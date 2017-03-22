Commissioners OK servers for E-911

The Dodge County Board of Commissioners approved a request from Dodge/Wilcox E-911 Director Dianne Millwood to purchase new servers for the center.
Director Millwood went before the commissioners at their regular meeting explaining that the E-911 center works off two servers that have been in place since 2004 and that one of the servers was down last week and can not be repaired. She presented the board with a proposal to purchase two new servers from Baker Audio and
E-911 Cad Mapping for a total of $130,692.30. According to the contract, half of the money is due when ordering the servers and the remainder after installation.
Millwood went on to tell commissioners that when the new system was installed, the citizens of Dodge and Wilcox counties will not be without any of the services provided by the center. Laurens County E-911 has agreed to help at any time during the installation process.
Interim county manager Bobby Peacock told commissioners that the funds to replace the servers were available through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax capital improvements fund. Commissioner Jr. Howell made the motion, which was seconded by commissioner Brian Watkins, to approve the request. The motion passed with all commissioners voting for the motion.
