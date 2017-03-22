Commissioners OK servers for E-911

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, March 22. 2017
Comments (0)
The Dodge County Board of Commissioners approved a request from Dodge/Wilcox E-911 Director Dianne Millwood to purchase new servers for the center.

Director Millwood went before the commissioners at their regular meeting explaining that the E-911 center works off two servers that have been in place since 2004 and that one of the servers was down last week and can not be repaired. She presented the board with a proposal to purchase two new servers from Baker Audio and

E-911 Cad Mapping for a total of $130,692.30. According to the contract, half of the money is due when ordering the servers and the remainder after installation.

Millwood went on to tell commissioners that when the new system was installed, the citizens of Dodge and Wilcox counties will not be without any of the services provided by the center. Laurens County E-911 has agreed to help at any time during the installation process.

Interim county manager Bobby Peacock told commissioners that the funds to replace the servers were available through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax capital improvements fund. Commissioner Jr. Howell made the motion, which was seconded by commissioner Brian Watkins, to approve the request. The motion passed with all commissioners voting for the motion.

Commissioners also approved for new carpet to be put down in the administrative building. The building holds the offices of the county manager, county tax assessor, magistrate judge and the meeting room. Peacock presented bids from Dalton Carpet for $21,711.98 and The Flooring Gallery for $23,906.30.

Commissioner Terry Niblett made the motion to accept the low bid from Dalton Carpet. The motion was seconded by commissioner Howell and passed unanimously.

Sharon Cobb Flanagan introduced the new Dodge County Farmer’s Market manager Patty Martin to commissioners and invited them to the one-year anniversary of the farmer’s market, which is scheduled for April 8.

In other business, Kinglsey Horton went before the commissioners concerning the purchase and selling of tax lien property and issues he has encountered because of flaws in the process. Horton explained situations that he had encountered and requested that commissioners review the process.

Commissioner Karen Check was not in attendance for the meeting.

The next meeting of the Dodge County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News