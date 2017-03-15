A federal grand jury sitting in Savannah returned a 176-count indictment against George Mack Bird, III, age 58, a Georgia physician who operated a medical practice in Dodge County and a diet clinic in Laurens County.
According to the indictment, Bird instructed certain of his employees to dispense and distribute various controlled substances and highly addictive opioids using prescription forms that he had pre-signed in violation of federal law. The indictment further alleged that, because Bird rarely saw or examined his patients, he directed his employees to utilize pre-printed medical notes to give the appearance that patients had been thoroughly examined, when in fact, they had not. Bird’s unlawful dispensation scheme was remarkably lucrative, generating more than $4.5 million in proceeds, according to the grand jury. The indictment alleged that Bird and others conspired to illegally launder those proceeds by using them to pay for the operating expenses of Bird’s clinics.
Dr. Mack Byrd
Dr. Byrd indicted on federal charges
