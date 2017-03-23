Warriors baseball team boasts recent region wins

Dodge would get on the board in the very first inning of their new field. Peyton Smith would get a run scoring ground out for a 1-0 game. The Warriors started to pull away in the second. Brandon O’Conner would hit a bases loaded double that would clear all the bases for a 4-0 lead. Seth Cossett would add a run scoring double in the third for a 5-0 lead in the third. Cole Cranford would add a single that scored a pair of runs and Griffin Durden drove in a run with a ground out for an 8-0 Dodge lead. Swainsboro would score a pair of late runs for the 8-2 final. Griffin Durden was the winning pitcher in the game. For the offense Landon Crummey had two for three with two runs scored, Brandon O’Conner had one for two, a run score, three RBI and a double, Seth Cossett had one for one, a run scored, one RBI and a double, Cole Cranford had one for three and two RBI, Mackey Rowland had one for one and Peyton Smith had one for three.
On Thursday, Dodge ran over Dublin 15-0 in a game that was called after three innings. Peyton Smith was the winning pitcher for the Warriors.
Davis Marchant went two for three, with two runs scored and four RBI, Peyton Smith went two for two, had a run scored and two RBI, Griffin Durden went one for two, a run scored and two RBI, Cole Cranford went one for one, had two runs scored and a RBI, Seth Cossett went one for one, had two runs scored and a RBI and Garrett Durden went one for three and had two runs scored.