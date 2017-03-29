Only 10 percent

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, March 29. 2017
Comments (0)
The Center for Immigration Studies (cis.org) says if a border wall could cut illegal immigration by only 10 percent, it would pay for itself. Savings on Medicaid, welfare and education would more than cover the cost. For those who argue that the wall would be too expensive, immigration expert Allan Wall responds:
“I would guess that some of these people aren’t normally concerned about the government spending money, but in the defense of the illegal invasion, any argument will do.”
Allan Wall on VDare.com   2-25-17  also AllanWall.info
Allan Wall is married to a Mexican, speaks fluent Spanish and has lived in Mexico and taught school there for years before moving back to the USA. You could say Allan knows walls, in fact, he is a Wall.
You could tell something big was happening in the 2016 primaries. By July 6, 2016 Repub Primary turnout was up 62 percent, Demoleft Primary voting was down 21 percent.
“Voters who live off the taxpayers are the Democrats’ ace in the hole. The Democrats created big programs and never let the recipients forget it. This gives them an initial advantage of tens of millions of votes in any presidential election.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
Maybe this was where the Ice Age theory of 1970 began, with predictions of freezing in July: Milton, Florida, located in the panhandle, had four inches of snow on March 6, 1964, the most snow ever recorded in Florida. Time and News “Weak” magazines had cover stories on the coming Ice Age – not global warming. Stay tuned for the next hysterical cause for us to fear.
“Jeb has been body-snatched,” says Sid Dinerstein, former Palm Beach County, Florida Republican chairman. Sid backed Jeb Bush both times he ran for governor, and switched early to Donald Trump in 2016 for president, a good move. Jeb began to sound like Democrat Lite and it cost him. Jeb bought in to the media’s advice on how to win in November.
“You remember the movie ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers?’ One of them went in and got Jeb Bush and made this guy a supporter of Common Core and amnesty.”
Sid Dinerstein   11-15-15

Sid saw the promise in Donald Trump early on. The body-snatchers came and got Jeb Bush and he quickly morphed into RINOism, just like his pop. Someone a few years back described George Bush I as “decent, but clueless.” It runs in the family. Remember big media hyping Jeb early on, knowing he would lose to Hillary the inevitable president in November 2016? Remember – Hillary was unstoppable. The Republicans had no chance of defeating her. Donald Trump? Heck, this fellow had never run for anything before – he would be easy to beat. Of course, the liberal plan hit a snag on the way to the finish line. I started to say the old hag hit a snag but that wouldn’t be polite, would it.
Leftwing Democrat New York Senator Chucky Schumer says he plans to block the border wall. Naturally he says that – they need invaders who will become pre-Democrats as soon as they enter the USA. The gated community inhabitants are the most vehement supporters of open borders for the rest of us.
Voters are sometimes reluctant to leave the known for the unknown, even if the known is known to be hideous.
The U.S. Constitution is 34 pages in length. The U.S. Tax Code is 77,000 pages. The longer it gets, the more unintelligible it becomes, thus is easier to trip an opponent.
Bumper sticker of the day – watch out for this guy: I’M ARMED and Easily Annoyed.
“If they want to talk to me, let ‘em speak English.”
Lyn Nofziger former top aide to President Ronald Reagan
People tell you they’re going golfing but never say they’re going tennising.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News