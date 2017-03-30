By Meredith Hutcheson
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) Tennis team honored their seniors on Thursday, March 23rd. Senior Crosse Bearden and Madelyn Pruett have played all four years for Dodge County High School.
Dodge County High School tennis teams dominated Washington County on Tuesday, March 20. The girl’s singles players Meredith Hutcheson, Mary Beth Dopson and Jessie Thomas defeated their opponents 6-0, 6-0. Doubles players Abby Christian Manning, Madelyn Pruett, Abbey Manning and Precious Coleman also won with scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Dodge County High School tennis team honors seniors
