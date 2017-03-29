Legals March 29, 2017
Wednesday, March 29. 2017
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM BARNEY JUSTICE deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 9th day of March, 2017.
LORA J. KIGHT
Administrator
268 Vernon Road
Cochran GA 31014
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES R. SPLETSTOSER, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This 21st day of March, 2017.
NICOLA SPLETSTOSER
123 Pine Bluff Drive
Statesboro, GA 30458
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF CAROLYN S. GREEN
All creditors of the Estate of CAROLYN S. GREEN, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 2nd Day of March 2017
EXECUTOR:
David T. Green
35 Amanda Drive
Eastman GA, 31023
ATTORNEY:
Silas M. Harrington Jr.
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130,
Eastman GA, 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF MYRTICE ALFORD EDWARDS
All creditors of the Estate of MYRTICE ALFORD EDWARDS are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 10th day of March, 2017.
CELESTE EDWARDS FURR and MITZI EDWARDS SMILEY,
Executrixes of the Estate of MYRTICE ALFORD EDWARDS, Deceased
CELESTE EDWARDS FURR
MITZI EDWARDS SMILEY
2206 Deer Ridge Drive
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
DIVORCES
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
SHAWONDA T. GRUBBS,
Plaintiff,
DERRICK D. GRUBBS,
Defendant
Civil Action File No. 17V.8084
NOTICE OF SUMMONS - SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: DERRICK D. GRUBBS, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking DIVORCE [state the relief sought] was filed against you in said court on March 7th, 2017, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on March 7th, 2017 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon SHAWONDA T. GRUBBS, plaintiff, whose address is 926 WARD STREET, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Judge of said Court.
This the 7th day of March, 2017.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge, County
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: The Petition of Brittany Pittman For the adoption of the minor children Brooke Diana Pittman, and Helen Beth Pittman
Civil Action Adoption No. 16A-115
NOTICE TO BIOLOGICAL MOTHER
TO: BIOLOGICAL MOTHER, AMANDA PITTMAN:
By order of the Court for service by publication dated the 14th day of May, 2017, you are hereby notified that on the 14th day of May, 2017, a Petition was filed in the Superior Court of Dodge County, seeking to terminate your parental rights in and to the above listed minor children: to wit, BROOKE DIANA PITTMAN a female child born on January 15, 2002 and HELEN BETH PITTMAN a female child born on April 6, 2008. Said children born to BIOLOGICAL FATHER, WILLIAM PITTMAN, who currently resides at 133 Trent Drive, Eastman, Georgia, 31023.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the children, and will receive no further notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said children unless you appear and show cause why your parental rights to the children sought to be placed for adoption should not be terminate and the adoption granted. Be further advised that the Court has entered an Order setting a hearing on the Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and on the Petition for Adoption for the 16th day of May, 2017 at 2:00 P.M., in the chambers of Judge Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Dodge County Courthouse, Eastman, Georgia.
Be further advised that you will lose all right to the children and will receive no further notice of nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said children, unless within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication notice you file an Answer to this Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and Petition for Adoption with the Dodge County Clerk of Superior Court and with the counsel for Petitioner listed below.
This 15th day of March, 2017.
SMITH & HARRINGTON
Attorneys at Law
Post Office Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3488
478-374-6317 facsimile
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE MATTER OF:
L.M.C.S.
Sex M, Age: 4, DOB: 07/21/2012
P.M.C.
Sex: F, Age: 1, DOB: 04/13/2015
CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE
PETITION # 045-15J-3048
PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACE CUSTODY WITH THE GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES, ACTING THROUGH THE DODGE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY AND CHILDREN SERVICES
SUMMONS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: WILLIAM MICHAEL TRAVIS SHEFFIELD, KEITH CURTIS and ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS and ANY OTHER UNKNOWN OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILDREN NAMED ABOVE,
LEGAL CUSTODIAN AND STEVEN HARRISON/ATTORNEY-GUARDIAN AD LITEM.
By Order for Service by Publication dated January 20, 2017, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of DODGE County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on January 27, 2017, by the DODGE County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the children are dependent children and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for May 4, 2017, at 10:00 am, at the DODGE County Courthouse, EASTMAN, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of DODGE County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will
appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at 478-374-2871.
WITNESS the Honorable SHERRI McDONALD, Judge of said court, this the 8th day of February, 2017.
RHETT WALKER
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
DODGE County, Georgia
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from ANTHONY DURDEN TO MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, dated August 10, 2004, recorded in Deed Book 487, pages 153-157, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, conveying the property described hereinafter to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $28,435.50, with interest thereon as set forth therein, for a total amount of $25,159.04 (as of February 7, 2017) being due, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse door of Dodge County, Eastman, Georgia, during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN April, 2017, the following described property, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 172 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, DATED APRIL 07, 2004, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 162, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT OF SURVEY AND THE RECORD THEREOF IS HEREBY INCORPORATED AND MADE A PART OF THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of non-payment of the indebtedness when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, the sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees, notice of intent to collect attorney’s fee having been given.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is ANTHONY DURDEN, or a tenant or tenants, and said property commonly has an address of 2200 JAYBIRD SPRINGS ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GEORGIA 31011.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, 6 COLLEGE STREET, MCRAE, GA 31055. Telephone: 229-868-5656. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK
ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
ANTHONY DURDEN
C. LEE CANNON, JR.
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
ATTORNEYS FOR
THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK
POST OFFICE BOX 55270
MCRAE, GEORGIA 31055
PHONE - 229-868-6065
FACSIMILE - 229-868-6063
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JESSIE BUTLER, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-17-9047
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: Any heir whose current address is unknown
JAY BUTLER has petitioned to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of JESSIE BUTLER deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before April 14, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections Should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
ASHLEY BURCH
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
TAX SALES
DELINQUENT PROPERTY TAX SALE
Under and by virtue of certain tax fi fa’s issued by The City of Chauncey, Dodge County, Georgia, in favor of the State of Georgia and City of Chauncey, against the following named persons and the property as described next to their respective name(s). There will be sold for cash or certified funds at public outcry, before the city hall door in Chauncey, Dodge County, Georgia, between the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in April, 2017, the same being April 4, 2017, and continuing on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, if necessary between the legal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The below listed and described properties, or as much thereof as will satisfy the municipal tax execution on the respective individual and property, will be sold. The property (ies) hereinafter described have been levied on as the property of the persons whose names immediately precede the property description. Each of the respective parcels of property are located in The City of Chauncey, Dodge County, State of Georgia. The years for which said fi fa’s are issued and levied are stated opposite the name of the owner in each case. Each defendant and tenant in possession, if applicable, has been notified of levy time and place of sale. Purchaser shall pay for title, all transfer cost, all taxes, advertising cost and recording fees.
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/106
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: AT
KINS JOANNE AND WILLIAM
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2013-2014
DEED BOOK: 407/101
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT 2, SECTION H. 21 BUSH STREET
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/30
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: EVANS KAREN L. AND BILLY R. MOORE
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 794/282
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT 3, SECTION 7.
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/125
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: GRIMES STEVE
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 363/286
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 308 AND 309, 13TH DISTRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING TRACTS 1 & 2, AS SHOWN I PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 215. RAILROAD STREET
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/40
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: HOLLOMAN MAXINE ESTATE AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 140/45
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOTS 9, 10 AND 11, SECTION 36.
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/6
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: HOWARD AARON (VIA TAX DEED)
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 208/575
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOTS 6 AND 7, SECTION 41.
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/86
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: KIMBERLY HP
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009- 2015
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.18 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. US HWY 23
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/100B
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: KNOBLOCK NICOLE MARIA
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2012-2015
DEED BOOK: 460/96 AND 597/219
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND
LOTS 308 AND 309, 13TH DISTRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 9.15 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 32, PAGE 95 AND PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 208. KIZZIE LANE
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/39
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: MOORE DISTRIBUTING COMPANY
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: MOORE WILLIAM ESTATE MOORE DISTRIBUTING COMPANY AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015
DEED BOOK: 120/340
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT 5, SECTION 3.
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/1
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: POWELL FELICIA H & CHARLES D.
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: HOWARD FELICIA - POWELL FELICIA H & CHARLES D.
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2011, 2015
DEED BOOK: 755/265
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOTS 3 AND 4, SECTION 50, OF TOWN OF CHAUNCEY, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGES 140-141. 241 BUSH AVENUE
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/8
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: POWELL OBIE - POWELL OLLIE - POWELL WOODROW - POWELL DAVID
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2013-2015
DEED BOOK: 66/468
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT 8, SECTION 39.
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/19A
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: SMALLS FRANCES B
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 323, 13TH DISTRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.89 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. GREEN ST
MAP AND PARCEL: 52A/24
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: TARVER JAMES & DOROTHY
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2014
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHAUNCEY, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.09 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. BUSH AVE
* Deed Book: Refers to Deed Records located in the Dodge County Courthouse, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office where property is more fully described.
