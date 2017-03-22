Legals March 22, 2017

CONDEMNATIONS
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on February 13, 2017, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
ONE THOUSAND THREE
HUNDRED SEVENTY FIVE DOLLARS ($1,375,00) IN
UNITED STATES CURRENCY; 2007 TOYOTA TUNDRA,
VIN # 5TBRT54167S453263; SMITH AND WESSON MODEL 5906 HANDGUN, SERIAL NO. TDK7806; MOSSBURG .22 RIFLE, SERIAL NO. ELF3424910
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 3rd day of MARCH, 2017.
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
JOR­DAN PEA­VY
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on Janu­ary 6, 2017, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
HI-POINT .45 CAL­I­BER MOD­EL JHP HANDGUN, SE­RI­AL NO. 418650
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 3rd day of MARCH, 2017.
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
TONY RID­DLE
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023

DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of WIL­LIAM BARN­EY JUS­TICE, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This 9th day of March, 2017.
LORA J. KIGHT
Ad­min­is­tra­tor
268 Ver­non Road
Coch­ran GA 31014
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF MYR­TICE
AL­FORD ED­WARDS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of MYR­TICE AL­FORD ED­WARDS are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 10th day of March, 2017.
CE­LESTE ED­WARDS FURR and MIT­ZI ED­WARDS SMI­LEY,
Ex­e­cu­trix­es of the Es­tate of MYR­TICE AL­FORD ED­WARDS,
De­ceased
CE­LESTE ED­WARDS FURR
MIT­ZI ED­WARDS SMI­LEY
2206 Deer Ridge Drive
Stone Moun­tain, GA 30087
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF CAR­O­LYN S. GREEN
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of CAR­O­LYN S. GREEN, late of Dodge Coun­ty, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 2nd Day of March 2017
EX­EC­U­TOR:
Da­vid T. Green
35 Aman­da Drive
East­man GA, 31023
AT­TOR­NEY:
Si­las M. Har­ring­ton Jr.
Smith and Har­ring­ton
P.O. Box 130,
East­man GA, 31023

DIVORCES
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
SHAWONDA T. GRUBBS,
Plaintiff,
DERRICK D. GRUBBS, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 17V.8084
NOTICE OF SUMMONS -
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: DERRICK D. GRUBBS, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking DIVORCE [state the relief sought] was filed against you in said court on March 7th, 2017, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on March 7th, 2017 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon SHAWONDA T. GRUBBS, plaintiff, whose address is 926 WARD STREET, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication.
If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Judge of said Court.
This the 7th day of March, 2017.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge, County

FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: THE PETITIOIN OF BRITTANY PITTMAN FOR THE ADOPTION OF THE MINOR CHILDREN BORRKE DIANA PITTMAN AND HELEN BETH PITTMAN
CIVIL ACTION ADOPTIOIN NO. 16A-115
NO­TICE TO BIO­LOG­I­CAL MOTH­ER
TO: BIO­LOG­I­CAL MOTH­ER, AMAN­DA PIT­TMAN:
By or­der of the Court for serv­ice by pub­li­ca­tion dat­ed the 14th day of May, 2017, you are here­by no­ti­fied that on the 14th day of May, 2017, a Pe­ti­tion was filed in the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, seek­ing to ter­mi­nate your par­en­tal rights in and to the above list­ed minor child­ren: to wit, BROOKE DI­A­NA PIT­TMAN a fe­male child born on Janu­ary 15, 2002 and HEL­EN BETH PIT­TMAN a fe­male child born on April 6, 2008. Said child­ren born to BIO­LOG­I­CAL FA­THER, WIL­LIAM PIT­TMAN, who cur­rent­ly re­sides at 133 Trent Drive, East­man, Geor­gia, 31023.
Be fur­ther ad­vised that you will lose all rights to the child­ren, and will re­ceive no fur­ther no­tice nor be en­ti­tled to ob­ject to the adop­tion of said child­ren un­less you ap­pear and show cause why your par­en­tal rights to the child­ren sought to be placed for adop­tion should not be ter­mi­nate and the adop­tion grant­ed. Be fur­ther ad­vised that the Court has en­tered an Or­der set­ting a hear­ing on the Mo­tion for Ter­mi­na­tion of Par­en­tal Rights and on the Pe­ti­tion for Adop­tion for the 16th day of May, 2017 at 2:00 P.M., in the cham­bers of Judge Hon­or­able C. Michael John­son, Dodge Coun­ty Court­house, East­man, Geor­gia.
Be fur­ther ad­vised that you will lose all right to the child­ren and will re­ceive no fur­ther no­tice of nor be en­ti­tled to ob­ject to the adop­tion of said child­ren, un­less with­in thir­ty (30) days of the date of the last pub­li­ca­tion no­tice you file an An­swer to this Mo­tion for Ter­mi­na­tion of Par­en­tal Rights and Pe­ti­tion for Adop­tion with the Dodge Coun­ty Clerk of Su­pe­ri­or Court and with the coun­sel for Pe­ti­tion­er list­ed be­low.
This 15th day of March, 2017.
SMITH & HAR­RING­TON
At­tor­neys at Law
Post Of­fice Box 130
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
478-374-3488
478-374-6317 fac­si­mile
IN THE JU­VE­NILE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN THE MAT­TER OF:
L.M.C.S.
Sex M, Age: 4, DOB: 07/21/2012 P.M.C.
Sex: F, Age: 1, DOB: 04/13/2015
CHILD­REN UN­DER 18 YEARS OF AGE
PE­TI­TION # 045-15J-3048
PE­TI­TION TO TER­MI­NATE PAR­EN­TAL RIGHTS AND PLACE CUS­TO­DY WITH THE GEOR­GIA DE­PART­MENT OF HU­MAN RE­SOURC­ES, ACT­ING THROUGH THE DODGE COUN­TY DE­PART­MENT OF FAM­I­LY AND CHILD­REN SERV­IC­ES
SUM­MONS
FOR PE­TI­TION TO TER­MI­NATE PAR­EN­TAL RIGHTS
TO: WIL­LIAM MICHAEL TRA­VIS SHEF­FIELD, KEITH CUR­TIS and ANY UN­KNOWN UN­NAMED PU­TA­TIVE FA­THERS and ANY OTH­ER UN­KNOWN OTH­ERS CLAIM­ING AN IN­TER­EST IN THE MINOR CHILD­REN NAMED ABOVE,
LE­GAL CUS­TO­DIAN AND STE­VEN HAR­RI­SON/AT­TOR­NEY-GUARD­IAN AD LI­TEM.
By Or­der for Serv­ice by Pub­li­ca­tion dat­ed Janu­ary 20, 2017, you are re­quired to ap­pear be­fore the Ju­ve­nile Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia to an­swer the al­le­ga­tions of a Pe­ti­tion to Ter­mi­nate Par­en­tal Rights filed on Janu­ary 27, 2017, by the DODGE Coun­ty De­part­ment of Fam­i­ly and Child­ren Serv­ic­es. You may ob­tain a free copy of the pe­ti­tion di­rect­ly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The gen­er­al na­ture of the al­le­ga­tions are that the child­ren are de­pend­ent child­ren and the de­pend­ent state is like­ly to con­tin­ue and cause seri­ous phys­i­cal, men­tal, emo­tion­al, or mor­al harm to the child­ren un­less the rights of the par­ents are ter­mi­nat­ed.
The court hear­ing of your case has been sched­uled for May 4, 2017, at 10:00 am, at the DODGE Coun­ty Court­house, EAST­MAN, Geor­gia.
The court at tri­al can ent­er a judg­ment end­ing your rights to the child­ren if you fail to ap­pear and show cause
why your par­en­tal rights should not be ter­mi­nat­ed. A bio­log­i­cal fa­ther may lose all rights to the child­ren and not be en­ti­tled to ob­ject to the ter­mi­na­tion of his rights un­less, with­in 30 days of re­ceipt of this no­tice, he files: (1) a pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate the child­ren; and (2) a no­tice of the fil­ing of the pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate with the Ju­ve­nile Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia.
A par­ty has the right to an at­tor­ney in this pro­ceed­ing. If you are un­able to hire an at­tor­ney, the Court will ap­point one for you if you are an in­di­gent per­son.
If you have any ques­tions con­cern­ing this no­tice of sum­mons, con­tact the clerk’s of­fice at 478-374-2871.
WIT­NESS the Hon­or­able SHER­RI Mc­DON­ALD, Judge of said court, this the 8th day of Fe­bru­ary, 2017.
RHETT WALK­ER
(Depu­ty) Clerk, Ju­ve­nile Court
DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF
KRIS­TIYAH SIM­MONS, Minor
ES­TATE NO. 2017-TG-0104
NO­TICE
TO: CHRIS HAMES
You are here­by no­ti­fied that ZINA BETH BEAS­LEY has filed a Pe­ti­tion seek­ing to be ap­point­ed tem­po­rary guard­ian of the above-named Minor.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion to the ap­point­ment of a tem­po­rary guard­ian or the ap­point­ment of the Pe­ti­tion­er as tem­po­rary guard­ian, must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and be filed with this Court no lat­er than four­teen (14) days af­ter this no­tice is mailed, or ten (10) days af­ter this no­tice is per­sonal­ly served upon you, or ten (10) days af­ter the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice if you are served by pub­li­ca­tion.
All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or Geor­gia probate court clerk and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy as an in­di­gent par­ty.
Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees.
NOTE: If a nat­u­ral guard­ian files a time­ly ob­jec­tion to the crea­tion of the tem­po­rary guard­ian­ship, the Pe­ti­tion will be dis­missed. If a nat­u­ral guard­ian files an ob­jec­tion to the ap­point­ment of the Pe­ti­tion­er as guard­ian, or if a par­ent who is not a nat­u­ral guard­ian files an ob­jec­tion to the Pe­ti­tion, a hear­ing on the mat­ter
shall be held in the Probate Court of Dodge Coun­ty, 5401 An­son Ave­nue, Su­ite 100, East­man, Geor­gia on April 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
If no ob­jec­tion is filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: ASH­LEY W. BURCH
Clerk/Depu­ty Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775

FORECLOSURES
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
By vir­tue of the pow­er of sale con­tained in the Deed to Se­cure Debt from AN­THO­NY DUR­DEN TO MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, dat­ed Au­gust 10, 2004, record­ed in Deed Book 487, pag­es 153-157, in the Of­fice of the Clerk of Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, con­vey­ing the prop­er­ty de­scribed here­i­naft­er to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $28,435.50, with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, for a to­tal amount of $25,159.04 (as of Fe­bru­ary 7, 2017) be­ing due, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash, be­fore the Court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, East­man, Geor­gia, dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale on the FIRST TUES­DAY IN April, 2017, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 172 IN THE 13TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY GRA­DY BONEY, DAT­ED APRIL 07, 2004, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 162, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA. SAID PLAT OF SUR­VEY AND THE RECORD THERE­OF IS HERE­BY IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED AND MADE A PART OF THIS LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION FOR A MORE COM­PLETE DE­SCRIP­TION.
The debt se­cured by said Deed to Se­cure Debt has been and is here­by
de­clared due be­cause of non-pay­ment
of the in­debt­ed­ness when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Deed to Se­cure Debt. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, the sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Deed to Se­cure Debt and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees, no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fee hav­ing been given.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es, any as­ses­sments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Deed to Se­cure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is AN­THO­NY DUR­DEN, or a ten­ant or ten­ants, and said prop­er­ty com­mon­ly has an ad­dress of 2200 JAY­BIRD SPRINGS ROAD, CHAUN­CEY, GEOR­GIA 31011.
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK, 6 COL­LEGE STREET, MCRAE, GA 31055. Tel­e­phone: 229-868-5656. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Deed to Se­cure Debt.
THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK
AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR
AN­THO­NY DUR­DEN
C. LEE CAN­NON, JR.
CAN­NON LAW FIRM, LLC
AT­TOR­NEYS FOR
THE MER­CHANTS & CIT­I­ZENS BANK
POST OF­FICE BOX 55270
MCRAE, GEOR­GIA 31055
PHONE - 229-868-6065
FAC­SI­MILE - 229-868-6063
PUBLIC HEARINGS
PRO­POSED DRAFT AN­NUAL AC­TION PLAN
FED­ER­AL FIS­CAL YEAR 2017/STATE FIS­CAL YEAR 2018
The An­nual Ac­tion Plan is the re­view of the State’s goals, ob­jec­tives, and com­mun­i­ty and hous­ing pri­or­i­ties for the up­com­ing year. The FFY 2017/SFY2018 An­nual Ac­tion Plan is the fifth and fin­al year im­ple­men­ta­tion of the cur­rent five-year (2013-2017) Con­sol­i­dat­ed Plan. The Plan in­di­cates how the an­tic­i­pat­ed funds re­ceived from the U.S. De­part­ment of Hous­ing and Ur­ban De­vel­op­ment (HUD) will be im­ple­ment­ed for the fol­low­ing pro­grams: Com­mun­i­ty De­vel­op­ment Block Grant (CDBG), HOME In­vest­ment Part­ner­ships (HOME), Emer­gen­cy So­lu­tions Grant (ESG), Hous­ing Op­por­tu­ni­ties for Per­sons with AIDS (HOP­WA), and the Na­tion­al Hous­ing Trust Fund (NHTF) Pro­grams.
The Plan draft in­cludes goals of the pri­or­i­ties, cit­i­zen par­tic­i­pa­tion/con­sul­ta­tion, hous­ing needs as­sess­ment for the home­less, and the in­vest­ment of re­sourc­es to meet these needs and any minor amend­ments. It also provides a stra­te­gy for meet­ing the iden­ti­fied needs, ad­dress­ing barr­i­ers to fair hous­ing and lead-based paint haz­ards, non-hous­ing com­mun­i­ty de­vel­op­ment plans, and anti-pov­er­ty strat­e­gies. The State of Geor­gia en­cour­ag­es all of its cit­i­zens, pub­lic agen­cies and oth­er in­ter­est­ed par­ties to re­view the cont­ents of the An­nual Ac­tion Plan and sub­mit their writ­ten com­ments to the agen­cy.
The Pub­lic Hear­ing and We­bi­nar for the FFY2017 An­nual Ac­tion plan will be held:
March 29, 2017- 2:00 p.m. (Con­fer­ence Room 302)
De­part­ment of Com­mun­i­ty Af­fairs
60 Ex­ec­u­tive Park South NE
Atlan­ta, GA 30329-2231

Use the link be­low to reg­ister for the we­bi­nar:
https://at­ten­dee.go­to­we­bi­nar.com/reg­ister/2696990254086616066

A copy of the draft An­nual Ac­tion Plan will be avail­able for pub­lic com­ment from March 27, 2017 af­ter 5:00 PM through close of busi­ness on April 30, 2017.
View and Down­load the Plan: http://www.dca.ga.gov/com­mu­ni­ties/Com­mun­i­ty­In­i­tia­tives/pro­grams/Con­sol­i­dat­ed­Plan.asp.
To re­quest a hard­co­py, send an email to hou­sing­plan­ning@dca.ga.gov

The Goals and Meth­od of Dis­tri­bu­tions on how the State in­tends to im­ple­ment the fol­low­ing pro­grams can be re­viewed here:
CDBG can be re­viewed here: http://www.dca.state.ga.us/com­mu­ni­ties/CDBG/in­dex.asp
ESG and HOP­WA pro­grams can be re­viewed here: http://www.dca.state.ga.us/hous­ing/spe­cial­needs/pro­grams/esg.asp
NHTF can be re­viewed here: http://www.dca.state.ga.us/hous­ing/Hous­ing­De­vel­op­ment/pro­grams/Na­tion­al­hous­ing­Trust­Fund.asp
Sub­mit com­ments in writ­ing to:
De­part­ment of Com­mun­i­ty Af­fairs
ATTN: AN­NUAL AC­TION PLAN PUB­LIC COM­MENTS
60 Ex­ec­u­tive Park South Atlan­ta Geor­gia 30329
Or email to hou­sing­plan­ning@dca.ga.gov.
DCA com­plies with Ti­tle II of the Amer­i­cans with Dis­abil­i­ties Act of 1990 and the Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion Act of 1973. In­di­vid­u­als with dis­abil­i­ties who are may need aux­ili­ary aids or spe­cial mod­i­fi­ca­tion to par­tic­i­pate in the pub­lic com­ment pro­cess should call 404-679-4840.
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF JES­SIE BU­TLER, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-17-9047
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
TO: Any heir whose cur­rent ad­dress is un­known
JAY BU­TLER has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor (s) of the Es­tate of JES­SIE BU­TLER de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. (The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore April 14, 2017.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions Should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
ASH­LEY BURCH
Clerk/Depu­ty Clerk of the Probate Court
5401 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
TAX SALES
DE­LIN­QUENT PROP­ER­TY TAX SALE
Un­der and by vir­tue of cer­tain tax fi fa’s issued by The City of Chaun­cey, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, in favor of the State of Geor­gia and City of Chaun­cey, against the fol­low­ing named per­sons and the prop­er­ty as de­scribed next to their re­spec­tive name(s). There will be sold for cash or cer­ti­fied funds at pub­lic out­cry, be­fore the city hall door in Chaun­cey, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, bet­ween the le­gal hours of sale, on the first Tues­day in April, 2017, the same be­ing April 4, 2017, and con­tinu­ing on Wed­nes­day, April 5, 2017, if nec­es­sary bet­ween the le­gal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The be­low list­ed and de­scribed prop­er­ties, or as much there­of as will sat­is­fy the mu­nic­i­pal tax ex­e­cu­tion on the re­spec­tive in­di­vid­u­al and prop­er­ty, will be sold. The prop­er­ty (ies) here­i­naft­er de­scribed have been lev­ied on as the prop­er­ty of the per­sons whose names im­me­diate­ly pre­cede the prop­er­ty de­scrip­tion. Each of the re­spec­tive par­cels of prop­er­ty are lo­cat­ed in The City of Chaun­cey, Dodge Coun­ty, State of Geor­gia. The years for which said fi fa’s are issued and lev­ied are stated op­posite the name of the own­er in each case. Each de­fend­ant and ten­ant in pos­ses­sion, if ap­pli­ca­ble, has been no­ti­fied of levy time and place of sale. Pur­chas­er shall pay for ti­tle, all trans­fer cost, all tax­es, ad­ver­tis­ing cost and record­ing fees.

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/106
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: AT­KINS JOANNE AND WIL­LIAM
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2013-2014
DEED BOOK: 407/101
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING LOT 2, SEC­TION H. 21 BUSH STREET

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/30
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES LLC
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: EVANS KAR­EN L. AND BIL­LY R. MOORE
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 794/282
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING LOT 3, SEC­TION 7.

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/125
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: GRIMES STEVE
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 363/286
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 308 AND 309, 13TH DIS­TRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING TRACTS 1 & 2, AS SHOWN I PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 215. RAIL­ROAD STREET

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/40
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: HOL­LO­MAN MAX­INE ES­TATE AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UN­KNOWN
DE­FEN­DANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 140/45
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOTS 9, 10 AND 11, SEC­TION 36.

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/6
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: HOW­ARD AAR­ON (VIA TAX DEED)
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2015
DEED BOOK: 208/575
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOTS 6 AND 7, SEC­TION 41.

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/86
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: KIM­BER­LY HP
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009- 2015
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND CON­SIST­ING OF 0.18 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS. US HWY 23

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/100B
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: KNO­BLOCK NI­COLE MAR­IA
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2012-2015
DEED BOOK: 460/96 AND 597/219
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN LAND LOTS 308 AND 309, 13TH DIS­TRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND CON­SIST­ING OF 9.15 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 32, PAGE 95 AND PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 208. KIZ­ZIE LANE

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/39
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: MOORE DIS­TRIB­UT­ING COM­PA­NY
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: MOORE WIL­LIAM ES­TATE MOORE DIS­TRIB­UT­ING COM­PA­NY AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UN­KNOWN
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015
DEED BOOK: 120/340
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT 5, SEC­TION 3.


MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/1
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: PO­WELL FE­LI­CIA H & CHA­RLES D.
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: HOW­ARD FE­LI­CIA - PO­WELL FE­LI­CIA H & CHA­RLES D.
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2011, 2015
DEED BOOK: 755/265
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING LOTS 3 AND 4, SEC­TION 50, OF TOWN OF CHAUN­CEY, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAG­ES 140-141. 241 BUSH AVE­NUE

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/8
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: PO­WELL OBIE - PO­WELL OL­LIE - PO­WELL WOOD­ROW - PO­WELL DA­VID
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2013-2015
DEED BOOK: 66/468
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT 8, SEC­TION 39.


MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/19A
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: SMALLS FRANC­ES B
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 323, 13TH DIS­TRICT, IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND CON­SIST­ING OF 0.89 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS. GREEN ST

MAP AND PAR­CEL: 52A/24
CUR­RENT RECORD HOLD­ER: TARV­ER JAMES & DOR­OTHY
DE­FEND­ANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2014
DEED BOOK: NOT FOUND
LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHAUN­CEY, IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND CON­SIST­ING OF 0.09 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS. BUSH AVE
* Deed Book: Ref­ers to Deed Records lo­cat­ed in the Dodge Coun­ty Court­house, Clerk of Su­pe­ri­or Court’s Of­fice where prop­er­ty is more ful­ly de­scribed.
