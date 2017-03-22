Indians are 8-4 after four wins

On March 14, the Indians hosted East Laurens in a region game. Craig Barton was the starting pitcher for Dodge County throwing a five inning shut out allowing two hits, walking zero and striking out four. Gary Pittman was three for four with a RBI, Chip Burch was three for four, Tyler Pruett was three for three with a double, Craig Barton was two for three with three RBI, Kaden Burse was two for three with three RBI, Chandler Davis was two for four with two RBI and Ethan Rice was two for four with a RBI. The Indians won 10-0 in five innings.
On March 15, Dodge County traveled to Telfair County to take on the Trojans. Tyler Pruett was the starting pitcher. Pruett went six innings allowing two hits and one run while striking out 10 and not walking any. Gary Pittman came in to close out the game pitching one inning allowing one run and walking two. Cam Coleman was three for five with a grand slam and five RBI, Kaden Burse was three for five with three RBI, Tyler Pruett was three for four with two RBI, Chander Davis was two for three with one RBI, Chip Burch was two for five, Craig Barton had two RBI and Ethan Rice had one RBI. The Indians won 15-2.
On March 17, the Indians traveled to Macon to take on Southwest. The Indians had three pitchers combine to pitch a shut out. Chip Burch pitched two innings allowing two hits while striking out one, Gary Pittman pitched one inning striking out one and not allowing a hit and Cam Coleman pitched one inning allowing one hit and striking out two. The Indians scored 18 runs in the shortened game. Chandler Davis was three for three, Craig Barton was two for two with a double and four RBI, Chip Burch had a double and an RBI, Cam Coleman was one for three with four RBI and Ethan Rice was one for three with a RBI. Gary Pittman and Tyler Pruett both added singles and Kaden Burse, Alize King and Daniel Coleman all drove in runs for the Indians. Dodge County won 18-0.
The Indians improved to 3-1 in region play and 8-4 overall. Dodge will host Bleckley County on Friday, March 24 for a big region game.