and Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield to figure out a plan of action, with an expectation to finalize the plan by the next city council meeting.

The speed limit reduction request comes from representatives from the airport as well as Middle Georgia State University’s (MGSU) aviation school in Eastman, who have asked about lowering the speed limit around the campus. The speed limit in the area is currently 55 miles per hour, but a reduction has been requested so that MGSU police have the ability to enforce it in the school zone.

Sharon Cobb Flanagan of the Dodge County Farmer’s Market reminded council members of the farmer’s market’s first anniversary celebration on April 8. The celebration will see the return of a cooking demonstration as well as performances by Morning Train and Sticks of Grace. Cake will be cut at 10:00 a.m., and other amenities will be provided.

April 8 will also see the first appearance of a new bread-baking vendor, and a representative from Wholesome Wave Georgia will be there to help eligible applicants sign up for EBT.

Flanagan also noted that the most recent outing of the farmer’s market saw around 96 customers, an increase in the number of visitors. The number of vendors increased as well, and more are expected in the coming weeks.

The council approved a resolution to pursue a community development block grant (CDBG) for 2017, with a deadline of April 3. Funds from the grant, which go up to $750,000.00, are intended to go toward continued water line repair and replacement along with some hydrant replacement throughout the city.

In the meantime, the council approved a bid for the relocation and replacement of water lines between city hall and the police department, awarding the bid to the sole bidder: Graham and Studstill, who bid $10,283.00. Funding for this project will come from the Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

The council also approved Cobb to bid on a 2000 Ford Ranger with fewer than 32,000 miles from the regional commission. The terms of the approval are that Cobb may place a bid for the vehicle, which will then either be approved or denied at the council’s next meeting.

The council approved the Georgia Municipal Association as the carrier for city employees’ property and liability insurance for the 2017-2018 year. The cost amounts to $88,948.00.

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10.
