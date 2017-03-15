Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Well here we go again with these millennials in foolishness. Only this time, exclusively, the female side in another asinine attempt to get attention in absolutely nothing with “International Woman’s Day.” Women last week decided to tell their employers, their husbands and whoever else in a clarion voice “That I’m a liberated woman and I’m not coming to work, and my husband can take care of the kids and do the cooking.”
Let’s see if I can break this down for the weaker sex shall we. As a sweeping generalization men get to work until they die and women get to work if they want or work until they don’t want. They get to have a break for children and expect to go back to work without any questions being asked. Basically, women get all the choices.
Here is the blistering and flummoxing question. I don’t think the 21st century women know what they really want. Particularly, when I listen to liberal women they seem to be angry, and because they’re angry they find phony excuses to justify their anger. Then they turn to a serial liar and crooked politician Hillary Clinton to correct whatever it is that is making them angry. Now there’s an oxymoron.
Now when your boss sees your stupid, goofy protest march on the alphabet soup television media of you making a complete spectacle and embarrassing his company’s name, and then, which is my very sincere and fervent prayer, that your boss will say miss women liberator please repeat after me, “You’re fired!” Was this non-sense worth it?
In the meantime, where’s my sandwich?
T/Sgt. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
