Remember the Democrat debate?

Wednesday, March 22. 2017
Remember the Democrat presidential debate of October 13, 2015? Neither do I and didn’t watch, but the participants were Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Martin O’Malley, James Webb and Lincoln Chafee. All were white, professional politicians, representing the party of diversity and inclusion.
They were an older group, too: On Election Day O’Malley would be 53, Sanders would be 75, Webb 70, Clinton 69, Chafee 63. On the Republican side, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio would be only 45. Trump is a young-acting energetic age 70 and should have plenty of miles left in the perpetual motion machine. Thanks to the site TheRegularGuyBelieves.blogspot.com for this information.
Kellyanne Conway and Fox Business Network’s Jamie Colby did something Hillary Clinton couldn’t do – they passed the D.C. Bar exam. Hillary, hyped by big media as super smart, failed the exam. Jamie Colby, now 46 (which still looks young to me) was studying accounting at the University of Miami at age 15 and was a licensed attorney at age 22. She said she wasn’t allowed to take the CPA exam since she was only 19 when she graduated so she went on to law school instead. She passed four bar exams – not bad at all. And yes, she’s quite a looker also, if I’m still permitted to say so.
In 2012, Mitt Romney carried 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. If only Mitt had learned the Trump technique of hitting back at his enemies, he could’ve made Obama a one-termer.
Bumper sticker of the Day: TRUMP the media.
Senator Marco Rubio says he’s not holding town halls in Florida, knowing organized leftist protestors will take over the event. Marco says he’s not falling into the liberal trap, probably a good move.
Have you noticed - the overworked term controversial has lost its meaning. It’s simply something liberals don’t like, just another liberal smear, a buzzword, sort of like bigot or racist.

Senator Lindsey Graham (nesty) – RINO of South Carolina, recently told the father whose teenage son was murdered by an illegal alien that his loss shows the need for amnesty. Lindsey needs a primary challenge from Congressman Trey Gowdy.
An excellent philosophy of government: “Anything called a ‘program’ is unconstitutional.”
Joseph Sobran     Sobran.com
“Money isn’t everything but it’s fairly close to oxygen on the ‘gotta have it’ scale.”
motivational speaker Zig Ziglar
“Real charity doesn’t mean giving away someone else’s money.”
Doug Bandow, libertarian writer
and Florida State U. graduate
“I was married by a judge. I should have asked for a jury.”
Groucho Marx
Marshall Miller
