Dr. Byrd indicted on federal charges

A federal grand jury sitting in Savannah returned a 176-count indictment against George Mack Bird, III, age 58, a Georgia physician who operated a medical practice in Dodge County and a diet clinic in Laurens County.

According to the indictment, Bird instructed certain of his employees to dispense and distribute various controlled substances and highly addictive opioids using prescription forms that he had pre-signed in violation of federal law. The indictment further alleged that, because Bird rarely saw or examined his patients, he directed his employees to utilize pre-printed medical notes to give the appearance that patients had been thoroughly examined, when in fact, they had not. Bird’s unlawful dispensation scheme was remarkably lucrative, generating more than $4.5 million in proceeds, according to the grand jury. The indictment alleged that Bird and others conspired to illegally launder those proceeds by using them to pay for the operating expenses of Bird’s clinics.

Bird, who is currently being held in state custody, faces up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Additionally, the government is seeking the forfeiture of Bird’s offices, home, investment properties and a money judgment of at least $4.5 million. Approximately $1 million in cash was seized from Bird at the time of his arrest and federal agents have since seized or frozen an additional $3.9 million held in various bank and investment accounts. 

U.S. Attorney Edward Tarver cautioned that an indictment is only an accusation and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial, during which it is the government’s burden to prove a defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.    

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case with assistance from the Oconee Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorneys Patricia Green Rhodes and Theodore S. Hertzberg are prosecuting the case on behalf of the United States.
