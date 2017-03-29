Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Please allow me to write a few lines to your newspaper to explain an experience I encountered beginning on November 17, 2016 at your local hospital.
I was a surgical patient to have a hernia in the groin area repaired. I was taken into surgery at approximately 11:00 a.m. I was placed in recovery and later dismissed to go home at approximately 1:00 p.m. This is when my ordeal began. I believe that when whoever authorized my release from recover “dropped the ball” and allowed me to go home without being ready. I was not having proper kidney function. That dysfunction continued all evening Thursday and all night Thursday night with only a slight amount of urine being released, each kidney function not nearly enough to relieve the pressure in my bladder. Early Friday morning, after a very long and miserable night, I went approximately 18 miles to the Eastman hospital emergency room and requested they insert a catheter to relieve the pressure and pain. They obliged my request and I experienced pressure relief after a most painful momentary spout of pain. They were making the penetration of the catheter very near a sizeable incision that had been made less than 24 hours before.
Instructions at the emergency room were to follow up with your primary physician, since this was happening on the weekend, I waited until Monday morning and called my doctor about removing the tube and was told by the staff, “We don’t do that procedure.” A second call to the only doctor that I knew in Eastman got a similar reply, “We don’t do that.” It becomes frustrating when you have gone through what I had from Thursday until Monday to find only “no” when you ask for help. Where is the coordination for one to get help? I went back to the emergency room and they did remove the catheter. One of the doctors did come by the emergency room.
Removal of the catheter was another painful procedure. If you have not been there, you can imagine what it is like. I ponder, what can I do to help people avoid an experience like this? I talked to some and tried to some others. Not much luck, but alas, an incident in another facility happened exactly as the first part of my experience was. The man had a hernia repair and was moving toward going home when someone decided to check his kidneys. They weren’t functioning right. His going home was delayed until it was right.
A little attention to duty saved him a lot of pain and suffering. I would appreciate that extra attention. I hope my story will prevent someone from having the experience I had.
Sincerely,
Jack Purser
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)