The Center for Immigration Studies (cis.org) says if a border wall could cut illegal immigration by only 10 percent, it would pay for itself. Savings on Medicaid, welfare and education would more than cover the cost. For those who argue that the wall would be too expensive, immigration expert Allan Wall responds:
“I would guess that some of these people aren’t normally concerned about the government spending money, but in the defense of the illegal invasion, any argument will do.”
Allan Wall on VDare.com 2-25-17 also AllanWall.info
Allan Wall is married to a Mexican, speaks fluent Spanish and has lived in Mexico and taught school there for years before moving back to the USA. You could say Allan knows walls, in fact, he is a Wall.
You could tell something big was happening in the 2016 primaries. By July 6, 2016 Repub Primary turnout was up 62 percent, Demoleft Primary voting was down 21 percent.
“Voters who live off the taxpayers are the Democrats’ ace in the hole. The Democrats created big programs and never let the recipients forget it. This gives them an initial advantage of tens of millions of votes in any presidential election.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Maybe this was where the Ice Age theory of 1970 began, with predictions of freezing in July: Milton, Florida, located in the panhandle, had four inches of snow on March 6, 1964, the most snow ever recorded in Florida. Time and News “Weak” magazines had cover stories on the coming Ice Age – not global warming. Stay tuned for the next hysterical cause for us to fear.
“Jeb has been body-snatched,” says Sid Dinerstein, former Palm Beach County, Florida Republican chairman. Sid backed Jeb Bush both times he ran for governor, and switched early to Donald Trump in 2016 for president, a good move. Jeb began to sound like Democrat Lite and it cost him. Jeb bought in to the media’s advice on how to win in November.
“You remember the movie ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers?’ One of them went in and got Jeb Bush and made this guy a supporter of Common Core and amnesty.”
Sid Dinerstein 11-15-15
Only 10 percent
