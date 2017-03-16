The Dodge County soccer teams bring home three wins

The Indians turned the table for Dodge County while in East Laurens. Christian Macias put the first score on the board for Dodge with a huge free kick from 30 yards out. This was the second goal Macias placed this well this year. Franze Robles scored his first goal this season assisted by Tucker Rogers. Peyton Bush tallied 10 saves for the night. Tucker Rogers had nine shots and Lance Rogers and Christian Garcia had three shots. Terrill Wrease, Jared Cannon and Saul Mendieta all shot once. The Indians finished with a region win 2-1.
On March 10, the Lady Indians marched into fighting Irish territory with a mission. “They had a border line violent team, “stated coach McCranie, “Several girls got punched in the stomach while the referees weren’t looking.” The unsportsmanlike conduct did not slow the Lady Indians. Macy Rogers scored early assisted by Haleigh Pavesich and just three minutes later Haley Holloway scored assisted by Leah Creech. Macy Rogers scored in the first half and Haley Holloway scored again with assistance from Haleigh Pavesich. All of the Lady Indians players had their time on the pitch wearing down the fighting Irish. Leah Creech, Quenisha Dixon and Jaida Ashley each had two shots. Ana Rodriguez, Lezlii Pacheco and Julianna Bellflower had one shot each and Mason Law fired a long-range shot on goal from the 40-yard line but came up empty. Haley Holloway made the final goal in the second half completing her hat trick. The Lady Indians shut out Dublin 5-0.
The game announcer at their recent game against Dublin greeted the Dodge County Indians with an insolent introduction. Paying no mind, the Indians stepped onto the pitch in proud fashion. Dublin was strong on the field however the Dodge defense was stronger. Dublin scored first on a questionable goal as the ball appeared to be kicked while handled by the keeper. Peyton Bush’s reaction supported a foul but no call was made. Ten minutes into the first half Christian Macias made a great defensive save then late in the second half Christian Garcia tied up the game 1-1 with a penalty kick rewarded from a handball in the penalty box. No goals were scored in overtime warranted the shoot out. In the shoot out Christian Macias, Christian Garcia, Jordan Morgan, Daniel Burrows and Peyton Bush scored their goals leaving the fighting Irish behind by one. Tucker Rogers had five shots. Shooting twice, each during regulation time was Terrill Wrease, Lance Rogers and Jared Cannon. Peyton Bush racked 10 saves. The final score was 2-1 in favor of the Dodge County Indians.
The boys currently stand at 3-5-1 overall and 2-1-0 in region games. The ladies are 3-6-0 overall and 1-2-0 in their region games. The Indians soccer teams will play Tuesday, March 21 at Washington County and again Friday, March 24 in Bleckley County.