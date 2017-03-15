Dodge County Middle School Warriors play four games, celebrate two wins

The Warriors started their week with a road region game against Bleckley County. Dodge got off to a rough start as they trailed 10-4 in the sixth. The Warriors would change back to tie the game at 12-12 in the seventh. Bleckley would walk off with a 13-12 win with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Here is the offensive stand outs in the game: Seth Cossett had three for four, a double, a run scored and two RBI; Cole Cranford had three for four, a double, a RBI and two runs scored; Griffin Durden had two for three, two runs scored, a double and a RBI; Davis Marchant had two for four and two runs scored.
The Warriors traveled to Wilcox County for a Saturday non-region game. The game was tight throughout as Dodge trailed 2-1 in the sixth. Wilcox added a couple of runs in the sixth to take a 4-2 win.
Dodge stayed on the road to play Wheeler County in a non-region game. The Warriors got a pair of runs in the second and six in the third. They would coast to a 12-3 win over the Bulldogs. Noah Cummings was two for three with a triple, a run scored and two RBI; Peyton Smith had two for three, a run scored, a double and two RBI; Davis Marchant had two for three, a RBI, a run scored, a double and a triple.
The seventh grade Warriors defeated Wheeler County 13-1. Mackey Roland was the winning pitcher in the game.
The Warriors returned to region play on March 9th to play East Laurens. The Dodge offense came alive as they scored in every inning except the first. They coasted to a 13-2 win. The winning pitcher was Griffin Durden. Here is a run down of the offensive high lights: Griffin Durden had three for three, two runs scored, a double and a RBI; Garrett Durden had two for three, a run scored, three RBI and a walk; Peyton Smith had two for four, two runs scored, a double, two RBI and two runs scored; Brandon O’Conner had two for four, two runs scored and a RBI; Seth Cossett had one for four and two homeruns; Noah Cummings had one for fine, two runs scored and a double; Davis Marchant had one for four and a run scored.