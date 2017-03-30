Dodge County High School tennis team honors seniors

Thursday, March 30. 2017
By Meredith Hutcheson
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) Tennis team honored their seniors on Thursday, March 23rd. Senior Crosse Bearden and Madelyn Pruett have played all four years for Dodge County High School.
Dodge County High School tennis teams dominated Washington County on Tuesday, March 20. The girl’s singles players Meredith Hutcheson, Mary Beth Dopson and Jessie Thomas defeated their opponents 6-0, 6-0. Doubles players Abby Christian Manning, Madelyn Pruett, Abbey Manning and Precious Coleman also won with scores of 6-0, 6-0.

The boy’s teams also won big. Singles players Brock Woodard, Christian Grauberger and Jason Peterson won 6-0, 6-0. Doubles players also had big wins. John Barclay Jessup, Crosse Bearden, Orlando Brown and Nijae Ricks won 6-0, 6-0.
Telfair County traveled to Dodge to compete on Tuesday, March 21. The DCHS girl’s team won with three wins. Second singles Mary Beth Dopson won her match in a tiebreaker 6-3, 3-6 and 10-3. First doubles players Abby Christian Manning and Madelyn Pruett won 6-1, 6-2. Second doubles Abbey Manning and Precious Coleman won 6-3, 6-1.
Hawkinsville traveled to Dodge for senior night on Thursday, March 23. The Dodge girls would go on to win every match played. First singles Meredith Hutcheson won 6-0, 6-0. Second singles Mary Beth Dopson won 6-0, 6-1. Third singles Jessie Thomas won 6-2, 6-3. First doubles Abby Christian Manning and Madelyn Pruett won 6-1, 6-3. Second doubles Precious Coleman and Abbey Manning won 6-2, 6-2. Ellie Jones and Collette Shelton won 6-1, 6-2.
The boy’s team would also defeat Hawkinsville with three wins. First singles player Brock Woodard won 6-2, 6-0. Second singles Christian Grauberger won 6-1, 6-1. Third singles Jason Peterson won 6-0, 6-1.
Dodge County Tennis teams will travel to Hawkinsville for a non-region match on Thursday, March 30.
Region Tournament will be played in Dublin at the Dublin High School courts on April 11.
