The Indians hosted Bleckley County in a highly anticipated region matchup on March 24. Craig Barton was the starting pitcher for Dodge County throwing the full seven innings allowing eight hits, walking four and striking out seven. Dodge County committed a couple of untimely errors to help in the Royals scoring four runs. The Indians had a pretty good night at the plate with two of their three runs being scored by Deja Bursch including a home run. Tyler Pruett was three for five and Alize King was two for four. Chandler Davis, Gary Pittman, Cam Coleman and Chip Burch all added singles for the Indians. The Indians struggled with runners on base stranding 13 runners. The Indians lost another nail biter 4-3.
Dodge County hosted Treutlen County on March 27. The Indians got down by six runs early but battled back. Chip Burch pitched one and one third innings allowing three hits, four walks and striking out one. Aided by two errors this turned into five runs. Gary Pittman came on to pitch four innings of relief surrendering eight hits and three walks while striking out three and allowing three runs. Cam Coleman pitched the last one and two thirds innings allowing one run on three hits and striking out two. Dodge County hit the ball well and was able to overtake the early deficit. Chip Burch was three for four with three doubles and three RBI, Cam Coleman was three for four with his second home run of the year and drove in three runs, Deja Bursh was three for four with a double and two RBI, Alize King was two for three with two RBI, Kadin Burse was two for three with a double and a RBI, Chandler Davis was two for four with a RBI and Tyler Pruett was one for four with a double. The Indians came back to win this one 13-9.
The Indians are now 3-2 in region play and 9-6 overall and are currently locked in a three-way tie for second in the region. Dodge will travel to Washington County on Friday and host Northeast Macon, Telfair and Montgomery on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
If you can’t make it to the game, tune into WOLF radio or listen online.